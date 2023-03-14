You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Skip to content
Skip to main menu
Skip to more DW sites
Latest videos
Latest audio
Regions
Africa
Asia
Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Germany
Topics
Climate
Equality
Health
Human Rights
Migration
Technology
Categories
Business
Science
Environment
Culture
Sports
Live TV
Latest audio
Latest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
Nord Stream Pipelines
Topic
Nord Stream is a pair of natural gas pipelines running through the Baltic Sea.
Skip next section News
News
03/14/2023
March 14, 2023
EU proposes energy market reforms to prevent price spikes
Skip next section Reports & Analysis
Reports & Analysis
EU pushes ahead with building ties in Southeast Asia
EU pushes ahead with building ties in Southeast Asia
The EU Parliament has sent delegations to the region but the bloc is fractured over who should lead its foreign policy.
Politics
03/08/2023
March 8, 2023
Can Pakistan afford to hold general elections?
Can Pakistan afford to hold general elections?
Opposition leader Imran Khan is demanding fresh polls to steer Pakistan out of a protracted political crisis.
Politics
03/07/2023
March 7, 2023
Is China secretly imposing unilateral sanctions?
Is China secretly imposing unilateral sanctions?
In recent years, China has rigorously criticized unilateral sanctions as a foreign policy mechanism.
Trade
03/06/2023
March 6, 2023
India: Economy growing fast amid financial gloom
India: Economy growing fast amid financial gloom
Despite economic growth, India still has one of the highest levels of income inequality in the world.
Business
02/21/2023
February 21, 2023
Is Pakistan's economic collapse imminent?
Is Pakistan's economic collapse imminent?
The country is facing a shortage of gas and electricity, and inflation has put many food items out of citizens' reach.
Business
02/02/2023
February 2, 2023
Should EU Chambers of Commerce be in business in Myanmar?
Should EU Chambers of Commerce be in business in Myanmar?
Europe continues to conduct business in a country governed by a military accused of crimes against humanity.
Politics
01/19/2023
January 19, 2023
Advertisement
Skip next section In the spotlight
In the spotlight
Somalia's food crisis claims young lives
Children are starving to death in Somalia where roughly half the population urgently needs food
Food Security
11/22/2022
November 22, 2022
Minority voters and the US midterms in Nevada
What role will minority voters play in the US midterm elections and — and what role will unions play?
Politics
11/01/2022
November 1, 2022
06:49 min
Miners reveal brutal reality of Congo's gold
Miners in eastern Congo speak with DW about digging for gold in mines controlled by a powerful armed group.
Human Rights
10/15/2022
October 15, 2022
04:32 min
Strain showing after 50 years of Germany-China relations
Trading partners China and Germany are becoming increasingly estranged.
Trade
10/09/2022
October 9, 2022
Is Germany too dependent on China?
Germany wants to reduce dependence on the country's most important trading partner. But businesses aren't convinced.
Politics
09/22/2022
September 22, 2022
UN: Millions at risk of starvation in Somalia
If nothing is done within days, people in Somalia will start dying, according to the Red Cross.
Food Security
09/14/2022
September 14, 2022
Skip next section Opinion
Opinion
Opinion: Putin has lost the gas war against Germany
Andrey Gurkov
Commentary
Politics
01/13/2023
January 13, 2023
Opinion: Croatians wary about joining euro
Andelko Subic
Commentary
Politics
01/01/2023
January 1, 2023
Russia's German collaborators
Miodrag Soric
Commentary
Politics
04/02/2022
April 2, 2022
Erdogan is pulling the wool over voters' eyes
Banu Güven
Commentary
Business
12/21/2021
December 21, 2021
#The77percent
Claus Stäcker
Commentary
Politics
12/04/2017
December 4, 2017
BRICS who?
Astrid Prange
Commentary
Business
10/14/2016
October 14, 2016
Advertisement