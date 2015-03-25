We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
In 2022, Germany provided more global development aid than ever before. But now the money could run out — even for projects that have proven successful.
The German government has presented its first national security strategy. Chancellor Olaf Scholz says the war in Ukraine shows Germany needs to deal with the challenges of global instability. His cabinet has backed the plan after more than a year of deliberation.
After climate talks in Bonn were overshadowed by finance and equity, negotiators are looking ahead to the crucial COP28 summit in Dubai. Key to those talks will be the world's first global stocktake. What is it?
As Kyiv's air defense gets better at intercepting and shooting down Russian missiles, one weapon fills an important gap: the German-made Gepards.
The EU’s climate advisory board has recommended the bloc adopt ambitious targets for 2040. Researchers say there are multiple options to slash emissions, with plenty of political wiggle room.
The majority of Germany's pharmacies have shut their doors in protest as their work becomes more demanding, without becoming more rewarding.
Air forces from 25 countries are participating in the Air Defender 23 exercise in Germany. It is the largest air force drill in NATO's history.
The German government says it wants to confront the legacy of its colonial rule in Africa. But it is still failing to address issues such as its brutal repression of the Maji Maji uprising in Tanzania.
Berlin prosecutors are opening a probe against Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann, following multiple claims of sexual assault.
A male US tourist is accused of trying to sexually assault two women and pushing them into a ravine near the popular tourist site, German police said. The women fell 50 meters, with one later succumbing to her injuries.
Jude Bellingham is offically a Real Madrid player with the Spanish super club announcing his move from Borussia Dortmund. The teenage England international joins a star-studded midfield in the Spanish capital.
The German government is offering €200 to all young adults to spend on culture. The "KulturPass" initiative kicks off on June 14.
Judith Kerr, who wrote "When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit" and "The Tiger Who Came to Tea," was born 100 years ago. Revisit DW's encounter with the late German-British author for the project "After the Escape."
Germany's travel and tourism sector appears to be on the rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic and despite stubborn inflation. Domestic vacationing in particular has proved to be a particular boon.
German stocks have rallied to a new record amid expectations that US interest rate rises are about to plateau.
Germany's oldest university hosts many scientists conducting groundbreaking work. Little did they know how they would become entangled in China's quantum military strategy. A DW investigation with CORRECTIV.
A Phase III human trial found the live chikungunya vaccine highly protective. Increased global spread of mosquito-borne illnesses due to climate change may render the shot necessary for wider populations.
The European Parliament wants to divide content generated by artificial intelligence into different risk categories. While some systems could be banned, services like the popular ChatGPT would hardly be affected.
The 2024 European Championship is set to kick off in Germany a year from now. The situation is quite different than the 2006 World Cup, the last time Germany hosted a major tournament.
Jude Bellingham transformed into one of the best midfielders in the world in his time with Borussia Dortmund. However, after losing yet another superstar, are BVB just a launch-pad for future talents?
