An energy crisis is a critical bottleneck in the supply of energy. With rising fuel prices, it's usually bad news for the economy, but it also offers the opportunity to transition to clean and renewable energy sources.
In 2021 a rebound from an economic slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a widespread energy shortage. Russia's invasion of Ukraine made things worse, driving up fuel prices across Europe, UK and US.