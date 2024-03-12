Tamil Nadu women fish neck-deep in the river

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaTamil Nadu women fish neck-deep in the riverTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaAparna Ganesan12/03/2024December 3, 2024Women in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu catch prawns by hand in the Kosasthalaiyar River. Their harvesting methods cause minimal harm to the environment, but fly ash and pollution from nearby factories make their strenuous job even harder.https://p.dw.com/p/4nXDZAdvertisement