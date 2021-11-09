Visit the new DW website

Syria

Syria has been embroiled in a civil war since 2011, when violence broke out in the wake of uprisings against the government and pro-Assad forces.

Since March 2011 Syria has been torn by violence. In a wave of protests extending the mass revolutions of the Arab Spring in North Africa, Syrians took to the streets to demand more freedoms and constitutional protections from the government of Bashar al-Assad. The protests were violently suppressed and the country divided along religious and political lines. An exodus of refugees has flooded neighboring countries while the international community deliberates peace initiatives.

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian President Bashar Assad, right, meets with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates, in Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Al Nahyan's visit to Syria is the first time since the Syrian conflict began a decade ago and comes as some Arab countries are improving relations with Syria. The UAE has been slowly mending ties with Damascus, as the tide of the war has turned in favor of President Bashar Assad. (SANA via AP)

UAE top diplomat on first Syria visit in over a decade 09.11.2021

The visit signals improving ties between Syrian President Bashar Assad and the US-allied Arab state. Washington said it was "concerned" by the meeting "and the signal it sends."
FILE PHOTO: Iraqi migrants talk to NGO Grupa Granica's representatives as they are surrounded by border guards and police officers after they crossed the Belarusian-Polish border during the ongoing migrant crisis, in Hajnowka, Poland October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

The route from Iraq to Belarus: How are migrants getting to Europe? 09.11.2021

Notwithstanding the risks of embarking on a journey fraught with dangers and even death, scores of migrants are choosing to put their destinies in the hands of local smugglers in Iraq to get into the EU via Belarus.
6496146 22.03.2021 The view shows panorama of the city of Damascus, Syria. Mikhail Alaeddin / Sputnik

Syria says Israel fired missiles toward outskirts of Damascus 30.10.2021

A Syrian war monitor said the Israeli attack allegedly had targeted sites housing arms depots linked to the Lebanese Hezbollah movement and pro-Iran militias.
Palmyra, SYRIA: A picture shows a camel in the historic town of Palmyra during the al-Badia festival, northeastern Damascus, 05 May 2007. The festival activities, held by the Ministry of Tourism, include horse and camel races, competition for the prettiest mare, art exhibitions and musical concerts. AFP PHOTO/LOUAI BESHARA (Photo credit should read LOUAI BESHARA/AFP via Getty Images)

European travel agencies resume tours to Syria 30.10.2021

The tour guides say they're encouraging intercultural contacts. Their critics say they're helping normalize international relations with a murderous regime.
A military drone is seen flying over the Syrian village of Nahleh. A drone attack targeting a car in Nahleh village has injured two men and a woman from the same family, while a similar attack has killed a man in Tal Tunah village.

Senior al-Qaida leader killed in US drone strike in Syria 23.10.2021

Abdul Hamid al-Matar's death has been confirmed by the US military. It comes two days after a US outpost in Syria was attacked.
Security forces inspect the site of an explosion in central Damascus, Syria October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Firas Makdesi

Deadly twin bus blasts rock Syria 20.10.2021

Two roadside bombs have exploded on a bus carrying troops in Damascus. Such attacks have become rare in the capital since opposition fighters were driven from the city by government forces in 2018.
11.11.2015 A German defense soldier takes the fingerprints of an asylum seeker from Syria in the 'waiting centre' set-up for refugees in Erding, Germany, 11 Novmeber 2015. The soldiers are there provide registration assistance for the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF). In the short-term accomodation is on the site of an air base of the German army and is housing up to 5000 migrants in tents and aircraft shelters. Photo: ARMIN WEIGEL/dpa

Germany still top destination for asylum-seekers in Europe 17.10.2021

The number of asylum applications in Germany has risen again this year. Along with traditional routes through Greece, Italy and Spain, Belarus has become a major migration route in the last few months.
07.10.2021 Eine verschleierte Frau mit einer Maske betritt aus der Gangway einer Chartermaschine heraus einen abgeschirmten Bereich der Bundespolizei am Flughafen Frankfurt. In einer zunächst geheim gehaltenen Aktion hatte die Bundesregierung in Zusammenarbeit mit der US-Armee insgesamt acht deutsche Anhängerinnen der Terrormiliz „Islamischer Staat“ (IS) mit ihren 23 Kindern im Rahmen einer humanitären Aktion aus einem Gefangenenlager in Syrien geholt. Mit einer Chartermaschine wurden die Frauen über Kuwait nach Deutschland gebracht, wo fast alle sofort in Haft genommen wurden.

Germany repatriates women and children with links to 'IS' 06.10.2021

Several women with ties to the group are being held in custody after returning to Germany. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the women "will have to answer for their acts." The children will be placed in protective care.
Little Amal is carried inside the Mucem museum in Marseille, on September 22, 2021, as part of The walk, a festival of art that follows the journey of Little Amal, a giant puppet depicting a Syrian refugee girl travelling 8000km across Turkey and Europe. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP) (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Amal's trans-European journey 06.10.2021

Little Amal, a 3.5-meter-tall puppet of a Syrian girl, is touring Europe to draw attention to the challenges faced by young refugees. Her journey is at the heart of a transnational theater project titled "The Walk."

06.10.2021, Wuppertal - Polizeikräfte gehen in eine Wohnung. Bei einer Großrazzia gegen Geldwäsche und organisierte Kriminalität hat die Polizei am Mittwochmorgen in Nordrhein-Westfalen, Niedersachsen und Bremen Wohnungen und Büros durchsucht und zehn Haftbefehle vollstreckt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Police raids in 3 states target international money laundering network 06.10.2021

Police special forces units have carried out raids North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony and Bremen. It's thought that some illegal profits may have been channeled to finance terror activities in Syria.

Belgium, Brussels, Dec. 04, 2015 - Illustration picture showing the rise of Islamic radicalism - fundamentalism, bomb, Daech, daesh, , ISIS, ISLAMIC STATE, ISLAMISM, JIHAD, jihadism, jihadist, kamikaze, PROPAGANDA, radicalism, SAINT, Sharia, Shootings, website, suicide, suicide bombings, SYRIA, syrian, terror, terrorist, TRAINING, veiled, war, weapon, WEB Â PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY MerlinxMeuris Belgium Brussels DEC 04 2015 Illustration Picture showing The Rise of Islamic radicalism fundamentalism Bomb Daech Daesh ISIS Islamic State Islamism Jihad jihadism Jihadist Kamikaze Propaganda radicalism Saint Sharia Shootings Website Suicide Suicide bombings Syria Syrian Terror Terrorist Training Veiled was Weapon Web â PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY MerlinxMeuris

US unseals criminal complaint of prominent Canadian IS propagandist 02.10.2021

The Eastern District of Virginia charged Mohammed Khalifa, a Saudi-born Canadian, with terrorism offenses. He was the suspected mouthpiece of notoriously brutal videos put out by the "Islamic State."
Aziz Al-Asmar, ein syrischer Maler aus Binnish, steht vor seinem Wandgemälde in einem beschädigten Gebäude, das die deutsche Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel darstellt. Darauf ist auch die Aufschrift «Frau Merkel Ihr Wohlergehen freute uns in Idilib» zu lesen. Merkel hatte sich am Sonntagabend (22.03.2020) in häusliche Quarantäne begeben, nachdem sie darüber unterrichtet worden war, dass sie am Freitag (20.03.2020) zu einem Arzt Kontakt hatte, der mittlerweile positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet wurde. Bei einem zweiten Test auf das neuartige Coronavirus sei bei Merkel keine Infektion festgestellt worden, teilte ein Regierungssprecher am Mittwoch (25.03.2020) in Berlin mit.

Angela Merkel honored in new mural by Syrian artist Aziz Asmar 26.09.2021

Idlib-based Aziz Asmar's latest mural of the German chancellor is a token of gratitude and a farewell as she prepares to leave office following the election on September 26.
IDLIB, SYRIA - JUNE 02: A 36-year old graffiti artist Aziz Asmar paints a mural depicting of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after being pinned down by a white police officer in Minneapolis, on a wall of house ruins in Binnish district in Idlib province, Syria on June 02, 2020. Izzeddin Idilbi / Anadolu Agency

Rubble for a canvas 26.09.2021

Idlib-based artist, Aziz Asmar, paints his murals on the rubble of homes shelled by the Syrian regime. Besides depicting the suffering of his fellow Syrians, he also shows solidarity with many global causes.
Smoke rises above a rebel-held town east of the city of Daraa during airstrikes by Syrian regime forces on June 30, 2018. - At least eight battered rebel-held towns in southern Syria returned to regime control under Russian-brokered deals after nearly two weeks of bombardment, a Britain-based monitor said. (Photo by Mohamad ABAZEED / AFP) (Photo credit should read MOHAMAD ABAZEED/AFP via Getty Images)

Syria: UN says 350,000 war death toll is an 'undercount' 24.09.2021

In its first report on the Syrian war death toll since 2014, the UN said at least 350,209 people have died in the decade-long conflict. But admitted the real toll is likely to be much higher.
23.06.2021 People walk about at the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp, which holds relatives of suspected Islamic State (IS) group fighters, in Hasakeh governorate in northeastern Syria, on June 23, 2021. (Photo by Delil SOULEIMAN / AFP) (Photo by DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Children dying every week in Syrian camps: report 23.09.2021

The NGO Save the Children has said two children die per week in the camps of Roj and al-Hol. The camps were set up to house families of suspected "Islamic State" members, but hold many people fleeing the group.
Men hang the national flag next to posters of President Bashar al-Assad, a candidate for the Presidential election, in the Syrian capital Damascus on May 17, 2021. - A Syrian former minister and a member of the Damascus-tolerated opposition will face Bashar al-Assad in this month's presidential election, the constitutional court said. The Assad-appointed body approved only three out of 51 applications to stand in the May 26 ballot, among them the 55-year-old president himself, widely expected to win a fourth mandate. (Photo by LOUAI BESHARA / AFP) (Photo by LOUAI BESHARA/AFP via Getty Images)

Lebanon power deal: Beginning of the end of Syria's isolation? 22.09.2021

A new Syrian-Jordanian deal on energy for Lebanon is being seen by some as another step toward the international rehabilitation of the brutal Assad regime.

