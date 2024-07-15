Would a Trump presidency hurt German firms?

TradeUnited States of AmericaWould a Trump presidency hurt German firms?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoTradeUnited States of AmericaMiodrag Soric07/15/2024July 15, 2024Former President Donald Trump is known for slapping massive import tariffs on foreign products that he thinks threaten US businesses. Some worry that German goods would be among the first to suffer if he was elected president again.https://p.dw.com/p/4iItPAdvertisement