Would a Trump presidency hurt German firms?

Miodrag Soric
July 15, 2024

Former President Donald Trump is known for slapping massive import tariffs on foreign products that he thinks threaten US businesses. Some worry that German goods would be among the first to suffer if he was elected president again.

