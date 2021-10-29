Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Inflation is generally understood to be a sustained hike in the price level of goods and services. Most economists favor relatively low and stable inflation rates for a nation's economy to work smoothly.
But the eurozone currently has to grapple with an inflation rate considered far too low to be anywhere near the ECB's recommended target rate of little under 2 percent. This page collates the latest DW content on the topic.