You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Skip to content
Skip to main menu
Skip to more DW sites
Latest videos
Latest audio
Regions
Africa
Asia
Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Germany
Topics
Climate
Equality
Health
Human Rights
Migration
Technology
Categories
Business
Science
Environment
Culture
Sports
Live TV
Latest audio
Latest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Protests in Iran
China
Latest audio
Skip next section Featured audio
Featured audio
AfricaLink Live on Air – 17 October 2022
Politics
16 hours ago
16 hours ago
29:59 min
The birth of a younger sibling is not just beautiful
Science
20 hours ago
20 hours ago
22:33 min
Weekly roundup — Damage control
Science
10/16/2022
October 16, 2022
29:59 min
AfricaLink on Air — 14 October 2022
Politics
10/14/2022
October 14, 2022
29:59 min
AfricaLink on Air – 13 October 2022
Politics
10/13/2022
October 13, 2022
29:59 min
Low emissions, high consequences
Nature and Environment
10/13/2022
October 13, 2022
29:59 min
Inside Europe 13.10.2022
Politics
10/13/2022
October 13, 2022
54:59 min
AfricaLink Live on Air — 12 October 2022
Politics
10/12/2022
October 12, 2022
30:00 min
Push for change
Human Rights
10/12/2022
October 12, 2022
29:59 min
Dangerous battle against land grabbing
Human Rights
10/12/2022
October 12, 2022
19:28 min
Iran protests have entered fourth week
Human Rights
10/12/2022
October 12, 2022
07:48 min
AfricaLink Live on Air — 11 October 2022
Politics
10/11/2022
October 11, 2022
29:59 min
Page 1 of 12
Skip next section Specials & Events
Specials & Events
Don't Hold Back: Say it loud!
Discover DW's new video podcast — a safe space to discuss taboo issues that matter with host Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba.
Learn more