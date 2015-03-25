We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
German News Service Branding-Banner
Several individuals in bright clothing among piles of millet during harvest

Top Story

Is Germany about to cut its global development spending?

In 2022, Germany provided more global development aid than ever before. But now the money could run out — even for projects that have proven successful.
NEWS FROM GERMANY

German government unveils national security strategy

Germany | Press Conference National Security Strategy with members of the German government: Christian Lindner, Annalena Baerbock, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Boris Pistorius, Nancy Faeser

The German government has presented its first national security strategy. Chancellor Olaf Scholz says the war in Ukraine shows Germany needs to deal with the challenges of global instability. His cabinet has backed the plan after more than a year of deliberation.

Bonn climate talks set stage for first global stocktake

A man walks on cracked and dried up soil in southern Iraq

After climate talks in Bonn were overshadowed by finance and equity, negotiators are looking ahead to the crucial COP28 summit in Dubai. Key to those talks will be the world's first global stocktake. What is it?

Ukraine uses German Gepard tanks to defend its skies

Flakpanzer vom Typ Gepard

As Kyiv's air defense gets better at intercepting and shooting down Russian missiles, one weapon fills an important gap: the German-made Gepards.

EU needs 90% emissions cut by 2040, say climate advisers

Off-shore wind farm

The EU’s climate advisory board has recommended the bloc adopt ambitious targets for 2040. Researchers say there are multiple options to slash emissions, with plenty of political wiggle room.

German pharmacies close in protest action

A local politician in Saxony walks out of a pharmacy holding signs about the strike

The majority of Germany's pharmacies have shut their doors in protest as their work becomes more demanding, without becoming more rewarding.

Air Defender 23: NATO's biggest-ever exercise

A female soldier in uniform and yellow high-visibility vest stands in front of a military transport plane.

Air forces from 25 countries are participating in the Air Defender 23 exercise in Germany. It is the largest air force drill in NATO's history.

Germany fails to fully confront colonial legacy in Tanzania

An artwork depicts a battle during the Maji Maji uprising

The German government says it wants to confront the legacy of its colonial rule in Africa. But it is still failing to address issues such as its brutal repression of the Maji Maji uprising in Tanzania.

Rammstein's Till Lindemann investigation launched

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann

Berlin prosecutors are opening a probe against Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann, following multiple claims of sexual assault.

Germany: Woman dies after attack near Neuschwanstein Castle

Neuschwanstein castle

A male US tourist is accused of trying to sexually assault two women and pushing them into a ravine near the popular tourist site, German police said. The women fell 50 meters, with one later succumbing to her injuries.

Real Madrid announce Jude Bellingham transfer from Borussia Dortmund

Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side's sixth goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Wolfsburg

Jude Bellingham is offically a Real Madrid player with the Spanish super club announcing his move from Borussia Dortmund. The teenage England international joins a star-studded midfield in the Spanish capital.

About German News Service

LANGUAGE SELECTION

Deutsch

Español

Français

العربية

Русский

Српски/Srpski

Bosanski

Hrvatski

CULTURE AND SOCIETY

VIDEOS AND PICTURE GALLERIES

Germany's finest viewing platforms

Afro-German artist Albi X fights stigma with rap music

TRAVEL

VIDEOS AND PICTURE GALLERIES

#DailyDrone: Göltzschtal Viaduct

#DailyDrone: Beckerbrücke Viaduct

BUSINESS

VIDEOS AND PICTURE GALLERIES

Is Germany losing its competitive edge?

Bundesliga legend Matthäus buys into Accra Lions FC

SCIENCE, ENVIRONMENT, TECHNOLOGY, HEALTH

VIDEOS AND PICTURE GALLERIES

Rest your way healthy!

Wildfires devastate Brandenburg

SPORTS