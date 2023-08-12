  1. Skip to content
Aparna Ganesan India
Aparna Ganesa in as freelance reporter and documentary filmmaker Image: Privat

Aparna Ganesan

She covers environment and climate justice and its intersections with gender, policy, marginalised communities and rights.

Aparna Ganesan regularly contributes to DW's Eco India shows. For her, video storytelling is a powerful tool to highlight underreported issues.

Aparna has worked with DW News, Faultline videos, Mongabay and Asiaville. She is a 2022 Earth Journalism Network Grantee and 2024 GRID Arendal Grantee. She's one of ten journalists selected by the East-West Centre to do an Indian-Pakistan cross-border documentary. 

Stories by Aparna Ganesan

DW Sendung EcoIndia 01.12.2023

Keeping fabric waste out of Indian landfills

Keeping fabric waste out of Indian landfills

Two Indian initiatives are trying to reduce India's fabric waste mountain and create jobs.
Nature and EnvironmentDecember 8, 202304:05 min
Southern India’s female farmers sow seeds of change

Southern India's female farmers sow seeds of change

Southern India's female farmers sow seeds of change

In southern India, women-only collectives are thriving — benefitting not only their members but also the environment.
Nature and EnvironmentOctober 24, 202307:01 min
A woman in India stringing together a bunch of vetiver grass

Vetiver grass weavers help combat soil erosion

Vetiver grass weavers help combat soil erosion

Women in Kerala, India, are weaving a solution to soil erosion with deep-rooted vetiver grass to make baskets.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 25, 202302:47 min
external

India turns plastic waste into new fashion

India turns plastic waste into new fashion

Plastic bottles can be recycled to make threads for clothing, turning plastic waste into fashion highlights.
BusinessSeptember 15, 202302:54 min
Turning waste plastic bottles into clothes

Turning waste plastic bottles into clothes

Turning waste plastic bottles into clothes

Waste plastic bottles are being turned from waste into fashion in India.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 29, 202304:15 min
A bunch of brown, natural straws bound up in string

Safer sips: Testing straws from agricultural waste

Safer sips: Testing straws from agricultural waste

A Tamil Nadu startup uses dried fallen coconut leaves as an alternative to single-use plastic straws.
Nature and EnvironmentJuly 13, 202303:50 min
