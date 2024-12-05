India with ESA satellites launches artificial eclipse quest

India has launched two European satellites into space with the objective of creating something akin to a solar eclipse to help scientists better understand the Sun's atmosphere.

The European Space Agency on Thursday launched Proba-3 satellites aboard the Indian Space Research Organisation's flagship rocket.

The mission aims to catch a rare glimpse of the Sun's atmosphere by imitating a solar eclipse using two satellites flying with millimeter precision.

"The spacecraft has been placed in the right orbit," Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S. Somanath said.

The ISRO launched the mission with the European Space Agency's Proba-3 satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on the island of Sriharikota.

The launch was for the European Space Agency's "Project for On-Board Autonomy 3" (Proba-3) mission, part of a series of "in-orbit missions to test out new technologies."

The lift-off was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was delayed because of a technical issue.

