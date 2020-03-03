Humans use vast amounts of plastic and produce huge piles of waste. Which raw materials are contained in our trash and how can they be given a new life?

Our global population is growing, and so is the amount of trash we produce. Whether in urban or rural areas, on beaches or in the sea, the problem is visible the world over. In emerging and developing countries in particular, waste is often carelessly discarded in nature, or thrown onto huge unsorted trash heaps. Waste separation systems and the recycling of materials can help to protect the environment. The right approach can even lead to waste prevention.