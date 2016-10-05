Carl XVI Gustaf

King of Sweden

Carl Gustaf Folke Hubertus Bernadotte was born on April 30, 1946. He ascended the throne upon the death of his grandfather on September 15, 1973. Carl Gustaf married German commoner Silvia Sommerlath in 1973 after meeting her at the Olympic summer games in Munich a year before. A law passed in 1980 allows the king’s eldest daughter Crown Princess Victoria to ascend the throne upon his death or abdication.