Agriculture in the city.
Be it rooftop gardens or highly efficient hydroponics, urban farming makes cities a little "greener" - and helps feed their residents.
As demand for local food grows, the French capital is set to devote 30 hectares of urban space to farming this year. The city is now home to Europe's largest urban farm, which aims to be a model for sustainable food production.
Bracing ourselves for heat waves, earthquakes and poor infrastructure: We'll hear how cities are vulnerable to heat and how the Italian city of L'Aquila is rebuilding itself after it was hit by a devastating earthquake almost a decade ago. We also meet people who are filling up dangerous potholes in Rome's streets. And how urban farming changes the lives of young people in Kenya's capital Nairobi.
Jobs are hard to come by in Nairobi's slums. But a group of young people has found a rather unusual way to make a living: They took to farming — in the middle of the city! Linda Staude met the young farmers and her report is presented by Natalie Muller.