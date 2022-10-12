Elizabeth Schumacher reports on social issues in Germany such as gender equity, immigration, poverty, and education.

She has also reported extensively on German politics, particularly the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) and state politics in her home of North Rhine-Westphalia.

She is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and the University of Freiburg. She began her broadcasting career in radio before moving to Germany and joining Deutsche Welle’s online reporting team.