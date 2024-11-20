  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineGerman election 2025COP29 climate talks
Food SecurityIndia

Hydroponics could help feed us in the future

Prasanth Sundaramoorthy
November 20, 2024

Water shortages and flooding linked to human-induced climate change are making farming increasingly unpredictable. Hydroponics can save up to 90% of water used by conventional farming. The ancient technique could help improve food security in India.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mzik
Skip next section Similar stories from India

Similar stories from India

A man dressed in a yellow and black striped shirt takes a photograph, with the camera pointed directly at the photographer

Indian photographers snap marginalized groups in Chennai

A photo exhibition in North Chennai is showcasing the lives of those living in poverty in the industrial region.
SocietyMay 13, 202405:41 min
A group of people getting something to eat outside a shelter in northern India

India: Climate change leaves Delhi's urban poor in the cold

Climate change has also brought cold weather to northern India. How do people living in poverty without shelter cope?
Nature and EnvironmentMarch 26, 202407:23 min
Eco India

Safeguarding the coastline of Mumbai

Marine biologists are working to protect Mumbai's marine life from further destruction.
Nature and EnvironmentOctober 8, 202206:21 min
Show more