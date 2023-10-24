Southern India's female farmers sow seeds of change

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaSouthern India's female farmers sow seeds of changeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaAparna Ganesan10/24/2023October 24, 2023In southern India, women-only collectives that favor traditional farming practices are thriving. With their sustainable methods, they empower women, alleviate poverty, benefit the environment and improve food security.https://p.dw.com/p/4XjcuAdvertisement