Germany launches probe into suspected Nord Stream 'sabotage'

Germany's federal public prosecutor on Monday announced the start of an investigation into leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines Monday.

Germany now joins Denmark and Sweden in seeking to get to the bottom of leaks that saw massive amounts of gas released into the Baltic Sea after both pipelines were ruptured on September 26.

What did prosecutors say?

Federal prosecutors are investigating suspected "anti-constitutional sabotage" on the pipelines as well as "deliberately causing an explosion."

"Yes, we have started an investigation," a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office told Reuters news agency.

The investigation will allow German authorities to gather evidence to determine if a crime was indeed committed.

Germany's federal prosecutor's office usually only opens probes into cases that concern national security, such as terror attacks.

The office said its involvement in the pipeline leaks was justified in that a "violent attack on the energy supply could impact the external and internal security" of Germany, a spokesperson told news agency AFP.

Experts warn of 'unprecedented' methane leak

What do we know about the pipeline leaks?

It is largely suspected that the leaks in the Baltic Sea were caused by explosives placed near the pipelines, which deliver Russian natural gas to Germany.

Western leaders heavily suspect Russia was behind the attack, whereas Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to paint it as an Western plot to destroy Europe's energy infrastructure.

Germany's federal police as well as the federal criminal office will be involved in the investigation.

"There is sufficient factual evidence that the two gas pipelines were deliberately damaged by at least two detonations," the prosecutor's office told news agency DPA.

The spokesperson noted, however, that "quick results are not to be expected."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

js/rs (AFP, dpa, Reuters)