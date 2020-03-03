Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Recycling

Humans use vast amounts of plastic and produce huge piles of waste. Which raw materials are contained in our trash and how can they be given a new life?

Our global population is growing, and so is the amount of trash we produce. Whether in urban or rural areas, on beaches or in the sea, the problem is visible the world over. In emerging and developing countries in particular, waste is often carelessly discarded in nature, or thrown onto huge unsorted trash heaps. Waste separation systems and the recycling of materials can help to protect the environment. The right approach can even lead to waste prevention.

Gambia Recycling Queen Fotografin: Wiebke Feuersenger, DW. Frau sucht nach Plastiktüten

Gambian recycling queens fight the patriarchy with peanuts and plastic 03.03.2020

Gambian women are tackling the country's growing waste problem by turning old plastic bags into purses and jewelry thanks to the Women's Initiative — The Gambia. And they're breaking with gender norms in the process.
Ein kenianischer Schiffsbauer arbeitet am 17.09.2017 auf der Insel Lamu (Kenia) an dem FlipFlopi, einem traditionellen Segelboot, das aus recyceltem Plastikmüll gebaut wird. Die Initiative will zeigen, was mit wiederverwendetem Plastik alles möglich ist. Jedes Jahr spülen der UN zufolge rund acht Millionen Tonnen Plastikmüll in die Ozeane. Um dies zu bekämpfen, hat Kenia jüngst ein Verbot von Plastiktüten eingeführt. (zu dpa «Steuern, Strafen, Recycling: Der Kampf gegen Plastikmüll» vom 28.11.2017) Foto: Gioia Forster/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Flip flop, splish splash 06.12.2017

A group of activists in Kenya wants to sail thousands of kilometers in a boat made of plastic trash and their vessel is already taking shape.
Titel: How to make a mini organizer from toilet rolls Rechte: Tamsin Walker Aufgenommen: Berlin, Juli 2017 Schlagwörter: Kids for Climate, organizer, upcycling DISCLAIMER: Nur zur Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit dem Artikel: How to make a mini organizer from toilet rolls/Only for use in conjunction with the article: how to make a mini organizer from toilet rolls

Getting creative with old toilet rolls 20.09.2017

You never need lose your bus ticket again with this neat little organizer, made from good old toilet rolls. To find out how to do it, just look through the photos and listen to the instructions. Easy peasy...

Titel: Kids for Climate Global Ideas Rechte: Tamsin Walker Aufgenommen: Berlin, Juli 17 Schlagwörter: Global Ideas, Kids for Climate, upcycling

How to make a rug from old t-shirts 13.09.2017

What do you do with your old t-shirts? If they're too baggy and worn out to give to someone else, why not chop them into strips and make them into a colorful little rug. Your new dancefloor?
Tetrapack-Handtasche selber gemacht-Artikel meiner Kollegin Tamsin Walker für's CMS.

A clever use for your milk cartons 06.09.2017

Much of our food and drink comes in cartons, and though in some countries they can be recycled, we also like to upcycle!
Tetrapack-Handtasche selber gemacht-Artikel meiner Kollegin Tamsin Walker für's CMS.

A clever use for your milk cartons 06.09.2017

Much of our food and drink comes in cartons, and though in some countries they can be recycled, we also like to upcycle!
Es Zeigt einen Stifthalter, der aus einer gebrauchten Shampooflasche gebastelt wurde. Das ganze ist Teil des Projekts Kids for Climate. Fotograf: DW/H. Franzen

From shampoo bottle to pen holder 30.08.2017

Empty shampoo bottles get thrown away all the time. What if you could turn them into something useful and even fun? Like a funky monster pen holder? Here's how you do it.
Titel: Kids for Climate Global Ideas Rechte: Tamsin Walker Aufgenommen: Berlin, Juli 17 Schlagwörter: Global Ideas, Kids for Climate, upcycling

Making new paper from old paper 23.08.2017

If you don't know what to do with your old school books and scraps of paper, why not roll up your sleeves and make them into new paper with flower petals in for a nice smell and a pretty look.
How to wrap a present without using paper or tape

How to wrap a present without using paper or tape 17.08.2017

Next time you get invited to a birthday party, you could try wrapping the present using a piece of fabric and ribbon. It's very easy and the best bit is, it can be reused. Maybe it will come back to you on your birthday.
Titel: How to make a pen holder from old tins Rechte: Tamsin Walker Aufgenommen: Berlin, Juli 2017 Schlagwörter: Kids for Climate, tins, upcycling DISCLAIMER: Nur zur Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit dem Artikel: How to make a pen holder from old tins/Only for use in conjunction with the article: how to make a pen holder from old tins

Turning your old tomato tins into a pretty pen holder 09.08.2017

If you take a look through the trash, chances are you'll find a couple of old tins. They're easy to recycle, but even easier to upcycle. Look, listen and find out how to make a pen pot. Homework just got prettier.

Video: Turning your old tomato tins into a pretty pen holder 03.08.2017

If you take a look through the trash, chances are you will find a couple of old tins. They are easy to recycle, but even easier to upcycle. Look, listen and find out how to make a pen pot. Homework just got prettier.
Titel: How to make your own game Rechte: Tamsin Walker Aufgenommen: Brandenburg, Juli 2017 Schlagwörter: Kids for Climate, game, stones, upcycling DISCLAIMER: Nur zur Verwendung in Zusammenhang mit der Bildergalerie: How to make your own game/Only for use in conjunction with the picture gallery: how to make your own game

Who says you shouldn't play with stones? 02.08.2017

It's not a good idea to throw stones, or put them in your mouth, but we've got something you can do with them. It's colorful, creative and will keep you out of trouble - for at least an hour ;)
Zu sehen sind die Do it yourself-Bemühungen ein Schlüsselbrett zu basteln. Foto:DW/Harald Franzen

How to make a key board from leftovers and mementos 12.07.2017

Most of our furniture comes from factories but some things really aren't that difficult to make ourselves. I started with my own key board.
Nachhaltig hergestellte Schuhe der portugiesischen Marke Ultrashoes. Modell 7340 – Vegan (and Upcycling) Mens' Shoe Natural cork upper Lined with organic cotton; >30% upcycling insole 70% upcycling sole (from scrapped soles)

Biodegradable, vegan, recycled shoes 14.01.2016

A shoe manufacturer in Portugal is trying to make shoes with a small ecological footprint and stylish design at an affordable price.
Ein Kühlschrank brennt am Ufer der Lagune. Fotograf der Bilder: Samuel Burri, Deutsche Welle Aufnahmedaten 2011 Stichwörter: Ghana, Umwelt Elektroschrott Umweltgift Gift Müll Accra Müllkippe

Informal recycling of e-waste a serious problem, expert says 23.04.2013

Used computers and mobile phones are often recycled illegally in developing countries. E-waste expert Deepali Sinha Khetriwal says informal recycling poses a serious threat both to people and the environment.
teaser gloabalideas ++ Carl Gierstorfer ++

Creating value from waste 23.04.2013

In Delhi, trash is being given a new lease on life with an initiative called Green the Gap collecting waste and using it to make bags and purses. They don't just look trendy, they're good for the environment too.