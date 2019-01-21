Syria conflict: What do the US, Russia, Turkey and Iran want?

Syria's complex and devastating civil war has drawn in multiple foreign powers since it broke out in 2011. With Russia and Turkey seeking new solutions, DW examines where the major players stand on the conflict.
United States
— Who it supports: Washington had given weapons and military training to moderate rebel factions fighting against government forces loyal to President Bashar Assad, but the US ended military aid in 2017 and later cut some $230 million (€198 million) in reconstruction aid. The US has provided air support and weapons to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Kurdish and Arab forces fighting against "Islamic State" (IS) militants in northern Syria. Several hundred US special forces were deployed alongside the SDF.
— Who it's fighting against: The US has been leading an international coalition of nearly 60 countries, including Germany, targeting IS and other extremist groups with airstrikes since late 2014. The US has largely avoided direct conflict with pro-regime forces, but in 2017 US President Donald Trump ordered airstrikes on a Syrian airbase in response to a government chemical weapons attack against civilians. He surprised allies in December when he announced the unilateral withdrawal of US troops in Syria, saying: "We have defeated ISIS in Syria."
His own advisers later walked back that statement leaving US allies unclear what the country's exact policy would be.
— What it wants: The US had remained steadfast in a commitment to trying to destroy IS in Syria and Iraq. However, its intentions on other issues have become unclear. In 2017, Trump told reporters that the US has "very little to do with Syria other than killing IS." But up to that point it had been deeply involved in brokering a ceasefire between government and opposition forces. The Trump administration has also given conflicting signals as to whether the US would oppose a peace deal keeping Assad in power. The US also seeks to block Iran and the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah from establishing a permanent presence in Syria that could threaten Israel.
— Which peace talks it supports: Washington has supported UN peace talks held in Geneva since 2012 between representatives from the Assad government and the Syrian opposition. But those talks have so far failed to reach a breakthrough. Both sides have disagreed about whether Assad's departure should be a precondition for any final settlement.
Read more:Donald Trump's motives for Syria withdrawal remain as murky as its implementation
Russia
— Who it supports: Moscow has long backed the Assad regime. It has provided government troops with air support and weapons and given it diplomatic backing at the UN and in international peace talks. Russia also has troops on the ground.
— Who it's fighting against: Russia first intervened in Syria in September 2015 when it started airstrikes against "terrorist" targets. While Moscow has said it is targeting IS and other terrorist groups, US officials have repeatedly countered that claim by saying Russian airstrikes are primarily directed against non-IS rebel forces fighting the Assad government. The Kremlin, meanwhile, has accused the US of using its campaign against IS as a way to slow Russian and Syrian government military advances.
— What it wants: Moscow wants to keep Assad — its closest ally in the Middle East — in power and secure its military influence in the region. It has an important military airbase in the western province of Latakia and a naval base in the Syrian port city of Tartus. Russian leaders support a peace deal with broad consensus among Syria's moderate factions that would allow Assad to remain in power. It has also hinted it may support limited autonomy for opposition forces in certain regions within Syria.
— Which peace talks it supports: While supporting the Geneva negotiations, Moscow has also sponsored talks between the Syrian government and the opposition in Astana, Kazakhstan that began in January 2017. Iran and Turkey are also parties to the talks. The Astana process strives to create "de-confliction zones" that can reduce violence and pave the way for political talks.
Read more: Russia encroaches on US war industry in Middle East
Turkey
— Who it supports: From the start of the Syrian war, Turkey has been one of the main backers of the Syrian opposition. Turkey has fought alongside non-Kurdish factions in the Syrian opposition, including the Free Syrian Army (FSA).
— Who it's fighting against: Ankara conducted airstrikes against IS targets as part of the US-led coalition. It has also carried out unilateral airstrikes against Kurdish opposition forces in northern Syria and sent ground forces into Syria to fight IS and Kurdish forces as part of the Turkish-led operation known as "Euphrates Shield." As part of a "de-confliction zone" agreed to with Russia and Iran, Turkey has also moved into Idlib province alongside rebels it backs.
— What it wants: Ankara wants to block Syrian Kurdish territorial gains and prevent them from gaining autonomy in any post-war settlement. Turkey says that Syrian Kurdish fighters are tied to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has fought a more than three-decade war in Turkey and which is regarded as a terrorist group by Turkey as well as the European Union and the United States. Turkey wants a so-called "safe zone" in northern Syria and has pushed the US to disarm Kurdish militias. Turkish leaders have been ambivalent on whether Assad should be allowed to stay in power in a final peace deal.
— Which peace talks it supports: Turkey has been heavily involved in the Geneva talks and has co-sponsored the Astana negotiations. It has staunchly opposed Kurdish factions attending peace talks.
Read more: Syria on agenda, Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets Vladimir Putin
Iran
— Who it supports: Tehran has supported the Assad government since at least 2012, giving the regime extensive military aid in the form of training, weapons and intelligence sharing. It has also deployed Iran's elite military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and Shiite militias from across the region. Its ally Hezbollah in Lebanon is also a major backer of the Assad regime.
— Who it's fighting against: Iran has directly and indirectly been fighting against both moderate and extremist factions in the Syrian opposition, as well as IS.
— What it wants: Syria has long been Iran's chief ally in the Middle East. Propping up Assad ensures an ally against Iran's regional rivals, Israel and Saudi Arabia. Tehran also needs Syria to transport weapons to Hezbollah, which also opposes Israel, in neighboring Lebanon. Iran's larger goal is to create a land corridor extending from Iran to Lebanon through Iraq and Syria.
— Which peace talks it supports: Iran joined the Geneva peace talks in November 2015 after the US dropped its longstanding opposition to Iranian involvement. Tehran has also sponsored the Astana peace talks along with Turkey and Russia.
Read more: Iran and Israel's Syrian shadow war laid bare
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. Their alliance is in good shape, so what's left to talk about for two men who've engineered themselves all-powerful presidencies? (22.01.2019)
Russia's offensive in Syria has brought unexpected consequences: US allies in the region are interested in acquiring Russian military hardware. But they could face serious backlash from the White House. (31.08.2018)
Representatives of numerous countries are meeting in Astana to try to reach a ceasefire in Syria. The diplomats are confronted with huge challenges, and will struggle to achieve even small successes. (31.10.2017)
The Russian president has strongly backed Iran and its nuclear deal with world powers during a visit to Tehran. After meeting with Iranian leaders, Putin said he opposed any unilateral change to the multilateral accord. (01.11.2017)
Russia's military campaign objectives "have been almost accomplished," according to an influential lawmaker. With talks gearing up, the UN's chief negotiator said the peace process had reached a "moment of truth." (30.10.2017)
A UN panel has confirmed the Syrian regime used sarin gas at Khan Sheikhun in April. The US responded to the attack by launching cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase. (27.10.2017)
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has reaffirmed a commitment to reviving the Geneva peace process. He added that Washington sees no future for President Bashar Assad in Syria's government. (26.10.2017)
The panel created unanimously by the Security Council is due to end in mid-November. Russia has drawn criticism for the move, but says it must first review an upcoming report before allowing the probe to move forward. (24.10.2017)
Russia has accused the US of "barbaric" bombardment of Raqqa, after US-backed forces took control of the city earlier this week. Forces on both sides are racing to reclaim land in Syria's oil-rich Deir el-Zour province. (23.10.2017)
Turkey has said it sent troops into Idlib province to help establish a de-escalation zone in line with the Astana agreement. Syria has rejected that claim, saying the presence of Turkish troops was at odds with the deal. (14.10.2017)
US President Donald Trump has decided to end a secret CIA operation to support Syrian rebels fighting the regime of Bashar al-Assad, US media reported. The decision is an acknowledgement of the situation on the ground. (20.07.2017)
A 49-year deal to prolong Russia's control of a key Mediterranean port means a massive expansion of its naval presence in Syria. Another accord was signed recently to maintain a nearby Russian airbase in the country. (20.01.2017)
A new safe zone would be a fourth of its kind, which Russian, Iranian and Turkish officials claim led to a decline in violence in Syria. But any comprehensive and long-lasting peace will require the weight of the UN. (15.09.2017)
The Lebanese Shiite Islamist group Hezbollah has benefited from the war in Syria. Backed by Iran, it has expanded enormously militarily. Its presence in Syria also makes it a threat to neighboring Israel. (26.08.2017)
Over 1,000 fighters from Iran have fallen in Syria. Many of them were refugees from Afghanistan. They were persuaded to go to war for high wages and residence permits for their families. (26.11.2016)
The Israeli Defense Forces have hit several Iranian targets near the Syrian capital Damascus. An Iranian official has threatened retaliation against Israel, saying his forces are ready to "wipe it off the earth." (21.01.2019)
After winning approval to send troops abroad, Russian military has conducted airstrikes near Homs, a rebel stronghold in Syria. Rebels have slammed Russia's intervention, claiming the airstrikes killed civilians. (30.09.2015)
Representatives of the Syrian opposition and President Bashar al-Assad's regime are meeting in Astana for a sixth round of talks. They are hoping to secure a ceasefire, but how far off is a lasting peace agreement? (14.09.2017)
At the Astana ceasefire talks, Russia, Turkey and Iran have agreed to create four safe zones in Syria. The Damascus regime "fully backed" the Russian initiative as opposition delegates walked out in protest. (04.05.2017)
The Free Syrian Army began in order to fight against the Assad regime and for democracy, but a lack of support has changed its direction. Now some FSA fighters are backing Turkey's incursion into northern Syria. (05.02.2018)
Turkey's prime minister has announced an end to the operation known as "Euphrates Shield." The offensive was launched last summer as part of the fight against the so-called "Islamic State." (29.03.2017)
The demilitarized buffer zone in the Syrian city of Idlib may be established on Monday — if Damascus and the rebels stick to the agreement. DW explains the key points. (14.10.2018)
US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw troops from Syria has forced the Kurds to rethink alliances. Will they achieve their aim of an autonomous Kurdistan region in the north-east? Anchal Vohra reports. (08.01.2019)
The US and Turkish presidents moved from Twitter to the telephone to exchange their views over the US-allied Kurdish fighters in Syria. Washington is insisting the anti-"Islamic State" fighters should not be harmed. (15.01.2019)
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp's power extends beyond Iran and into major conflicts across the Middle East. DW takes a look at this influential force known as the "Guardians of the Islamic Revolution." (14.10.2017)
Israeli forces have launched a military operation to "expose and thwart" tunnels it says stretch from Lebanon to its territory. Israel considers Iranian-backed Hezbollah a major threat. (04.12.2018)
Tensions between archenemies Iran and Israel are soaring in Syria, complicating an already complex civil war and threatening a regional conflagration. Russia may be the only power in a position to contain it. (14.05.2018)
Iran may suffer from military disadvantages, but that doesn't stop it from being a major military player in the Middle East. DW breaks down Iran's military strengths and three parts of its asymmetric defense strategy. (06.08.2018)