A group of migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region

Belarus residents rattled by migrant crisis

Hardly anyone used to stray into the villages on Belarus' western border. But with more Middle Eastern refugees stranded here, residents are unsettled. Ales Petrowitsch reports from Belarus' border with Poland.  Go to article  

EU and US accuse Belarus of 'hybrid attack'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen exits the West Wing of the White House after meeting with US President Joe Biden

"It is important that Lukashenko understands that [the regime's] behavior comes with a price," the EU's Ursula von der Leyen said following talks with US President Joe Biden in Washington.  

Charles Michel waves to reporters as he arrives to a summit in Slovenia

Michel visits Warsaw

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and the EU's Charles Michel discussed new measures against Belarus and other actors involved in the migrant standoff during Michel's visit to Warsaw.  

A combinationm of Angela Merkel and Vladimir Putin on the telephone

Merkel presses Putin

Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged Russia's Vladimir Putin to help resolve the ongoing migrant standoff between Poland and Belarus.  

How people got stuck at Poland-Belarus border

Hundreds of asylum seekers hoping to reach the EU are left stranded at the border between Belarus and Polan  

COP26 CLIMATE CONFERENCE
Car emissions seen in headlights

Germany won't commit to emissions-free cars

Despite broad agreement for a switch to emission-free vehicles by 2040, there are still holdouts, including Germany.  

A placard next to United Nations and British flags says UN Climate Change Conference

Climate draft awaited, but no COP deal reached

A plan for 200 countries to limit global warming is expected ⁠— but no deal has been reached.  

IN FOCUS: COP26 CLIMATE CONFERENCE

COP26: 'Two realities' at Glasgow climate conference

COP26: Whom should developing countries bill for climate impacts?

Climate crisis: Can the courts save our planet?

CORONAVIRUS

Germany says only BioNTech-Pfizer for under-30s

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine

Younger people have a higher risk of heart inflammation with a Moderna shot, the country's vaccine advisory committee has said. It also advises on the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine to all pregnant women.  

France tightens vaccine restrictions on elderly

A health worker administer a dose of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine in France

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that people over 65 years old will soon need a booster jab to have a valid health pass. Meanwhile, Denmark is planning to reintroduce restrictions. DW has the latest.  

Germany head coach Hansi Flick wearing a face mask on his way to a press conference

Flick: Vaccinations are 'quickest way out'

Germany and Munich defender Niklas Süle tested positive for COVID-19, forcing four more teammates to go into quarantine.  

NEWS ROUNDUP

EU upholds €2.4 billion fine against Google

A Google office in New York City

A leading EU court has rejected an appeal by Google over a fine for demoting rival shopping services. The penalty was the first of three antitrust penalties.  

Trump bid to block Capitol riot records rejected

With the U.S. Capitol in the background, a demonstrator waves an upside down American flag before a rally in Washington

Donald Trump tried to keep documents from his presidency hidden from the House committee probing the January 6 attack. The judge said releasing the material was in the public interest.  

Myanmar charges US journalist with terrorism

US journalist Danny Fenster pictured at his home in Lafayette in Louisiana

The new charges levied by Myanmar’s military junta mean that Danny Fenster, who has been detained since May, could now face a life sentence.  

Rebels that are pro-TPLF (Tigray People's Liberation Front) arrive after eight hours of walking in Mekele, the capital of Tigray region, Ethiopia

Report: Tigray troops raped women in Ethiopia

Women interviewed by Amnesty International said they were raped and thrashed, in some cases, in front of their children.  

Germans face fine for importing clamshells

The protected giant clam, Tridacna gigas

The family is facing a fine of up to €10,000 for bringing in two shells of a protected giant clam from Kenya. Customs officials said it was a serious infraction to bring the shells in without appropriate permits.  

A CLOSER LOOK
Miao Po-Ya, a councilor in Taiwan

Taiwan's first openly LGBTQ council member

Miao Po-ya is is breaking barriers by winning the support of young people as well as the older generation.  

Military sentry stands guard at the site of an explosion in Kabul

Islamic State increases attacks in Afghanistan

The Taliban's unfulfilled promise of protection is leaving Afghans feeling unsafe.  

Symbolic picture of a whistleblower, with a gray silhouette of a person blowing a red whistle against a bright yellow background

Where can whistleblowers go to get help?

Facing reprisal and legal or physical threats, many whistleblowers need help to come forward in the safest way possible.  

Editor's Picks

How a Syrian refugee went searching for parents along the Belarus border  

Germany: In Saxony, the long COVID winter has already begun  

Africa's lost heritage and Europe's restitution policies  

Tuvalu minister delivered climate speech standing in the ocean (Facebook)

Watch livestream

DW English Live

DW News - News

Coming up at 20:30 UTC: The Day

Most Read

Scientists pour cold water on Bill Gates' nuclear plans

COVID: Germany recommends only BioNTech-Pfizer shot to under 30s

Fact check: Can COVID vaccines lead to long-term health problems?

Donovanosis: 'Flesh-eating' STI has doctors worried

Bulgaria needs to get off coal — but can it?

Mine workers clearing debris aboveground

Under pressure from the European Union, Bulgaria has finally committed to giving up coal. But miners fear that the country has failed to plan for a transition to greener jobs.  

How Germany burns through public money

A symbolic image of a person using a lighter to burn a €100 bill

Germany's Taxpayers' Association, an organization some consider a lobby group that favors lowering taxes, has released its annual "black book," listing what it considers egregious examples of wasting public money.  

Three teenage boys sitting on a street, leaning against a wall, smoking cigarettes and talking in Naples in 1948, as captured by David Seymour for the book Children of Europe.

The legacy of photographer David Seymour

With his camera, David Seymour captured the plight of children as victims of war. He was killed 65 years ago.  

Nicole Billa celebrates a goal in the Women's Champions League

How Nicole Billa lifts Hoffenheim's football

Hoffenheim's rise to the Champions League is due in large part to the development of star striker Nicole Billa.  

An Afghan passport being held with someone's left hand, three fingers visaible

Germans launch fundraiser to rescue Afghans

German civil society group Mission Lifeline is collecting donations to help Afghans at risk of Taliban reprisals flee.  

The Trabi car from East Germany with snow on its back windshield with the words DDR inscribed on it

The ABCs of the GDR: A (non-exhaustive) glossary

Alfons Zitterbacke, Kosmonaut, Intershop or Sandmann: Discover terms referring to nearly forgotten or quirky aspects of everyday life in former East Germany.  

Frankreich Ausstellung Rückgabe Raubkunst an Benin Quai Branly Museum Paris

Africa's art goes back home

France and Germany are returning artifacts acquired during colonial times. What about other European countries?  

Tom Liebscher holds up his gold medal in Tokyo

How Germany hopes to win more Olympic medals again

Political support will be required if the DOSB is to be successful in its long-term plans for German sports.  

Moritz Seider playing for the Detroit Red Wings.

The pandemic helped Seider prepare for the NHL

The Swedish Hockey League proved to be the perfect place to prepare Moritz Seider for the next step in his career.  

DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Do scientists say we get back to partying yet?

Dance clubs are open in countries around the world. What does the science say about how risky it is to go inside of one?  

DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

Rich countries boost immunity; others lack jabs

The EU has begun boosters. The WHO is outraged. Poor nations are still struggling with the first round of vaccinations.  

