Aparna Ganesan
She covers environment and climate justice and its intersections with gender, policy, marginalised communities and rights. @aparna596
Aparna Ganesan regularly contributes to DW's Eco India shows. For her, video storytelling is a powerful tool to highlight underreported issues.
Aparna has worked with DW News, Faultline videos, Mongabay and Asiaville. She is a 2022 Earth Journalism Network Grantee and 2024 GRID Arendal Grantee. She's one of ten journalists selected by the East-West Centre to do an Indian-Pakistan cross-border documentary.