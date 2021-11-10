Visit the new DW website

Donald Trump

A businessman, politician, and TV personality, Donald Trump was elected the 45th president of the United States in 2016 with his trademark slogan, "Make America Great Again."

There are few figures in contemporary American politics and culture who are as divisive as "the Donald." The TV reality star/real-estate mogul has built an empire that is reportedly worth billions. With no experience in government, Trump challenged Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race — and won. His abrasive speeches and bewildering style have attracted both praise and criticism. This is a collection of DW's content on Donald Trump.

With the U.S. Capitol in the background, a demonstrator waves an upside down American flag before a rally in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The rally was planned by allies of former President Donald Trump and aimed at supporting the so-called political prisoners of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

US judge rejects Trump bid to block Capitol attack records 10.11.2021

Donald Trump tried to keep documents from his presidency hidden from the House committee probing the January 6 attack. The judge said releasing the material was in the public interest.
Michael Flynn, former national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, gestures as he departs a campaign event where he endorsed New York City mayoral candidate Fernando Mateo on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Staten Island, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

US Capitol riot panel subpoenas 6 Trump allies 09.11.2021

Former US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and five other associates of former President Donald Trump are accused of promoting misinformation surrounding last year's presidential election.
In this Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 traditional Russian wooden dolls called Matryoshka depicting US President Donald Trump, centre left and Russian President Vladimir Putin are displayed for sale at a souvenir street shop in St.Petersburg, Russia.﻿The Kremlin refrained from comment Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 on the appointment of the new U.S. national security adviser Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, but one lawmaker said he was likely to take a hawkish stance toward Russia. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) |

US authorities arrest analyst who aided Trump-Russia probe 04.11.2021

The expert faces charges of providing false statements as part of special counsel John Durham's ongoing investigation into the so-called "Steele dossier."
People wait in line on the last day of early voting in the Virginia gubernatorial election in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., October 30, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

US: Virginia voters head to the polls as midterms loom 02.11.2021

Voters in Virginia will elect a new governor in what is seen as a barometer for next year's midterm congressional elections. Gubernatorial elections are also taking place in New Jersey.

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, an Iranian technician works at the Uranium Conversion Facility just outside the city of Isfahan, Iran, 255 miles (410 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran. Iran says it restarted the production facility in Isfahan, a major uranium facility involved in its nuclear program, but still pledges to follow the terms of its atomic deal now threatened by President Donald Trump pulling America from the accord. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File) |

Iran to resume nuclear talks by November 27.10.2021

Iranian officials say they will restart the long-stalled talks over reviving the 2015 nuclear deal. The new government has been slow to resume discussions, prompting international concern.
ARCHIV - 21.08.2020, USA, New York: Steve Bannon, ehemaliger Berater des US-Präsidenten und US-amerikanischer Publizist, spricht nach einer Gerichtsverhandlung mit Reportern. (zu dpa «Ausschuss zu Kapitol-Angriff: Trump-Berater Bannon soll vor Gericht») Foto: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

US House votes to hold Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress 22.10.2021

Steve Bannon defied a subpoena by the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection. The justice department will now decide whether to press ahead with the prosecution.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Weltspiegel/Bilder des Tages *** WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 08: The exterior of the U.S. Capitol building is seen at sunrise on February 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Senate is scheduled to begin the second impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald J. Trump on February 9. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

US House panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt 20.10.2021

The January 6 select committee in Congress has unanimously voted to hold Steve Bannon, former White House adviser and a key ally of ex-President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress.
06.01.20121 FILE PHOTO: A supporter of President Donald Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Theiler/File Photo

US: Trump sues to keep White House records from January 6 committee 19.10.2021

Ex-US President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit to keep records leading up to the insurrection secret. The January 6 committee in Congress is investigating the Capitol siege and individuals who organized it.
02.02.2015 USA, Wyoming, Minuteman Missile National Historic Site, Missile, nuclear weapon PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY NN000093

US reveals number of nuclear bombs after Trump blackout 06.10.2021

The United States has disclosed the number of nuclear weapons in its arsenal for the first time since former President Donald Trump decided to keep the figures a secret.

Biden administration sees China as 'major threat' 05.10.2021

Washington has announced "a targeted tariff exclusion process" for exemptions from customs tariffs imposed by Donald Trump. Aspen Institute's Stormy Mildner believes, though, the US's hard stance on China won't change.

flags of China and USA painted on cracked wall

US seeks 'frank conversations' on trade with China 04.10.2021

US President Joe Biden's administration has laid out its initial strategy toward trade with China. It includes talks and some exemptions from tariffs imposed by the former administration.
VIENNA, AUSTRIA - MAY 24: The flag of Iran is seen in front of the building of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Headquarters ahead of a press conference by Rafael Grossi, Director General of the IAEA, about the agency's monitoring of Iran's nuclear energy program on May 24, 2021 in Vienna, Austria. The IAEA has been in talks with Iran over extending the agency's monitoring program. Meanwhile Iranian and international representatives have been in talks in recent weeks in Vienna over reviving the JCPOA Iran nuclear deal. (Photo by Michael Gruber/Getty Images)

Iran asks US to unfreeze $10 billion as sign of goodwill 03.10.2021

The Iranian foreign minister has set the release of billions in Iranian assets as a requirement for nuclear deal talks. The new hard-line government has said it wants tangible results in talks with the US.
In this screen grab from Twitter, the suspended Twitter account of US President Donald Trump is seen on January 8, 2021. - Twitter says they are permanently suspending Presidents Trump's account after the Capitol violence. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / TWITTER / AFP)

US: Donald Trump seeks Twitter account reinstatement in court 02.10.2021

The former US president has requested that a judge force the social media giant to restore his account. Several platforms banned Donald Trump after his supporters stormed the US Capitol building in January.
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 01: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with U.S. Army Chief of Staff Mark Milley (L) during a Rose Garden event with the Army Black Knights football team of the U.S. Military Academy May 1, 2018 at the White House in Washington, DC. President Trump hosted the 2017 Commander in Chief's Trophy champion to honor their victory. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

US General defends calls with Chinese military during Trump presidency 29.09.2021

Top US General Mark Milley told Congress that the Defense Secretary and others knew about his call to his Chinese counterpart, to reassure Beijing that former President Donald Trump was not preparing a sudden attack.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump addresses guests at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 20, 2021. - President Trump and the First Lady travel to their Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

US: Arizona election review confirms Biden beat Trump 25.09.2021

Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden by even more votes than initially believed, according to a review backed by Trump's allies in the Republican Party.
A nurse enters a monoclonal antibody site, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines. Numerous sites are open around the state offering monoclonal antibody treatment sold by Regeneron to people who have tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Coronavirus digest: WHO approves Regeneron drug cocktail for treatment 24.09.2021

The WHO approved a cocktail of monoclonal antibodies that imitate natural antibodies. The treatment first gained international attention when it was used to treat then-US President Donald Trump. Follow DW for the latest.
