  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Protests in Iran
China
Produce is handed out at a Berlin food bank
Germany's food banks are having to turn people away and beg for more donations amidst the cost of living crisisImage: Christophe Gateau/dpa/picture alliance
SocietyGermany

Germany: Increased poverty stretches food banks to the limit

Elizabeth Schumacher
12 minutes ago

About half of Germany's food banks have seen their number of clients double since last year, and many are turning people away. Increasing demand and decreasing donations are leaving many in need of help with few options.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IJVe

As inflation soars to over 10% and the German government turns to increasingly drastic measures to avert an energy crisis, the situation at Germany's food banks has gone from bad to worse.

Already struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation has further worsened amid rising costs of living and a looming recession. Local newspapers across the country are filled with headlines about needy people being turned away by overwhelmed volunteers, who have begun stretching dwindling supplies even further in order to support longstanding clients.

Food banks 'at absolute capacity'

"Requests for membership have increased significantly," since the start of 2022, confirmed Günter Giesa. He is a frequent volunteer for the Tafel, as food banks are called in Germany, for the city of Bonn.

"Right now, we can only take on new clients if other people cancel their memberships. We are at absolute capacity," said Giesa, adding that it was a shame, because "people are increasingly anxious about their finances, and need our help."

Indeed, some 13.8 million people in Germany already live close to or below the poverty line. Given that the number of energy-poor households is expected to have doubled from 2021 to 2022, has experts worried that this number will increase drastically as lower middle-class households without financial reserves to pay skyrocketing bills will move down the economic ladder.

Germany: Food banks struggle due to inflation

War and inflation leading to increasing need

According to the latest figures from Tafel Deutschland, the umbrella organization for Germany's food banks, about 61% of the 60,000 locations across the country have registered an increase in demand for new memberships of at least 50% compared to the previous year. About 30% have twice as many clients, while the rest are forced to turn people away.

This has been driven partly by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. According to Giesa, "the first weeks of March were extremely difficult. Many people arrived with no euros, no money at all, nothing but the clothes on their backs."

This experience was echoed by Kat, 45, who described chaotic scenes from the early spring: "They had a separate line for the new arrivals, and in some cases altercations broke out between them and the longstanding German customers, who thought they were being given special treatment."

More and more being turned away

Now, as Ukrainian refugees have been integrated into the routine system, most of the new arrivals at the Tafel are families and individuals hit hard by the cost of living crisis. Kat, an adult student and mother of one, has long accompanied an elderly friend on her weekly visit to the Tafel, and tried signing up herself this summer – only to be one of the many people turned away by the food bank in the Ehrenfeld district of Cologne.

The situation is grim, Kat said. "People have to stand in the rain for hours waiting. The donations arrive and the volunteers take what they want from it first, before the customers are shuffled through and handed things at random – mostly fruit and vegetables, a lot of bread – things that go off quickly. We were given boxes of raspberries covered in mold." As for other necessities including toilet paper, tampons, and diapers, there were none on hand.

Volunteers at the sign-up counter treated her with disdain, she said, advising her to try again in January.

"Circumstances indeed become drastic in recent weeks," said Günter Giesa about the number of people being turned away. He also emphasized the need for people to donate "items with a long shelf life like pasta, rice, and canned goods," rather than produce and fresh milk.

He said that the Bonn Tafel was already having to give people smaller amounts of food in order to help as many people as possible.

Inflation is hitting Germany's poor

Appeal for solidarity

Statistics from Tafel Deutschland paint a similarly bleak picture. At least 62% of food banks reported in August that they were giving fewer items to every household, a number likely to have increased since then. About half of food banks have increased their hours in order to address the crisis, leading to physical and mental health struggles for volunteer workers. The organization also reported a "significant decrease" in donations as more people tighten their budgets.

Tafel Deutschland recently launched an appeal, asking for solidarity as "more people are in need of support this fall and the colder months…call your local food bank and ask what they require most."

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Children in need receive 'candy cones' for the start of school that were donated by various sponsors during the AWO 'Aktion Zueckertuete' in Dresden, Germany, 03 August 2016.

Germany: 1 in 5 children at risk of falling into poverty

Germany: 1 in 5 children at risk of falling into poverty

The Left Party said it was a "sad scandal" for so many children to be threatened by poverty in the rich EU country. A government agency said it would soon begin work to address the issue.
Politics
March 13, 2022
Children in Gelsenkirchen take part in a special pilot project

German pilot project aims to educate children in poverty

German pilot project aims to educate children in poverty

How can Germany make access to educational opportunities fairer for all? One pilot project in Gelsenkirchen is leading the way.
Society
October 13, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Firefighters work to put out a fire in a thermal power plant, damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kyiv

Ukraine updates: Third of power stations 'destroyed'

Conflicts
4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Health workers outside a hospital building

East Africa vigilant as Uganda locks down Ebola epicenter

East Africa vigilant as Uganda locks down Ebola epicenter

Health
2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

The Germany Embassy building in Islamabad

Pakistan students complain about German visa delays

Pakistan students complain about German visa delays

Education
15 minutes ago
More from Asia

Germany

DW Made in Germany | C&A

Sustainable jeans made in Germany

Sustainable jeans made in Germany

Business
46 minutes ago
04:28 min
More from Germany

Europe

An injured woman receives medical treatment

Fact check: 'Staging' of air attack victims in Kyiv?

Fact check: 'Staging' of air attack victims in Kyiv?

Politics
1 hour ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A plant producing hydrogen from solar power in Spain

Egypt to announce ambitious hydrogen strategy

Egypt to announce ambitious hydrogen strategy

Business
6 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

DW Made in Germany | Green

North Dakota banks on renewables

North Dakota banks on renewables

Business
47 minutes ago
05:11 min
More from North America

Latin America

Haiti I Proteste in Port-au-Prince

Haiti faces humanitarian crisis

Haiti faces humanitarian crisis

Catastrophe
2 hours ago
02:10 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage