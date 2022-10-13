Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Amid soaring prices for energy and basic goods, the gap between rich and poor in Germany is widening.
Amid soaring prices for energy and basic goods, the gap between rich and poor in Germany is widening. DW explores different aspects of poverty in Germany.
Lebanon is in the grip of a massive economic crisis that has prompted banks to impose draconian restrictions on withdrawals. People desperate to get hold of their savings have now taken drastic action. Millions are unable to pay for basic needs.
The windfall levy on energy companies that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is proposing could make billions of euros available to cushion the blow of soaring energy costs. That's likely to come as welcome news to many households.
Malnutrition and poverty have long plagued Cambodia, a country that suffered decades of turmoil. But the World Food Program is again sounding the alarm. After the economic ravages of the pandemic, food insecurity in Cambodia has worsened.