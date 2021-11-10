Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

India

India is the seventh-largest country and the second-most populous in the world. Following market-based reforms it has become a "newly industrialised country."

The newly formed Republic of India was one of first nations to end the State of War with Germany after World War II and did not claim war reparations from Germany although 24,000 soldiers serving in the British Indian Army died in the campaign to fight Nazi Germany. India maintained diplomatic relations with both West Germany and East Germany and supported their reunification in 1990.

This photograph provided by the Ministry of External Affairs shows, From left, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. India on Wednesday hosted senior security officials from Russia, Iran and the five Central Asian countries to discuss the situation in neighboring Afghanistan following the fall of the U.S.-backed government and the Taliban takeover of the country. India did not invite any Afghan representatives to the talks. The invitations were also sent to Pakistan and China but both declined to attend. (Ministry of External Affairs via AP)

What does India want to achieve through Afghanistan talks? 10.11.2021

India fears that a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan would benefit Pakistan. The government is trying to protect its strategic interests.
A man carries a child out from the Kamla Nehru Children’s Hospital after a fire in the newborn care unit of the hospital killed four infants, in Bhopal, India, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. There were 40 children in total in the unit, out of which 36 have been rescued, said Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang. (AP Photo)

India hospital blaze kills four newborn babies 09.11.2021

Indian authorities say four babies died when a fire swept through a unit for newborns at a children's hospital in the city of Bhopal.
FILE PHOTO: A man walks along a road on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

India: New Delhi's air quality worsens after Diwali 05.11.2021

Revelers burst firecrackers through the night in spite of a ban, plunging air quality levels to toxic lows by Friday.
India. Diwali is festival of light. And Kali is one of the important gods in Hindu mythology. Please find the photographs. All pictures of Kali in different temples in Kolkata. We are making a gallery on different Kali idols in Kolkata. All historical. All the photos have been taken by Satyajit Shaw, our Kolkata correspondent. via Syamantak Ghosh

Indians celebrate Diwali amid COVID 04.11.2021

After celebrations in 2020 were largely muted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people across India are taking part in the five-day festival of lights. The holiday symbolizes a fresh start and the triumph of good over evil.
High Security For Non-Local Labourers In Sopore, Kashmir Non-Local Laborers wait outside a Railway Station with all their belongings in Sopore, District Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, India on 18 October 2021. 2 non-local labourers were shot dead by Gunmen in J&K s Kulgam, 4 deaths in 2 days Srinagar India kachroo-notitle211018_npmf9 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xNasirxKachroox

Kashmir: Migrant worker killings spur exodus, halt industries 04.11.2021

Businesses fear a sizable reduction in output, after many migrant laborers fled due to targeted killings. Experts say that tensions are on the rise between locals and migrants over fears of a demographic transition.

COVID-19 vaccination drive in tribal areas in India's Chhattisgarh state Copyright: Murali Krishnan, DW | 25. Oktober 2021

COVID: How India is vaccinating isolated tribes in insurgency-hit areas 04.11.2021

Despite vaccine hesitancy and inaccessibility, a push by a collective of NGOs, local networks and health volunteers has helped the inoculation drive and convinced people to accept the shots.
3rd November 1931: Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi (Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi), outside 10 Downing Street, London. He is in London to attend the Round Table Conference on Indian constitutional reform. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

UK unveils Mahatma Gandhi commemorative collectors coin 04.11.2021

Indian independence movement leader, Mahatma Gandhi, has been featured for the first time on an official UK coin, launched on the same day as Hindus celebrate Diwali.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 13, 2021, Aiden Arthurs receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine from Pharmacist Andrew Mac (R) in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. - A high level medical panel of US government advisors was meeting on October 26, 2021, to decide whether to authorize the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in five-to-11-year-olds, likely paving the way for younger children to get their shots within weeks. If, as expected, the independent experts convened by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) vote in favor, it will set in motion actions leading to 28 million more Americans becoming eligible for immunization. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP)

Coronavirus digest: US gives final vaccine clearance for children 5 to 11 03.11.2021

The CDC has given the green light for around 28 million children to receive the BioNtech-Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. Meanwhile, the WHO has approved a vaccine made in India for emergency use. DW has the latest.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on during the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via REUTERS

COP26: China's Xi stays home, India pledges carbon neutrality 02.11.2021

India's Narendra Modi pledged a carbon-neutral India by 2070. But President Xi Jinping of China, the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, skipped attendance. US President Biden called Xi's absence a "mistake."
DW Business – Africa

DW Business – Africa 02.11.2021

Fossil Fuel Fixation - Climate Refugees - That Brandy Burn
(200923) -- AGRA, Sept. 23, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Visitors take slefies with the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, Sept. 23, 2020. India's iconic monument of love - Taj Mahal, which was closed on March 17 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was reopened Monday to tourists, officials said. (Str/Xinhua)

COVID: India opens for international travel — what happens next? 02.11.2021

India has opened up for travelers and will allow commercial flights from November. While the travel industry is expecting a surge in visitors, medical experts fear a surge of a different kind.
September 7, 2021, Porto Velho, Rondonia, Brazil: Burning of the Amazon Forest, in the city of Porto Velho, in the state of RondÃÂ_nia, on the afternoon of Tuesday 7th September. In June, the federal government issued a decree banning burning throughout Brazil for 120 days. (Credit Image: Â© Fernando Souza/ZUMA Press Wire

COP26: World leaders back deal to end deforestation by 2030 01.11.2021

More than 100 world leaders, including Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro, are supporting the agreement at the COP26 climate summit. Activists say it greenlights "another decade of deforestation."
30.10.2021 Pope Francis meets with India's Prime Minister Modi at the Vatican. October 30, 2021. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

G20: India's Modi meets Pope Francis for first time 30.10.2021

Religious minorities in India have reported increased discrimination and violence since Narendra Modi took office in 2014. The pope wants to make an official trip to the South Asian nation, but has so far been shunned.
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - OCTOBER 24: Shaheen Afridi of Pakistan celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli of India during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Why cricket in Pakistan is infused with religion and nationalism 29.10.2021

Cricket in Pakistan has become all about politics and religion, with narratives like "avenging" the "mistreatment" of Muslims by defeating India, or "teaching a lesson" to New Zealand for walking away from a match.
Aryan Khan (C), son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is escorted to court by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials for a bail plea hearing in Mumbai on October 8, 2021, after his arrest in connection with a drug case. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

Aryan Khan: Was Bollywood star's son targeted for political reasons? 28.10.2021

Aryan Khan, the son of Indian film superstar Shah Rukh Khan was arrested on drug charges and denied bail for weeks. Authorities have been accused of unfairly targeting the family of a Muslim celebrity.
Smog in Kolkata, India, 29 November, 2019. As per media report India's federal pollution regulator warned coal fired power plants around New Delhi which fails to comply with deadlines to meet emission standards. (Photo by Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

COP26: What is India doing to combat climate change? 28.10.2021

Despite several steps in a positive direction, India's efforts are widely seen as a long way from the drastic measures needed to respond to the climate emergency.   
Show more articles