19 hours ago

Germany to take in 1,000 at-risk Afghans every month

October 16, 2022

Mob kills 2 Rohingya leaders in Bangladesh camp

A standing man in a red shirt looks out to sea amid tourists sitting on a beach

Afghanistan's forgotten refugees

Afghanistan's forgotten refugees

Many Afghans are still stuck in Albania after fleeing the Taliban more than a year ago.
Albania
October 13, 2022
05:04 min
A truck enters Austria at the Slovakian border in Bratislava-Jarovce

Why is Austria detaining so many South Asian migrants?

Why is Austria detaining so many South Asian migrants?

Austria has detained over 68,000 irregular migrants and asylum-seekers since imposing strict border controls in May.
India
October 11, 2022
Small group of people standing in a circle near the ocean

Spain's "Little Odesa"

Spain's "Little Odesa"

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, some 100 refugees have settled in the Spanish port town of Cariño.
Spain
October 6, 2022
05:33 min
Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have fled to Lebanon over the past decades, but the country's severe economic crisis is now forcing many of them to try to leave.

Booking the perilous passage to Europe

Booking the perilous passage to Europe

Mohamad Chreyeh reports on one man's desperate struggle to reach Europe despite the danger.
Lebanon
October 5, 2022
02:40 min
A woman's hand holds up a Russian passport

How Russians in Ukraine are fast becoming illegal immigrants

How Russians in Ukraine are fast becoming illegal immigrants

When the war began, Ukraine stopped extending Russian citizens' residency permits. Now, many face deportation.
Ukraine
October 1, 2022
Migrants hoping to reach the EU via the 'Balkan route' often get stuck along the Serbian border.

Migrant influx creates tension on EU border

Migrant influx creates tension on EU border

Migrants hoping to reach the EU via the "Balkan route" often get stuck along the Serbian border.
Serbia
September 28, 2022
03:14 min
Migrants crossing into Panam through Darien Gap

Panama reports record number of migrant crossings

Panama reports record number of migrant crossings

Over 150,000 people have crossed the hazardous Darien jungle region this year.
Panama
October 11, 2022
Immigration advocates rally to urge Congress to pass permanent protections for DACA recipients and create a pathway to citizenship, near the U.S. Capitol

US appeals court sends DACA back to lower court for review

US appeals court sends DACA back to lower court for review

US President Biden said he was "disappointed" after the court ruled the "Dreamers" immigration program was unlawful.
United States of America
October 6, 2022
Migrants in a tent camp on the Belarusian-Polish border in November 2021

Poland border wall hasn't stopped migrants

Poland border wall hasn't stopped migrants

Refugees are still illegally crossing the border from Belarus. Activists are offering what assistance they can.
Europe
September 21, 2022
Sowmya Thyagarajan

Germany to introduce 'green card'

Germany to introduce 'green card'

Germany is planning to tackle its critical shortage of skilled labor making it easier for non-EU nationals to come.
Germany
September 8, 2022
Tigray-Krise in Äthiopien

AfricaLink on Air - 31 August 2022

AfricaLink on Air - 31 August 2022

Ethiopia's Tigray conflict erupts again++Cameroon bans 500 private schools++Hair salons empower young mothers in Mombasa
Africa
August 31, 2022
29:55 min
Roma people outside their tent in a village in western Ukraine

German official seeks aid for Roma in Ukraine

German official seeks aid for Roma in Ukraine

The top German official for antiziganism says Romani people face structural discrimination in Ukraine.
Germany
August 5, 2022
Migrants in front of St. Andrews Church in Martha's Vineyard, Mass.

Migration becomes a key issue for US elections

The Republican party is looking to pin immigration, quite literally, to the governing Democrats.
United States of America
September 16, 2022
02:19 min
DW Still | Krieg in der Ukraine - Soldat im Schützengraben

Ukraine: Escape from Kherson

Russia is threatening to annex parts of southern Ukraine. Ukraine has launched a counter-offensive.
Ukraine
August 18, 2022
04:59 min
A border fence between Morocco and Spain

Death at Europe's external borders

More migrants have died at the Moroccan-Spanish border this year than ever before.
Spain
August 13, 2022
05:03 min