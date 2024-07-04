  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineRwanda: 30 years since genocide
PoliticsIndia

India election: Are transgender 'icons' a sign of inclusion?

Aakriti Dhawan | Sneha Richhariya in New Delhi
April 7, 2024

Ahead of India's general election, officials have been choosing trans people as election "icons." But is this true inclusion or just political propaganda?

https://p.dw.com/p/4eLZa

India has the world's largest democracy, but only 10% of the nation's transgender population, which is more than 400,000 people, register to vote.

Election officials are hiring transgender people as election "icons" to promote the upcoming general election. That's how Shaine Soni, a transgender activist and the winner of the Miss Trans Queen beauty pageant in 2020, became the election icon for New Delhi. 

But is it promoting inclusion? The Transgender Persons Act of 2019 guarantees equal rights, including the right to participate in elections, and a third gender now appears on election ballots. But to Soni, those are only small steps toward true inclusion.

"Our government recognizes the third gender, but where are the third gender washrooms? Where are the third gender lines?" Soni asked. "How do you expect them to come and cast a vote with their identity as third gender when they are humiliated by cops and society?"

Skip next section More on Politics from Asia

More on Politics from Asia

Vincent Chao, a man wearing thin frame glasses and a suit

'China is changing the rules of the game'

Taiwan's first delegate at the Munich Security Conference since 2015 spoke with DW about more support for his country.
PoliticsFebruary 19, 202313:22 min
external

OHCHR criticizes Bangladesh's Digital Security Act

Rory Mungoven, the head of UN Human Rights Commission's (OHCHR) Asia-Pacific section, tells DW that many provisions in Bangladesh's Digital Security Act are vaguely defined to target government critics.
PoliticsMarch 3, 202101:36 min
external

Amartya Sen: 'Secularism in India has been weakened'

In a DW interview, Amartya Sen, a Nobel prize-winning economist, says minorities are facing a tough time in India.
PoliticsAugust 17, 202025:31 min
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

A composite image shows a world map, cocaine and a police officer with a dog

How Europe became addicted to cocaine

Europe's craving for cocaine has made gangs extremely wealthy. But the reality of the drug trade can be devastating.
PoliticsApril 8, 202414:36 min
NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg speaking to DW's Alexandra von Nahmen in a studio

NATO at 75: 'United to preserve peace, not provoke conflict'

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke with DW about Russia, Ukraine and accusations of NATO double standards.
PoliticsApril 4, 202408:33 min
external

Does it help to be rude to your president? The Flip Side

Kenyan officials warned that "goons" who heckle President Ruto will be arrested. Does it help to be rude to a leader?
PoliticsMarch 25, 202403:27 min
Show more