11 hours ago

Ukraine, Russia exchange female prisoners

Skip next section Reports & Analysis

Reports & Analysis

An openly homosexual Islamic scholar is fighting for more tolerance in Islam. But that is not easy.

France: An openly gay imam

France: An openly gay imam

An Islamic scholar is fighting for more tolerance in Islam. But that is not easy.
France
October 6, 2022
05:17 min
a women in a patterned clothe garment leans against a wall

Artist Forouhar: Iran's 'regime is anti-women'

Artist Forouhar: Iran's 'regime is anti-women'

Protests in Iran following the death of a young woman who was beaten by the "morality" police spark hope for change.
Iran
September 27, 2022
DW Sendung Global 3000 | Bolivien Bergsteigerinnen

Women scaling the Andes

Women scaling the Andes

The "Cholitas Escaladoras" show that the mountains are no longer an all-male domain.
Bolivia
August 26, 2022
06:39 min
Close-up of a Black man's hands holding a stack of colorful fake Afro bills

'Afro': A new currency for Africa?

'Afro': A new currency for Africa?

Senegalese artist Mansour Ciss has imagined a new currency to symbolize his dream of an economically independent Africa.
Senegal
October 15, 2022
03:27 min
Women have been at the forefront of protests after the death of a young woman held by Iran's morality police.

Iranian women demand fundamental rights

Iranian women demand fundamental rights

Women have been at the forefront of protests after the death of a young woman held by Iran's morality police.
Iran
October 14, 2022
01:38 min
Activists of a Students Federation of India (SFI) hold placards during a protest against the hijab ban in school and colleges

India's top court split on ban on hijab in schools

India's top court split on ban on hijab in schools

More judges on India's top court would now be asked to decide whether a ban on the wearing of the hijab in classrooms.
India
October 13, 2022
Yachts and champagne at the 2017 London Boat Show 2017

When is too much money just too much?

When is too much money just too much?

As the rich keep getting richer, philosophers say something is wrong with the system. A look at limitarianism.
Europe
October 7, 2022
external

‘I’m in awe of the ordinary women protesting Iran’s regime’

‘I’m in awe of the ordinary women protesting Iran’s regime’

There's been no let-up in Iran's unrest. A researcher on women's rights movements there explains what's different now.
Iran
October 6, 2022
06:40 min
A woman holds up a sign that reads "#metoo"

5 years of #MeToo: How it shook up the world

5 years of #MeToo: How it shook up the world

For five years, women have been publicly sharing their experiences of sexual harassment under the hashtag #MeToo.
Global issues
October 5, 2022
DW Shift 220305 |

Fighting for more diversity at Wikipedia

There's not enough content about women, or by women on Wikipedia––it is too male-heavy.
Global issues
September 2, 2022
01:47 min
DW Shift 220305 |

Digital technology is programmed for men

Nine out of 10 software designers are men. Digital features that women value are often ignored.
Global issues
September 2, 2022
01:46 min
DW Shift 220305 | Writing with Fire

Women need more digital skills

To be well-prepared for the future, women need better access to online tools.
Asia
September 2, 2022
02:31 min