You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Skip to content
Skip to main menu
Skip to more DW sites
Latest videos
Latest audio
Regions
Africa
Asia
Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Germany
Topics
Climate
Equality
Health
Human Rights
Migration
Technology
Categories
Business
Science
Environment
Culture
Sports
Live TV
Latest audio
Latest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Protests in Iran
China
North America
Skip next section Top Story
Top Story
US midterms could endanger global democracy
Politics
10/16/2022
October 16, 2022
Advertisement
Skip next section News
News
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Canadian gets 20 years in US jail for aiding 'Islamic State'
13 hours ago
13 hours ago
More Germans optimistic about relationship with US
18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Kanye West announces plan to buy right-wing social network
Skip next section Reports & Analysis
Reports & Analysis
Retired NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo battles brain cancer
Retired NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo battles brain cancer
NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo, one of the best defenders in league history, is being treated for a brain tumor.
Health
10/16/2022
October 16, 2022
US-Saudi Relations
US-Saudi Relations
US President Joe Biden is warning that Saudi Arabia will face consequences after OPEC announced it was cutting oil production. Trita Parsi, Executive Vice President at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft tells Brent Goff on The Day that the timing "fuels suspicions that this was done specifically to harm Biden' in the mid-term elections.
Politics
10/14/2022
October 14, 2022
05:04 min
Profiting from fear: The boom in luxury bunkers
Profiting from fear: The boom in luxury bunkers
War, the pandemic and extreme weather are fueling fear and the demand for underground bunkers.
Business
10/14/2022
October 14, 2022
06:44 min
House committee votes to subpoena Trump
House committee votes to subpoena Trump
Members of the Jan. 6 committee unanimously voted to issue a subpoena to former President Donald Trump.
Politics
10/14/2022
October 14, 2022
01:49 min
Alex Jones told to pay nearly $1 bn
Alex Jones told to pay nearly $1 bn
Shooting victims' families suffered a decade of harassment and death threats from Alex Jones' followers.
Law and Justice
10/13/2022
October 13, 2022
02:11 min
Actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
Actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
Actress Angela Lansbury became a household name in the crime drama series "Murder She Wrote."
Culture
10/12/2022
October 12, 2022
02:20 min
Advertisement
Skip next section In the spotlight
In the spotlight
How the rich wreck the climate
Private jets, megayachts, helicopters and mansions are pumping our air full of pollutants. How do we clean them up?
Business
10/14/2022
October 14, 2022
07:32 min
Petraeus: 'Putin is desperate'
Retired US General David Petraeus tells DW that Ukraine should become a NATO member after the war.
Politics
09/28/2022
September 28, 2022
20:17 min
Banned Books Week: A fight for freedom
Galileo Galilei, Salman Rushdie and Harry Potter have all had books by or on them banned.
Culture
09/18/2022
September 18, 2022
Skip next section Travel, lifestyle & more
Travel, lifestyle & more
When dogs ride the wave: Surfing on all fours
Dozens of dogs gathered near San Francisco for a wet challenge on four paws at the 2022 World Dog Surfing Championship.
Offbeat
08/08/2022
August 8, 2022
6 images
1 in 30 million orange lobster saved from diner's plate
Staffers knew they spotted something rare — a lobster that has a one in a 30 million chance of being found.
Offbeat
07/17/2022
July 17, 2022
Exploring Miami Beach's cultural side
Despite its reputation as a party city, Miami has something for everyone. Its historic buildings tell its history.
Travel
04/25/2022
April 25, 2022
Advertisement