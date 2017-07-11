 Germany extends lifetime of all 3 remaining nuclear plants | News | DW | 17.10.2022

Germany extends lifetime of all 3 remaining nuclear plants

There has been a dispute in Germany's governing coalition over the lifespan of nuclear power plants.

The Isar 2 nuclear power plant

Nuclear power is a touchy political topic in Germany, even as energy shortages loom

Chancellor Olaf Scholz ordered Germany's three remaining nuclear to remain in operation until April.

There has been a disagreement in the governing coalition over the lifespan of nuclear power plants.

Germany planned to complete a phase-out of nuclear power by the end of 2022, but a energy supply crunch following Russian gas cuts  has caused lengthy debate over keeping nuclear power plants at the ready. 

On Friday, the Greens agreed to keep two nuclear power plants in southern Germany in reserve until April but the party still wants to shut down a third power plant in the northwestern Emsland district by the end of the year.

The FDP wishes to keep all three plants open until 2024.

More to follow...

lo/wmr (Reuters, AFP)

