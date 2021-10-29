Visit the new DW website

Inflation

Inflation is generally understood to be a sustained hike in the price level of goods and services. Most economists favor relatively low and stable inflation rates for a nation's economy to work smoothly.

But the eurozone currently has to grapple with an inflation rate considered far too low to be anywhere near the ECB's recommended target rate of little under 2 percent. This page collates the latest DW content on the topic.

Europäische Zentralbank in Frankfurt am Main *** European Central Bank in Frankfurt am Main

ECB keeps interest rates low as energy prices heat up 29.10.2021

Energy prices are hitting record highs, which is impacting consumer goods. Inflation is on the rise, so the ECB is looking to cool things off with lower key interest rates.

An einem ID.3 wird der Unterboden montiert. In der Gläsernen Manufaktur von Volkswagen wurde offiziell mit der Produktion des Elektromodells begonnen. An den Standorten Zwickau und Dresden produziert VW mit den Modellen ID.3 und ID.4 nun nur noch Elektrofahrzeuge. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Supply chain crisis slows economic growth 29.10.2021

Consumer demand is driving continued recovery, but Europe's largest economy grew by a less-than-expected 1.8% in the third quarter. Supply chain hold-ups prevented some manufacturers from producing at full capacity.
Stromkosten - Stromzähler dreht sich schnell. Electricity costs - Electricity meter turns fast (with euro signs).

Germany: Inflation reaches 28-year high amid surge in energy prices 28.10.2021

The annual inflation rate accelerated for the fourth month in a row, hitting 4.5% in October. The record level of price hikes comes as energy prices soar across Europe.
DW Business – Europe & Asia

DW Business – Europe & Asia 28.10.2021

Markets await ECB decision on monetary policy - Volkswagen profit drops on chip shortage - Sustainable fashions from Pakistan
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe 28.10.2021

Markets await ECB decision on monetary policy - Nutella not so sweet for Turkish farm workers - Sustainable fashions from Pakistan

A woman (R) counts rupee notes after collecting cash of financial assistance through a mobile wallet under the governmental Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme for families in need during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Islamabad on April 9, 2020. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

Pakistanis suffer under high inflation amid IMF negotiations 22.10.2021

Pakistan is trying to revive a $6 billion loan package with the IMF. The country needs the money, but economists are worried the IMF's conditions will trigger price hikes burdening Pakistani consumers.
Mindestlohn in Deutschland soll in vier Stufen auf 10 Euro und 45 Cent steigen. Archivfoto; Putzfrau,Reinigungskraft,Gebaeudereinigung,Gebaeudereiniger,Putzwagen,Putzkolonne,Minijob,gerinfuegig Beschaeftigte,Beschaeftigter,Reinemachefrau,Putzkraft,Lohn,Gehalt,Symbolfoto Gesetzlicher Mindestlohn,Lohnuntergrenze,Lohn,8,50 Euro,Minijob,Arbeitswelt,Mindestgehalt,Entgelt,Salair,Arbeitnehmer,Dumping,Dumpinglohn,Arbeitsmarkt,staatlich verordent,gesetzlich,Arbeitsentgelt,Festsetzung,gesetzliche Regelung,Mindestlohnregelung.Niedriglohnsektor,Symbolfoot,Feature,Geld,Wirtschaft,Politik. Â | Verwendung weltweit

What's the big deal about minimum wage in Germany? 21.10.2021

Germany is relatively new to the list of countries with a minimum wage. Now, government coalition talks are considering raising it without using the country's independent expert commission. There are pros and cons.
April 9, 2017 - Washington, DC, USA - 20170409: The Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C |

US Fed reports supply chain bottlenecks, labor shortages and inflation 20.10.2021

The US Federal Reserve's "beige book" on economic conditions reports pandemic-related uncertainty. Supply bottlenecks and labor shortages have slowed US growth and contributed to inflation.
DW Business Africa

DW Business Africa 14.10.2021

Biden tries to tame inflation with LA port open 24/7 - Pandemic turns focus to sustainable sourcing - Indonesian students play catch-up after closures

DW Business – Europe & Asia 14.10.2021

Biden tries to tame inflation with LA port open 24/7 - Bali welcomes back foreign travelers - China factory inflation hits record high
Container trucks arrive at the Port of Los Angeles on June 18, 2019 in San Pedro, California, where the US-China trade war has created logistical havoc on the docks following a months-long surge if imports in anticipation of higher tariffs. - The Port of Los Angeles together with the nearby Port of Long Beach rank as the leading gateways for international trade in North America and in May had its busiest month for imports in its 112-year history, Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said in a release. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

LA port opens 24/7 hours to tackle bottleneck 14.10.2021

US President Joe Biden has announced that Los Angeles port will now be open 24/7 to help clear a backlog of container ships. He's been seeking to reassure Americans that high inflation can be brought under control.
Heute schon getankt Steigende Kraftstoffpreise an der Tankstelle. München Bayern Deutschland *** Today already refueled Rising fuel prices at the gas station Munich Bavaria Germany Copyright: xRolfxPossx

Why are Germans searching for stagflation on Google? 14.10.2021

The interest in the economic event has reached a 13-year peak, according to Google data. The curiosity is being fueled by high energy prices and unceasing shipping snarls that have left many unnerved about their future.
DW Business – Europe

DW Business – Europe 14.10.2021

Biden tries to tame inflation with LA port open 24/7 - Bali welcomes back foreign travelers - G7 finance ministers focus on inflation
People wear face masks due to the spread of coronavirus while doing shopping at the outdoor marketplace in Sedziszow, Poland on 23rd May, 2020. Every Saturday an openair market takes place in Sedziszow, a small city in the Swietokrzyskie Voivodeship, 70km from Krakow. As coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease, sellers were allowed to reopen their market stalls. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Inflation fears drive Warsaw's hawkish monetary stance 11.10.2021

Rising inflation suggests economic recovery is going well in the EU's east. But as Poland joins its neighbors in tightening monetary policy to stem further rises, is this the start of an era of higher borrowing costs?
ARCHIV - 24.06.2008, Saudi-Arabien, Riad: Technische Anlagen stehen auf dem Khurais-Ölfeld, das rund 160 Kilometer von Riad entfernt liegt. Mit einer beispiellosen Drosselung der Ölproduktion stemmen sich wichtige Förderländer gegen einen weiteren Preisverfall beim Rohöl. Im Mai und Juni werden die Mitglieder des Ölkartells Opec und ihre Partner insgesamt 9,7 Millionen Barrel (je 159 Liter) weniger fördern, teilte die Opec am Montag mit. (zu dpa «Historische Öl-Förderkürzung unter Dach und Fach - Ölpreis fällt trotzdem») Foto: Ali Haider/EPA/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

OPEC+ oil strategy risks derailing economic recovery from pandemic 05.10.2021

The top oil producers have been holding back on a major production boost even as oil prices soar amid a supply crunch. With natural gas and coal prices at record highs, the oil price bump is adding to inflation concerns.
Titel der Bilder: Lehrer im Gefängnis Stichworte: Iran, Gefängnis, Lehrer, Mana Neyestani

Iran clamps down on teachers demanding fair pay 04.10.2021

Iran's teachers are protesting poor salaries and working conditions in the face of runaway inflation. The government, however, is treating them like criminals.
