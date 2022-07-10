You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Skip to content
Skip to main menu
Skip to more DW sites
Latest videos
Latest audio
Regions
Africa
Asia
Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Germany
Topics
Climate
Equality
Health
Human Rights
Migration
Technology
Categories
Business
Science
Environment
Culture
Sports
Live TV
Latest audio
Latest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Protests in Iran
China
Technology
Skip next section News
News
18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Kanye West announces plan to buy right-wing social network
Skip next section Reports & Analysis
Reports & Analysis
Reviving an oasis with ancient irrigation techniques
Reviving an oasis with ancient irrigation techniques
To overcome severe water scarcity, some farmers in Morocco are tapping into 2,000-year-old irrigation technology.
Africa
10/07/2022
October 7, 2022
05:20 min
Kenyan student designs clothes that charge phones
Kenyan student designs clothes that charge phones
Ruuj Caflon is a Nairobi based University graduate designing clothes that can charge phones and produce light.
Kenya
10/05/2022
October 5, 2022
01:59 min
The century-long rise of the electric car
The century-long rise of the electric car
Electric cars have been around for more than 100 years. Why are we only now rediscovering them?
Global issues
09/30/2022
September 30, 2022
07:42 min
In search of space for solar panels
In search of space for solar panels
The world needs more solar power, but space is in short supply. So where can it put solar panels?
Global issues
09/22/2022
September 22, 2022
07:05 min
Nuclear fusion - clean energy?
Nuclear fusion - clean energy?
Are we on the brink of a breakthrough in nuclear fusion development?
09/21/2022
September 21, 2022
07:32 min
How Taiwan is countering Chinese disinformation
How Taiwan is countering Chinese disinformation
As China ramps up its fake news campaign, the Taiwanese are building unique alliances to fight back.
Taiwan
08/25/2022
August 25, 2022
Skip next section You might also like
You might also like
SpaceX returns 4 astronauts back to Earth
SpaceX returns 4 astronauts back to Earth
Four astronauts returned to Earth in the SpaceX capsule after a nearly six-month mission on the ISS.
United States of America
10/15/2022
October 15, 2022
Autonomous car technology helps people with low vision
Autonomous car technology helps people with low vision
A gadget designed for people who are blind or have low vision uses 3D sounds to warn of obstacles.
Germany
10/14/2022
October 14, 2022
12:36 min
How robots are used to boost workplace inclusion
How robots are used to boost workplace inclusion
At Dawn Café in Tokyo, remote-controlled robots enable people with disabilities to work from home.
Japan
10/14/2022
October 14, 2022
01:44 min
A guide for the visually impaired
A guide for the visually impaired
Tamás Nemes is developing a device that can recognize objects and warn users via earphones.
10/07/2022
October 7, 2022
05:30 min
Feeling lost without your phone?
Feeling lost without your phone?
There's no need to remember birthdays, maps, special moments - it's all saved on your phone.
Global issues
10/07/2022
October 7, 2022
02:21 min
SpaceX capsule docks with ISS
SpaceX capsule docks with ISS
Washington and Moscow have agreed to continue cooperating on space missions.
Global issues
10/07/2022
October 7, 2022
Advertisement
Skip next section In the spotlight
In the spotlight
Monitoring air quality from space
Abhilasha Purwar is the founder of a tech startup providing environmental monitoring from space.
India
09/21/2022
September 21, 2022
03:21 min
3D avatars for the metaverse
Naureen Mehmood’s AI platform simplifies the process of creating 3D avatars.
Germany
09/20/2022
September 20, 2022
03:46 min
Africa: Neglected by the tech industry?
Big tech companies focus on clients in Europe and the US – but why not Africa?
Africa
09/20/2022
September 20, 2022
03:17 min