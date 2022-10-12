  1. Skip to content
Elizabeth Schumacher

Elizabeth Schumacher reports on social issues in Germany.

Elizabeth Schumacher reports on social issues in Germany such as gender equity, immigration, poverty, and education.

She has also reported extensively on German politics, particularly the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) and state politics in her home of North Rhine-Westphalia.

She is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and the University of Freiburg. She began her broadcasting career in radio before moving to Germany and joining Deutsche Welle’s online reporting team.

Featured stories by Elizabeth Schumacher

Cows in a stall at a farm

Germany's inflation breaks the back of small family farms

Organic farms in Germany are fighting for their existence as rising costs make maintaining their businesses impossible.
BusinessDecember 10, 2022
Produce is handed out at a Berlin food bank

Increased poverty stretches German food banks to the limit

About half of Germany's food banks have seen their number of clients double since last year.
SocietyOctober 18, 2022
Empty shopfront in Bonn,Germany

German angst on the rise amid cost of living crisis

Lack of affordable housing and a stagnating economy dominated this year's study into Germans' biggest fears.
SocietyOctober 13, 2022
Stories by Elizabeth Schumacher

A Berlin ballot

Berlin repeat election to go ahead, says Germany's top court

Berlin repeat election to go ahead, says Germany's top court

The court rejected a plea to cancel the new vote brought by a coalition of lawmakers and civilians.
PoliticsJanuary 31, 2023
Reem Alabali-Radovan during her press conference holding up a copy of the report 'Racism in Germany'

'Racism poses a threat to Germany's democracy'

'Racism poses a threat to Germany's democracy'

A new report has highlighted that not only violence but structural and everyday racism remain major issues in Germany.
PoliticsJanuary 11, 2023
Fireworks in Munich on New Year's Eve

Germany: Police and firefighters call for firework ban

Germany: Police and firefighters call for firework ban

After attacks on emergency workers, unions are saying that personal fireworks should be forbidden on New Year's.
SocietyJanuary 2, 2023
Two people walk in the snow in Stuttgart

Snow covers Germany amid gas crunch

Snow covers Germany amid gas crunch

During the coldest December in a decade, the government implored residents to exercise restraint on turning up the heat.
Nature and EnvironmentDecember 14, 2022
A Meta logo visible on a screen in front of logos of several other media platforms

Facebook owner Meta sued for inciting hatred in Ethiopia

Facebook owner Meta sued for inciting hatred in Ethiopia

Some Facebook posts on Tigray conflict directly caused deaths, according to a group of Ethiopians and Kenyans.
ConflictsDecember 14, 2022
Policemen leading th handcuffed prince to the police car

Heinrich XIII: Germany's far-right prince who planned a coup

Heinrich XIII: Germany's far-right prince who planned a coup

How did a minor member of a noble family go from real estate to the center of an extremist plot?
PoliticsDecember 8, 2022
