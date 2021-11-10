India is the seventh-largest country and the second-most populous in the world. Following market-based reforms it has become a "newly industrialised country."

The newly formed Republic of India was one of first nations to end the State of War with Germany after World War II and did not claim war reparations from Germany although 24,000 soldiers serving in the British Indian Army died in the campaign to fight Nazi Germany. India maintained diplomatic relations with both West Germany and East Germany and supported their reunification in 1990.