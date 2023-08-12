Keeping fabric waste out of Indian landfills

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaKeeping fabric waste out of Indian landfills To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaAparna Ganesan12/08/2023December 8, 2023Over a million tonnes of fabric waste end up in Indian landfills each year -- 8.5% of the global total. Two Indian initiatives are finding ways to repurpose waste material and create jobs, too. But scaling up upcycling, for instance, is difficult.https://p.dw.com/p/4ZWzqAdvertisement