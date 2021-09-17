Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Urban farming

Agriculture in the city.

Be it rooftop gardens or highly efficient hydroponics, urban farming makes cities a little "greener" - and helps feed their residents.

#55036671 - Dry corn© smuay Autor smuayPortfolio ansehen Bildnummer 55036671 Land Thailand

Bangkok's taxi vegetable garden 17.09.2021

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc with just about every sector of the economy around the globe. When taxi drivers in Thailand lost so much business, they found a new way: Grow it yourself.
Tim Elfring, Co founder der Aquaponics Phood Farm in Eindhoven, Niederlande. 22.06.2021

Aquaponics: The future of agriculture? 13.08.2021

Growing vegetables and fish together in a confined space, and without fertilizers and pesticides. Is this the future of food production?
Goat on WWII Gun Battery. Purdown, Bristol. April 7, 2021

City kids: Urban goat farming in Bristol 27.04.2021

Grazing wasteland in the heart of Bristol, Street Goat is bringing community together around sustainable milk and meat, and conserving local biodiversity.
Heuballen auf einem Feld vor einer Stadtlandschaft | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Living Planet: Cleaner cities, cleaner crops 06.08.2020

We discover the benefits of city trees and visit one of the world's largest urban farms in Paris. We learn about the dangers of smog for crops — and explore Nairobi on e-vehicles.
Pascal Hardy, founder and CEO of Nature Urbaine and Agripolis poses on June 15, 2020 at the biggest urban farm in Europe installed on a roof top at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)

Living Planet: Europe's largest urban farm opens on Paris rooftop 06.08.2020

As demand for local food grows, the French capital is set to devote 30 hectares of urban space to farming this year. The city is now home to Europe's largest urban farm, which aims to be a model for sustainable food production.

ACHTUNG: Nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung! Outdoor lessons at Copenhagen's Green Free School

Meet Denmark's school where education is all about sustainability 19.02.2020

At the Green Free School in Copenhagen, you're more likely to find pupils repairing a bicycle or doing urban farming than sitting in front of a blackboard. Could a different approach to learning spark a green transition?
1) Foto: NT.png Foto Kredit: DW (Still aus der eco@africa Sendung #142) Beschreibung: Nneota Egbe, Moderator von eco@africa.

Welcome to another new edition of Eco Africa 14.06.2019

On this week's Eco Africa we visit a sanctuary helping Kenyan owls, try our green thumbs on urban farming and see how merry-go-rounds can actually help kids get their homework done in the dark.
Geplantes vertikales Treibhaus der Firma Plantagon in Linköping, Schweden Pressefoto URL: http://www.mynewsdesk.com/uk/plantagon-international/images/plantagon-vertical-greenhouse-263213 License Creative Commons Attribution Photographer / Source Plantagon. Illustration: Sweco Size 11 MB Format .jpg Image dimensions 3600 x 3600 pixels

Goodbye to fields: What food production may look like tomorrow 22.03.2019

Vertical farming and lab meat are new trends in agriculture that some say could feed the rising populations of our megacities. Kerstin Schweitzer offers a first glimpse of the future at the Global Food Summit in Munich.
Ecuador Stadtgarten / DW Urban Farming - in Quito ernähren die Erzeugnisse aus 4000 Gärten tausende arme Menschen.

The gardens of Quito: Urban farming in one of the world's highest cities 19.03.2019

From farming on roof terraces to larger plots, urban gardens in Quito, Ecuador, are creating jobs and improving food security.
Eco@Africa Sendung DW Januar 2019 Im Bild: Felicia Endersby, Eco Africa Schlagwörter: Eco@africa, environment, Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 11.01.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we check out hydroponic urban farms in Nigeria, art projects in Ghana's classrooms, a disappearing Senegalese village, and solar energy in Egypt's remotest areas.

Venezuelans turning backyards into urban cow ranches 21.11.2018

As Venezuela's economic crisis spirals, many people can no longer afford food. For many, meat has become a luxury item, prompting some to turn their backyards into urban cattle pastures.
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2016, file photo, vintage cars line a property after the Loma fire burned through Loma Chiquita Road near Morgan Hill, Calif. As President Donald Trump touts new oil pipelines and pledges to revive the nation’s struggling coal mines, federal scientists are warning that burning fossil fuels is already driving a steep increase in the United States of heat waves, droughts and floods. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File) |

World in Progress: Are we prepared? 25.07.2018

Bracing ourselves for heat waves, earthquakes and poor infrastructure: We'll hear how cities are vulnerable to heat and how the Italian city of L'Aquila is rebuilding itself after it was hit by a devastating earthquake almost a decade ago. We also meet people who are filling up dangerous potholes in Rome's streets. And how urban farming changes the lives of young people in Kenya's capital Nairobi.
**Archivbild** A hen and her chicks in a muddy earthen patch of ground. | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

World in Progress: Urban farming in Nairobi's Huruma slum 25.07.2018

Jobs are hard to come by in Nairobi's slums. But a group of young people has found a rather unusual way to make a living: They took to farming — in the middle of the city! Linda Staude met the young farmers and her report is presented by Natalie Muller.

Nneota Egbe (Host)

Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa 11.05.2018

On this week's eco@africa, we meet Nigerians striving for sustainability, German farmers using ancient techniques, and Ugandan school children getting green-fingered with urban farming projects at school.
Sharon Momanyi Schlagwörter: eco@africa, Sharon Momanyi

Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa 04.05.2018

On this week's eco@africa, we meet a group rebuilding a national park in Mozambique, visit a vertical farm in Germany and see how Cameroon's biogas man is helping rural cookers save their environment.

Hydroponics in Nigeria 04.05.2018

Almost 200 Millionen people live in Nigeria and the population is growing. How can enough food be grown for everyone? Some small companies are going new ways, growing vegetables with hydroponics.
Show more articles