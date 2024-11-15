  1. Skip to content
Farming robots: The future of agriculture?

Nicole Spohn Almeida
November 15, 2024

To offset widespread labor shortages in the agricultural sector, robots are stepping in. Some are trained for planting and harvesting; others take on more delicate work, like picking strawberries and pollinating flowers.

https://p.dw.com/p/4n2fy
