18 hours ago

Kanye West announces plan to buy right-wing social network

DW Sendung | Eco Africa | Marokko

Reviving an oasis with ancient irrigation techniques

To overcome severe water scarcity, some farmers in Morocco are tapping into 2,000-year-old irrigation technology.
Africa
October 7, 2022
05:20 min
Kenianischer Student entwirft Kleidung, die Telefone auflädt

Kenyan student designs clothes that charge phones

Ruuj Caflon is a Nairobi based University graduate designing clothes that can charge phones and produce light.
Kenya
October 5, 2022
01:59 min
Electric car advertised in the eary 20th century

The century-long rise of the electric car

Electric cars have been around for more than 100 years. Why are we only now rediscovering them?
Global issues
September 30, 2022
07:42 min
Eco India Alternative Solar 1

In search of space for solar panels

The world needs more solar power, but space is in short supply. So where can it put solar panels?
Global issues
September 22, 2022
07:05 min
DW Sendung Made in Germany | Fusion

Nuclear fusion - clean energy?

Are we on the brink of a breakthrough in nuclear fusion development?
September 21, 2022
07:32 min
Taiwanese protesters holding signs that read "Taiwan is not China."

How Taiwan is countering Chinese disinformation

As China ramps up its fake news campaign, the Taiwanese are building unique alliances to fight back.
Taiwan
August 25, 2022
DW Sendung Made in Germany | Blue Sky

Abhilasha Purwar is the founder of a tech startup providing environmental monitoring from space.
India
September 21, 2022
03:21 min
DW Sendung Made in Germany | Avatare

Naureen Mehmood’s AI platform simplifies the process of creating 3D avatars.
Germany
September 20, 2022
03:46 min
DW Sendung Made in Germany | Sprache

Big tech companies focus on clients in Europe and the US – but why not Africa?
Africa
September 20, 2022
03:17 min