  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration

Nord Stream Pipelines

Topic

Nord Stream is a pair of natural gas pipelines running through the Baltic Sea.

Skip next section News

News

March 14, 2023

EU proposes energy market reforms to prevent price spikes

Skip next section Reports & Analysis

Reports & Analysis

EU and ASEAN leaders applaud during their first ever summit in Brussels last year

EU pushes ahead with building ties in Southeast Asia

EU pushes ahead with building ties in Southeast Asia

The EU Parliament has sent delegations to the region but the bloc is fractured over who should lead its foreign policy.
PoliticsMarch 8, 2023
A police vehicle guarding a polling station for the local government elections in Karachi

Can Pakistan afford to hold general elections?

Can Pakistan afford to hold general elections?

Opposition leader Imran Khan is demanding fresh polls to steer Pakistan out of a protracted political crisis.
PoliticsMarch 7, 2023
Containers stacked up in Yangshan Deep Water Port, Shanghai

Is China secretly imposing unilateral sanctions?

Is China secretly imposing unilateral sanctions?

In recent years, China has rigorously criticized unilateral sanctions as a foreign policy mechanism.
TradeMarch 6, 2023
Huge crowds gather in the Markets to shop for the 11-day Ganesha Festival that begins in India

India: Economy growing fast amid financial gloom

India: Economy growing fast amid financial gloom

Despite economic growth, India still has one of the highest levels of income inequality in the world.
BusinessFebruary 21, 2023
Cars at a gas station

Is Pakistan's economic collapse imminent?

Is Pakistan's economic collapse imminent?

The country is facing a shortage of gas and electricity, and inflation has put many food items out of citizens' reach.
BusinessFebruary 2, 2023
Myanmar Naypyitaw parade

Should EU Chambers of Commerce be in business in Myanmar?

Should EU Chambers of Commerce be in business in Myanmar?

Europe continues to conduct business in a country governed by a military accused of crimes against humanity.
PoliticsJanuary 19, 2023
Skip next section In the spotlight

In the spotlight

A group of adults and children and a donkey cart

Somalia's food crisis claims young lives

Children are starving to death in Somalia where roughly half the population urgently needs food
Food SecurityNovember 22, 2022
A group of people hold up red signs protesting working conditions in Spanish

Minority voters and the US midterms in Nevada

What role will minority voters play in the US midterm elections and — and what role will unions play?
PoliticsNovember 1, 202206:49 min
Gold nuggets lie together with coins in a hand-held scale

Miners reveal brutal reality of Congo's gold

Miners in eastern Congo speak with DW about digging for gold in mines controlled by a powerful armed group.
Human RightsOctober 15, 202204:32 min
The German and Chinese flags side by side

Strain showing after 50 years of Germany-China relations

Trading partners China and Germany are becoming increasingly estranged.
TradeOctober 9, 2022
COSCO ship in Hamburg Port's Tollerort terminal

Is Germany too dependent on China?

Germany wants to reduce dependence on the country's most important trading partner. But businesses aren't convinced.
PoliticsSeptember 22, 2022
A women drinks water at a water distribution point at Muuri camp in Baidoa, Somalia

UN: Millions at risk of starvation in Somalia

If nothing is done within days, people in Somalia will start dying, according to the Red Cross.
Food SecuritySeptember 14, 2022
Skip next section Opinion

Opinion

Gurkov Andrey Kommentarbild App

Opinion: Putin has lost the gas war against Germany

Andrey Gurkov
Commentary
PoliticsJanuary 13, 2023
Andelko Subic

Opinion: Croatians wary about joining euro

Andelko Subic
Commentary
PoliticsJanuary 1, 2023
Soric Miodrag Kommentarbild App

Russia's German collaborators

Miodrag Soric
Commentary
PoliticsApril 2, 2022
Banu Güven

Erdogan is pulling the wool over voters' eyes

Banu Güven
Commentary
BusinessDecember 21, 2021
Staecker Claus Kommentarbild App

#The77percent

Claus Stäcker
Commentary
PoliticsDecember 4, 2017
de Oliveira Prange Kommentarbild App

BRICS who?

Astrid Prange
Commentary
BusinessOctober 14, 2016