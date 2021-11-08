Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Insisting on sustainability in the economy means first of all to make sure that current production methods do not compromise the ability of the generations to come to shape their own future.
After all, resources on the globe are finite, but a growing world population has seen us moving further towards a complete depletion of some of these resources. This page collates the latest DW content on sustainability issues.