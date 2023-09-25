Vetiver grass weavers help combat soil erosion

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaVetiver grass weavers help combat soil erosionTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaAparna Ganesan09/25/2023September 25, 2023Women in the southern Indian state of Kerala help stop soil erosion by farming vetiver grass. They use its leaves to weave baskets. The deep-rooted plant — which is also an aromatic — can stop soil erosion and help prevent landslides.https://p.dw.com/p/4WaBZAdvertisement