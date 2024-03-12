  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentIndia

Tamil Nadu women fish neck-deep in the river

Aparna Ganesan
December 3, 2024

Women in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu catch prawns by hand in the Kosasthalaiyar River. Their harvesting methods cause minimal harm to the environment, but fly ash and pollution from nearby factories make their strenuous job even harder.

