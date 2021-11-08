Visit the new DW website

Sustainability

Insisting on sustainability in the economy means first of all to make sure that current production methods do not compromise the ability of the generations to come to shape their own future.

After all, resources on the globe are finite, but a growing world population has seen us moving further towards a complete depletion of some of these resources. This page collates the latest DW content on sustainability issues.

22/10/2020 Wasserstoffangetriebene Müllfahrzeuge. Copyright liegt bei FAUN, einer Veröffentlichung wurde zugestimmt. BLUEPOWER Chassis

Silent trash trucks let people snooze 08.11.2021

Hydrogen-driven garbage truck-maker FAUN is ahead of the competition when it comes to producing hydrogen- driven trucks. Sustainable they are, but with one small side-effect

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Stadt der Zukunft

What does the city of the future look like for you? 05.11.2021

What will cities in the future look like? Across the globe, scientists and urban planners are working on answers to this question. If you had one wish – what would the city of the future look like for you?

Niger's Festival of Nomads 29.10.2021

The famous Cure Salee festival in northern Niger brings nomadic people from across the Sahara to celebrate their rich culture, hold camel races and meet with other dignitaries from the region.

DW Business – Europe & Asia

DW Business – Europe & Asia 28.10.2021

Markets await ECB decision on monetary policy - Volkswagen profit drops on chip shortage - Sustainable fashions from Pakistan
Arbeiterinnen reinigen am Samstag (18.06.2011) in der Textilfabrik Crescent Textile Mills in Faisalabad in Pakistan rohe Baumwolle. Das Unternehmen wird im Rahmen eines Projektes zur Förderung der Energieeffizienz von der EU unterstützt. Foto: Tim Brakemeier dpa

Sustainable clothing from Pakistan 28.10.2021

Pakistan's Crescent Bahuman Group is one of the largest clothing manufacturers in Asia. It is also the most social. It has a minimum wage in place, job security and even housing for its workers.

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe 28.10.2021

Markets await ECB decision on monetary policy - Nutella not so sweet for Turkish farm workers - Sustainable fashions from Pakistan

DW Business Africa

DW Business Africa 19.10.2021

Surging oil prices mean hard feelings at the pump - UN & private investors team up on sustainability - Chile mine projects sees new scrutiny
Asia's largest solar popwer station, the Gujarat Solar Park, in Gujarat, India. It has an installed capacity of 1000 MW. Here workers wash dust off the panels to increase their efficiency. | Verwendung weltweit

4 ways to make solar panels more sustainable 17.08.2021

Solar panels provide the largest and cheapest source of renewable energy. But there is still room to reduce the high emissions created when building solar power infrastructure.

arietinum cicer erbse erbsen ernährung essen gemüse haufen hülsenfrucht hülsenfrüchte kichererbse kichererbsen kochen küche lebensmittel nahrung samen viele zutat zutaten Quelle: Fotolia: #31409638 - Kichererbsen © VRD

Climate change enables chickpea cultivation in Germany 09.08.2021

Some 70% of the world's chickpeas come from India. Transporting the popular pulse leaves quite a CO2 footprint. Now a farmer in Saxony-Anhalt in Germany is taking advantage of climate change
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe 09.08.2021

Export Reliance - Delta Woes – German Chickpeas
Ein Auto steht mit einem Reifen von Continental auf einer Straße. Continental will noch mehr Standorte schließen als bisher bekannt.

Circular economy advances as companies embrace recycling 09.08.2021

Automotive parts manufacturer Continental will use recycled plastic bottles to make tires as it embraces the principles of the circular economy. More and more companies are joining the trend — but is it enough?
A view of Earth from the Space Shuttle Discovery shows late afternoon sun on the Andes Mountains, with glare and heavy cloud illumination.

Earth Overshoot Day moves forward by nearly a month 29.07.2021

The COVID effect didn't last. Earth Overshoot Day, the day humanity exceeds its yearly allotment of the planet's biological assets, is nearly back to its record high. What can be done to ease the burden?
Italien Landwirtschaft Valbrenta. via Ruby Russel Masters' students in Landscape studies at university of Padua visited the terraces where the nonprofit Adopt a terrace has installed the exhibition Cultivate Arts Foto: Guia Baggi/DW Juni 2021

Locals fight to recover Italy's lost farming terraces  27.07.2021

As small-scale farmers have struggled to compete against industrial agriculture, the charm and environmental benefits of terraces have faded from the landscape. Can they be restored?

29/11/2020/*** Kleine Gasse mit einer Pinie in Amalfi, Italien, bei Sonnenuntergang

​​​​​​​On the Lemon Trail: Sustainability on the Amalfi coast   23.07.2021

As the Amalfi coast awaits the return of foreigners, not everybody wants to go back to how things were. Residents and businesses are urging to steer tourism in a more socially and environmentally sustainable direction. 
The Olympic Village, where athletes live during the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, is opened to the press in Chuo Ward, Tokyo on June 20, 2021. The Olympic Village has three areas, residential zone, operation zone and village plaza, on a site of approximately 44 hectares, and can accommodate up to 18,000 athletes and related people. The rooms in the residential building have cardboard beds and trash boxes, chairs in five-colored colors, and barrier-free toilets and baths. At the entrance, there is a note that calls for measures against new coronavirus COVID-19. The corridor is wide enough for two wheelchairs. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )

Tokyo Olympics: 'Anti-sex' beds are 'fake news' 19.07.2021

Olympic organizers said athletes' cardboard beds were "sturdy" after a gymnast made a video designed to debunk reports that they were meant to prevent intimate contact amid COVID fears.
Begrünung der Reibzeilen Moselprojekt am Brauneberg

Winemakers seek climate protection and biodiversity 19.07.2021

Back to nature! In the fight against climate change and its devastating effects, ever more vintners are relying on sustainability in the vineyard — and in the cellar.
