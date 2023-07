Oxana Evdokimova | Vladimir Esipov

4 hours ago 4 hours ago

Nearly ten months later, the act of sabotage is becoming one of the 21st century's major geopolitical enigmas. Fingers have been pointed at the Russians, Americans, Ukrainians, and Poles. Pieces of evidence have fueled a multitude of theories. What has been revealed so far, and who is behind the attack?