Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Poverty in Germany

Amid soaring prices for energy and basic goods, the gap between rich and poor in Germany is widening.

Amid soaring prices for energy and basic goods, the gap between rich and poor in Germany is widening. DW explores different aspects of poverty in Germany.

How German prisons have become a debt trap

How German prisons have become a debt trap 13.10.2022

Those who go into prison with debts walk out with even more, they say. The rise in food prices has made life particularly tough for prisoners, making reoffending more likely.
German pilot project aims to educate children in poverty

German pilot project aims to educate children in poverty 13.10.2022

How can Germany make access to educational opportunities fairer for all? One pilot project in Gelsenkirchen is leading the way.
Germany's beleaguered middle class and the fear of social decline

Germany's beleaguered middle class and the fear of social decline 12.10.2022

Prices in Germany are rising sharply, especially for energy, while inflation is also eating into wages. There are fears the cost-of-living crisis could shake the foundation of German society: The middle class.
A German priest in Cologne fights the poverty crisis

A German priest in Cologne fights the poverty crisis 11.10.2022

Franz Meurer wants to help the rising number of Germans living in poverty. In the basement of his church, the Catholic priest shows how poverty can be confonted in a rich country — with the help of volunteers.
Germany: What poverty looks like in a rich country

Germany: What poverty looks like in a rich country 10.10.2022

Amid soaring inflation, particularly for food and energy, the gap between rich and poor in Germany is widening. Incremental increases to social safety nets will do little to alleviate the problem, experts warn.
Brazil's grassroots football tournament from the slums: More than just a game

Brazil's grassroots football tournament from the slums: More than just a game 09.10.2022

In Brazil, the "Taca das Favelas" is one of the most popular sports tournaments. Held in the Rio de Janeiro slums, it's not just about the game but also unity and respect.

When a billion dollars is way too much: What is 'economic limitarianism'?

When a billion dollars is way too much: What is 'economic limitarianism'? 07.10.2022

When Elon Musk can offer over $40 billion for Twitter, bridges are dismantled to move megayachts and the rich keep getting richer, a group of philosophers says something is wrong. A look at economic limitarianism.
World Bank: Extreme poverty here to stay

World Bank: Extreme poverty here to stay 05.10.2022

It is unlikely the world can meet the goal of ending extreme poverty by 2030, a World Bank report found. Experts have said COVID-19 ended years of progress while war and higher prices are now making things worse.
Bosnia elections: Change for the better unlikely

Bosnia elections: Change for the better unlikely 30.09.2022

Bosnia and Herzegovina goes to the polls on Sunday. Even though the country is racked by clientelism, corruption and poverty, the ruling nationalists need not fear electoral defeat.
Bank crisis drives Lebanese to desperate measures

Bank crisis drives Lebanese to desperate measures 17.09.2022

Lebanon is in the grip of a massive economic crisis that has prompted banks to impose draconian restrictions on withdrawals. People desperate to get hold of their savings have now taken drastic action. Millions are unable to pay for basic needs.
Nepal: How pregnant women struggle to access maternal health services

Nepal: How pregnant women struggle to access maternal health services 15.09.2022

Nepal lacks adequate medical infrastructure to support pregnant women. Poverty, malnutrition, early marriage and caste-based social discrimination compound the problem.
EU: Soaring energy costs leave households fearing winter

EU: Soaring energy costs leave households fearing winter 14.09.2022

The windfall levy on energy companies that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is proposing could make billions of euros available to cushion the blow of soaring energy costs. That's likely to come as welcome news to many households.
How Sri Lanka's economic crisis hits daily life

How Sri Lanka's economic crisis hits daily life 08.09.2022

Millions of Sri Lankans are struggling to secure two square meals a day and afford critical medicines amid the nation's acute economic turmoil.

Cambodia's food shortage raises malnutrition concerns 07.09.2022

Malnutrition and poverty have long plagued Cambodia, a country that suffered decades of turmoil. But the World Food Program is again sounding the alarm. After the economic ravages of the pandemic, food insecurity in Cambodia has worsened.
Tackling inequality: A survival guide for humanity and nature?

Tackling inequality: A survival guide for humanity and nature? 06.09.2022

From investing trillions in green jobs and renewables to transforming our food system, a new book argues there are five ways we can put the planet and people above profit. DW speaks to lead co-author Jorgen Randers.

Germany: Food banks struggle due to inflation

Germany: Food banks struggle due to inflation 04.09.2022

Germany’s most vulnerable people are heavily affected by rising inflation and it's becoming increasingly difficult to help them. Food banks are struggling with higher prices and receiving fewer food donations.
Show more articles