Top Story
The fall of Costa Rica's Lionesses and rise of the pioneers
Sports
18 hours ago
18 hours ago
News
10/16/2022
October 16, 2022
12 people killed in Mexico bar shooting
Reports & Analysis
A short trip to Argentina
A short trip to Argentina
A railway museum, a reservoir and a maze: DW viewer Angeles shows us the highlights of her hometown of San Rafael.
Culture
10/15/2022
October 15, 2022
03:12 min
Colombia's newfound love of literature
Colombia's newfound love of literature
One sector in Colombia experienced a surprise boom during the pandemic — the book trade.
Business
10/14/2022
October 14, 2022
04:16 min
Destruction of the Amazon: What you need to know
Destruction of the Amazon: What you need to know
A look at the current state of the Amazon rainforest and what's at stake if we don't conserve it.
Nature and Environment
10/13/2022
October 13, 2022
'We couldn't give up'
'We couldn't give up'
Roberto Canessa survived a plane crash in the Andes in 1972 and was pivotal in saving the lives of other passengers.
Politics
10/12/2022
October 12, 2022
Dangerous battle against land grabbing
Dangerous battle against land grabbing
In Guatemala, Indigenous women have been rising up to protect their ancestral lands.
Human Rights
10/12/2022
October 12, 2022
19:28 min
Hurricane Julia ravages Latin America
Hurricane Julia ravages Latin America
Floods, squalls, landslides: The tropical storm left a path of destruction in its wake.
Climate
10/11/2022
October 11, 2022
9 images
In the spotlight
Brazil: The fear of the Amazon loggers
Brazil's Karipuna people are fighting against oppression and efforts to drive them from their land.
Nature and Environment
10/07/2022
October 7, 2022
13:29 min
How has the rainforest fared under Bolsonaro?
With Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro hoping to win another term, DW looks at how the Amazon rainforest did during his term.
Nature and Environment
10/02/2022
October 2, 2022
Has Jair Bolsonaro backed Brazil's Indigenous people?
The Bolsonaro administration claims to have done more for Brazil's Indigenous than any other government. Is this true?
Politics
10/01/2022
October 1, 2022
Travel, lifestyle & more
Making skateboards from bottle caps
In Rio's biggest favela, residents make skateboards out of bottle caps to reduce pollution and protect the environment.
Nature and Environment
09/23/2022
September 23, 2022
06:08 min
Selfie vacation video from South America
Guyslaine Thalmann from Switzerland wowed DW with a video of her tour of South America.
Travel
06/05/2022
June 5, 2022
01:37 min
Volcano boarding in Nicaragua
The Cerro Negro volcano has been attracting thrill-seekers who delight in sliding down its steep ash-covered slopes.
Travel
03/29/2022
March 29, 2022
10 images
