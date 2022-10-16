North America

  1. Skip to content
Sunset behind the Capitol

US midterms could endanger global democracy

Politics
October 16, 2022
News

6 hours ago

Canadian gets 20 years in US jail for aiding 'Islamic State'

13 hours ago

More Germans optimistic about relationship with US

18 hours ago

Kanye West announces plan to buy right-wing social network

Reports & Analysis

Dikembe Mutombo

Retired NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo battles brain cancer

Retired NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo battles brain cancer

NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo, one of the best defenders in league history, is being treated for a brain tumor.
Health
October 16, 2022
external

US-Saudi Relations

US-Saudi Relations

US President Joe Biden is warning that Saudi Arabia will face consequences after OPEC announced it was cutting oil production. Trita Parsi, Executive Vice President at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft tells Brent Goff on The Day that the timing "fuels suspicions that this was done specifically to harm Biden' in the mid-term elections.
Politics
October 14, 2022
05:04 min
Global 3000 vom 17.10.2022

Profiting from fear: The boom in luxury bunkers

Profiting from fear: The boom in luxury bunkers

War, the pandemic and extreme weather are fueling fear and the demand for underground bunkers.
Business
October 14, 2022
06:44 min
The US congressional committee investigating the Capitol riot has voted to issue a subpoena to former President Donald Trump.

House committee votes to subpoena Trump

House committee votes to subpoena Trump

Members of the Jan. 6 committee unanimously voted to issue a subpoena to former President Donald Trump.
Politics
October 14, 2022
01:49 min
USA I Alex Jones steht vor einem zweiten Verleumdungsprozess in Connecticut

Alex Jones told to pay nearly $1 bn

Alex Jones told to pay nearly $1 bn

Shooting victims' families suffered a decade of harassment and death threats from Alex Jones' followers.
Law and Justice
October 13, 2022
02:11 min
Schauspielerin Angela Lansbury - THE DARK AT THE TOP OF THE STAIRS

Actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96

Actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96

Actress Angela Lansbury became a household name in the crime drama series "Murder She Wrote."
Culture
October 12, 2022
02:20 min
In the spotlight

A man in a pink shirt smoke a cigar, seated next to a woman with long dark hair wearing a triple string of pearls

How the rich wreck the climate

Private jets, megayachts, helicopters and mansions are pumping our air full of pollutants. How do we clean them up?
Business
October 14, 2022
07:32 min
external

Petraeus: 'Putin is desperate'

Retired US General David Petraeus tells DW that Ukraine should become a NATO member after the war.
Politics
September 28, 2022
20:17 min
A stack of books in a bookstore.

Banned Books Week: A fight for freedom

Galileo Galilei, Salman Rushdie and Harry Potter have all had books by or on them banned.
Culture
September 18, 2022
Travel, lifestyle & more

A small beige dog with a yellow life jacket on a blue surf board in the spray

When dogs ride the wave: Surfing on all fours

Dozens of dogs gathered near San Francisco for a wet challenge on four paws at the 2022 World Dog Surfing Championship.
Offbeat
August 8, 2022
6 images
. Two rare orange Canadian lobsters settle into their new home at the National SEA LIFE Centre, Birmingham, after they were rescued by a shopper at a fishmongers in Leicester.

1 in 30 million orange lobster saved from diner's plate

Staffers knew they spotted something rare — a lobster that has a one in a 30 million chance of being found.
Offbeat
July 17, 2022
hotels in Miami

Exploring Miami Beach's cultural side

Despite its reputation as a party city, Miami has something for everyone. Its historic buildings tell its history.
Travel
April 25, 2022