Trump accepts Republican nomination with call for unity

The former president is delivering the keynote speech on the final night of the RNC. It is his first public address since an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump formally accepted the Republican Party's presidential nomination during a speech capping a convention dominated by the weekend's attempt on his life.

"The discord and division in our society should be healed," the former president said at the start of his speech.

"I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America," he added.

Trump's acceptance speech marked the climax and conclusion of the four-day Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee.

Trump's appeal to voters

Over the four days, a stream of speakers aimed to depict Trump as a compassionate family man and dedicated public servant unfairly criticized by Democratic opponents.

The televised event aimed to win over undecided voters who are not entirely opposed to him but dislike the drama that often surrounds him.

Thee former first lady watched her husbands speech from the VIP box Image: Brian Snyder/REUTERS

"I stand before you this evening with a message of confidence, strength and hope. Four months from now, we will have an incredible victory, and we will begin the four greatest years in the history of our country," Trump said.

Trump was convicted in May of 34 felony counts related to a criminal hush money scheme in New York, he is still facing charges in two other cases, one in federal court and one in state court.

"The Democratic Party should immediately stop weaponizing the justice system and labeling their political opponent as an enemy of democracy," he said.

However, Trumü's allies largely avoided his legal issues during the RNC, focusing instead on Trump's near-assassination.

Trump recounts assassination attempt

The failed assassination attempt against the former president galvanized the support of his own base.

"There was blood pouring everywhere, yet, in a certain way I felt very safe because I had God on my side," Trump said. "I'm not

supposed to be here tonight."

Earlier he said the shooting led him to change his acceptance speech from what was going to be made up largely of attacks on President Joe Biden to one more focused on bringing the country together.

"As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny. We rise together. Or we fall apart," Trump said.

Trump resurgent as Biden in disarray

Trump and his running mate JD Vance face the Democratic ticket of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 5 election.

Trump already led incumbent president Biden in several key swing states, but his narrow escape from death could put further wind behind his sails ahead of the presidential election.

Trump's appearance on Thursday comes as Biden clings to his party's nomination in the face of unrelenting pressure from his own party leaders who fear he may be unable to win reelection after his disastrous debate.

Harris made no comment on the crisis in a speech in the battleground state of North Carolina.

She said Trump's call for unity would have little credibility, given his persistent refusal to acknowledge his 2020 election defeat.

"We're too busy watching what you're doing to hear what you're saying," she said.

lo/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters)