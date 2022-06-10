You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
News
Reports & Analysis
France: An openly gay imam
France: An openly gay imam
An Islamic scholar is fighting for more tolerance in Islam. But that is not easy.
France
10/06/2022
October 6, 2022
05:17 min
Artist Forouhar: Iran's 'regime is anti-women'
Artist Forouhar: Iran's 'regime is anti-women'
Protests in Iran following the death of a young woman who was beaten by the "morality" police spark hope for change.
Iran
09/27/2022
September 27, 2022
Women scaling the Andes
Women scaling the Andes
The "Cholitas Escaladoras" show that the mountains are no longer an all-male domain.
Bolivia
08/26/2022
August 26, 2022
06:39 min
You might also like
'Afro': A new currency for Africa?
'Afro': A new currency for Africa?
Senegalese artist Mansour Ciss has imagined a new currency to symbolize his dream of an economically independent Africa.
Senegal
10/15/2022
October 15, 2022
03:27 min
Iranian women demand fundamental rights
Iranian women demand fundamental rights
Women have been at the forefront of protests after the death of a young woman held by Iran's morality police.
Iran
10/14/2022
October 14, 2022
01:38 min
India's top court split on ban on hijab in schools
India's top court split on ban on hijab in schools
More judges on India's top court would now be asked to decide whether a ban on the wearing of the hijab in classrooms.
India
10/13/2022
October 13, 2022
When is too much money just too much?
When is too much money just too much?
As the rich keep getting richer, philosophers say something is wrong with the system. A look at limitarianism.
Europe
10/07/2022
October 7, 2022
‘I’m in awe of the ordinary women protesting Iran’s regime’
‘I’m in awe of the ordinary women protesting Iran’s regime’
There's been no let-up in Iran's unrest. A researcher on women's rights movements there explains what's different now.
Iran
10/06/2022
October 6, 2022
06:40 min
5 years of #MeToo: How it shook up the world
5 years of #MeToo: How it shook up the world
For five years, women have been publicly sharing their experiences of sexual harassment under the hashtag #MeToo.
Global issues
10/05/2022
October 5, 2022
In the spotlight
Fighting for more diversity at Wikipedia
There's not enough content about women, or by women on Wikipedia––it is too male-heavy.
Global issues
09/02/2022
September 2, 2022
01:47 min
Digital technology is programmed for men
Nine out of 10 software designers are men. Digital features that women value are often ignored.
Global issues
09/02/2022
September 2, 2022
01:46 min
Women need more digital skills
To be well-prepared for the future, women need better access to online tools.
Asia
09/02/2022
September 2, 2022
02:31 min