Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Protests in Iran
China

Latin America

Top Story

Alajuelense players celebrate winning the league with the trophy and their medals

The fall of Costa Rica's Lionesses and rise of the pioneers

Sports
18 hours ago
News

October 16, 2022

12 people killed in Mexico bar shooting

Reports & Analysis

A woman stands next to a lake

A short trip to Argentina

A short trip to Argentina

A railway museum, a reservoir and a maze: DW viewer Angeles shows us the highlights of her hometown of San Rafael.
Culture
October 15, 2022
03:12 min
Colombia's newfound love of literature

Colombia's newfound love of literature

One sector in Colombia experienced a surprise boom during the pandemic — the book trade.
Business
October 14, 2022
04:16 min
Light floods through trees in the rainforest

Destruction of the Amazon: What you need to know

Destruction of the Amazon: What you need to know

A look at the current state of the Amazon rainforest and what's at stake if we don't conserve it.
Nature and Environment
October 13, 2022
Roberto Canessa

'We couldn't give up'

'We couldn't give up'

Roberto Canessa survived a plane crash in the Andes in 1972 and was pivotal in saving the lives of other passengers.
Politics
October 12, 2022
Sofia Tot Ac in front of a piece of land that's been contested

Dangerous battle against land grabbing

Dangerous battle against land grabbing

In Guatemala, Indigenous women have been rising up to protect their ancestral lands.
Human Rights
October 12, 2022
19:28 min
A woman prepares to leave her house in Honduras before the tropical storm

Hurricane Julia ravages Latin America

Hurricane Julia ravages Latin America

Floods, squalls, landslides: The tropical storm left a path of destruction in its wake.
Climate
October 11, 2022
9 images
In the spotlight

Global Ideas | Amazonien | indigenes Volk der Karipuna

Brazil: The fear of the Amazon loggers

Brazil's Karipuna people are fighting against oppression and efforts to drive them from their land.
Nature and Environment
October 7, 2022
13:29 min
Close-up of Jair Bolsonaro looking grim

How has the rainforest fared under Bolsonaro?

With Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro hoping to win another term, DW looks at how the Amazon rainforest did during his term.
Nature and Environment
October 2, 2022
Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro (left) next to his wife among a group of people

Has Jair Bolsonaro backed Brazil's Indigenous people?

The Bolsonaro administration claims to have done more for Brazil's Indigenous than any other government. Is this true?
Politics
October 1, 2022
Travel, lifestyle & more

Three colorful skateboards leaning against a wall, in shades of blue, yellow and green

Making skateboards from bottle caps

In Rio's biggest favela, residents make skateboards out of bottle caps to reduce pollution and protect the environment.
Nature and Environment
September 23, 2022
06:08 min
Two women take a selfie in front of a waterfall

Selfie vacation video from South America

Guyslaine Thalmann from Switzerland wowed DW with a video of her tour of South America.
Travel
June 5, 2022
01:37 min
A tourist in orange slides down the black slopes of the Cerro Negro volcano

Volcano boarding in Nicaragua

The Cerro Negro volcano has been attracting thrill-seekers who delight in sliding down its steep ash-covered slopes.
Travel
March 29, 2022
10 images