You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Skip to content
Skip to main menu
Skip to more DW sites
Latest videos
Latest audio
Regions
Africa
Asia
Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Germany
Topics
Climate
Equality
Health
Human Rights
Migration
Technology
Categories
Business
Science
Environment
Culture
Sports
Live TV
Latest audio
Latest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Protests in Iran
China
Migration
Skip next section News
News
19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Germany to take in 1,000 at-risk Afghans every month
10/16/2022
October 16, 2022
Mob kills 2 Rohingya leaders in Bangladesh camp
Skip next section Reports & Analysis
Reports & Analysis
Afghanistan's forgotten refugees
Afghanistan's forgotten refugees
Many Afghans are still stuck in Albania after fleeing the Taliban more than a year ago.
Albania
10/13/2022
October 13, 2022
05:04 min
Why is Austria detaining so many South Asian migrants?
Why is Austria detaining so many South Asian migrants?
Austria has detained over 68,000 irregular migrants and asylum-seekers since imposing strict border controls in May.
India
10/11/2022
October 11, 2022
Spain's "Little Odesa"
Spain's "Little Odesa"
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, some 100 refugees have settled in the Spanish port town of Cariño.
Spain
10/06/2022
October 6, 2022
05:33 min
Booking the perilous passage to Europe
Booking the perilous passage to Europe
Mohamad Chreyeh reports on one man's desperate struggle to reach Europe despite the danger.
Lebanon
10/05/2022
October 5, 2022
02:40 min
How Russians in Ukraine are fast becoming illegal immigrants
How Russians in Ukraine are fast becoming illegal immigrants
When the war began, Ukraine stopped extending Russian citizens' residency permits. Now, many face deportation.
Ukraine
10/01/2022
October 1, 2022
Migrant influx creates tension on EU border
Migrant influx creates tension on EU border
Migrants hoping to reach the EU via the "Balkan route" often get stuck along the Serbian border.
Serbia
09/28/2022
September 28, 2022
03:14 min
Skip next section You might also like
You might also like
Panama reports record number of migrant crossings
Panama reports record number of migrant crossings
Over 150,000 people have crossed the hazardous Darien jungle region this year.
Panama
10/11/2022
October 11, 2022
US appeals court sends DACA back to lower court for review
US appeals court sends DACA back to lower court for review
US President Biden said he was "disappointed" after the court ruled the "Dreamers" immigration program was unlawful.
United States of America
10/06/2022
October 6, 2022
Poland border wall hasn't stopped migrants
Poland border wall hasn't stopped migrants
Refugees are still illegally crossing the border from Belarus. Activists are offering what assistance they can.
Europe
09/21/2022
September 21, 2022
Germany to introduce 'green card'
Germany to introduce 'green card'
Germany is planning to tackle its critical shortage of skilled labor making it easier for non-EU nationals to come.
Germany
09/08/2022
September 8, 2022
AfricaLink on Air - 31 August 2022
AfricaLink on Air - 31 August 2022
Ethiopia's Tigray conflict erupts again++Cameroon bans 500 private schools++Hair salons empower young mothers in Mombasa
Africa
08/31/2022
August 31, 2022
29:55 min
German official seeks aid for Roma in Ukraine
German official seeks aid for Roma in Ukraine
The top German official for antiziganism says Romani people face structural discrimination in Ukraine.
Germany
08/05/2022
August 5, 2022
Advertisement
Skip next section In the spotlight
In the spotlight
Migration becomes a key issue for US elections
The Republican party is looking to pin immigration, quite literally, to the governing Democrats.
United States of America
09/16/2022
September 16, 2022
02:19 min
Ukraine: Escape from Kherson
Russia is threatening to annex parts of southern Ukraine. Ukraine has launched a counter-offensive.
Ukraine
08/18/2022
August 18, 2022
04:59 min
Death at Europe's external borders
More migrants have died at the Moroccan-Spanish border this year than ever before.
Spain
08/13/2022
August 13, 2022
05:03 min