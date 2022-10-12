Elizabeth Schumacher
Elizabeth Schumacher reports on social issues in Germany.
Elizabeth Schumacher reports on social issues in Germany such as gender equity, immigration, poverty, and education.
She has also reported extensively on German politics, particularly the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) and state politics in her home of North Rhine-Westphalia.
She is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and the University of Freiburg. She began her broadcasting career in radio before moving to Germany and joining Deutsche Welle’s online reporting team.
Show full bio