A businessman, politician, and TV personality, Donald Trump was elected the 45th president of the United States in 2016 with his trademark slogan, "Make America Great Again."

There are few figures in contemporary American politics and culture who are as divisive as "the Donald." The TV reality star/real-estate mogul has built an empire that is reportedly worth billions. With no experience in government, Trump challenged Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race — and won. His abrasive speeches and bewildering style have attracted both praise and criticism. This is a collection of DW's content on Donald Trump.