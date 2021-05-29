Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Hardly anyone used to stray into the villages on Belarus' western border. But with more Middle Eastern refugees stranded here, residents are unsettled. Ales Petrowitsch reports from Belarus' border with Poland.
"It is important that Lukashenko understands that [the regime's] behavior comes with a price," the EU's Ursula von der Leyen said following talks with US President Joe Biden in Washington.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and the EU's Charles Michel discussed new measures against Belarus and other actors involved in the migrant standoff during Michel's visit to Warsaw.
Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged Russia's Vladimir Putin to help resolve the ongoing migrant standoff between Poland and Belarus.
Hundreds of asylum seekers hoping to reach the EU are left stranded at the border between Belarus and Polan
Despite broad agreement for a switch to emission-free vehicles by 2040, there are still holdouts, including Germany.
A plan for 200 countries to limit global warming is expected — but no deal has been reached.
Younger people have a higher risk of heart inflammation with a Moderna shot, the country's vaccine advisory committee has said. It also advises on the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine to all pregnant women.
French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that people over 65 years old will soon need a booster jab to have a valid health pass. Meanwhile, Denmark is planning to reintroduce restrictions. DW has the latest.
Germany and Munich defender Niklas Süle tested positive for COVID-19, forcing four more teammates to go into quarantine.
A leading EU court has rejected an appeal by Google over a fine for demoting rival shopping services. The penalty was the first of three antitrust penalties.
Donald Trump tried to keep documents from his presidency hidden from the House committee probing the January 6 attack. The judge said releasing the material was in the public interest.
The new charges levied by Myanmar’s military junta mean that Danny Fenster, who has been detained since May, could now face a life sentence.
Women interviewed by Amnesty International said they were raped and thrashed, in some cases, in front of their children.
The family is facing a fine of up to €10,000 for bringing in two shells of a protected giant clam from Kenya. Customs officials said it was a serious infraction to bring the shells in without appropriate permits.
Miao Po-ya is is breaking barriers by winning the support of young people as well as the older generation.
The Taliban's unfulfilled promise of protection is leaving Afghans feeling unsafe.
Facing reprisal and legal or physical threats, many whistleblowers need help to come forward in the safest way possible.
Under pressure from the European Union, Bulgaria has finally committed to giving up coal. But miners fear that the country has failed to plan for a transition to greener jobs.
Germany's Taxpayers' Association, an organization some consider a lobby group that favors lowering taxes, has released its annual "black book," listing what it considers egregious examples of wasting public money.
With his camera, David Seymour captured the plight of children as victims of war. He was killed 65 years ago.
Hoffenheim's rise to the Champions League is due in large part to the development of star striker Nicole Billa.
German civil society group Mission Lifeline is collecting donations to help Afghans at risk of Taliban reprisals flee.
Alfons Zitterbacke, Kosmonaut, Intershop or Sandmann: Discover terms referring to nearly forgotten or quirky aspects of everyday life in former East Germany.
France and Germany are returning artifacts acquired during colonial times. What about other European countries?
Political support will be required if the DOSB is to be successful in its long-term plans for German sports.
The Swedish Hockey League proved to be the perfect place to prepare Moritz Seider for the next step in his career.
Dance clubs are open in countries around the world. What does the science say about how risky it is to go inside of one?
The EU has begun boosters. The WHO is outraged. Poor nations are still struggling with the first round of vaccinations.
