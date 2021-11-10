Visit the new DW website

Berlin Wall

The Berlin Wall was constructed by the East German government in 1961. It cut off West Berlin from East Berlin and surrounding East Germany.

The Eastern Bloc claimed that the wall was erected to protect the socialist state, the GDR. The West maintained it was built to prevent the massive emigration at the time of the Cold War in Europe. On November 9, 1989, as the culmination of peaceful protests in the GDR, the Wall was destroyed and removed. The fall of the Berlin Wall paved the way for German reunification, which was formally concluded on October 3, 1990.

Fotografien von Günter Steffen aus dem Zyklus Ost-Berlin in den Achtzigern, herausgegeben von Günter Jeschonneck.

East Berlin before the Wall fell: a photographer's perspective 10.11.2021

Photographer Günter Steffen captured the final years of East Berlin under the GDR. The pictures reveal a decaying, abandoned city.

Holocaust survivor Margot Friedlaender, Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, his wife Elke Buedenbender, and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel attend the event 1918 - 1938 - 1989: Commemorating November 9 on the anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as the Night of Broken Glass, at the presidential Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, November 9, 2021. Wolfgang Kumm/Pool via REUTERS

German president marks November 9 pogrom against Jews 09.11.2021

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has underlined November 9 as one being of key importance in German history. Three crucial events took place on the date, including the 1938 Nazi-instigated pogrom against the Jews.

Eine Ausstellung des Kunstgewerbemuseums, Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden, des Vitra Design Museums und der Wüstenrot Stiftung. 15.10.2021 - 20.02.2022 Sessel mit einklappbarer Lehne, sog. Senftenberger Ei, Entwurf: Peter Ghyczy, 1968 VEB Synthesewerk Schwarzheide, um 1971 © Kunstgewerbemuseum, Staatliche Kunstsammlungen Dresden, Foto: Gunter Binsack Quelle: https://www.skd.museum/besucherservice/presse/2021/einladung-zur-pressekonferenz-deutsches-design-1949-1989-zwei-laender-eine-geschichte/

East and West German design classics over 40 years 15.10.2021

The "German Design 1949–1989. Two Countries, One History" exhibition presents post-war German design right up to the fall of the Berlin Wall. It is set to run at the Kunstgewerbemuseum Dresden until February 2022.
30. Januar 2013 Das Sportforum Berlin in Hohenschönhausen # Das Sportforum Berlin in Hohenschönhausen, aufgenommen am 30. Januar 2013, ist der wichtigste und größte Olympia- und Bundesstützpunkt in Berlin sowie Eliteschule des Sports. Foto: Kitty Kleist-Heinrich | Verwendung weltweit

'Stasi club' BFC Dynamo: What happened to the record East German champions? 03.10.2021

With the anniversary of German unification on Sunday, the 10-time East German champions are languishing in the fourth division. BFC Dynamo are a unique club battling with the specters of past and present.
ARCHIV - 06.04.2016, Berlin: Blick auf das Berghain. Eine Halle des Berghains verwandelt sich in eine Eislaufbahn. (zu Berghain wird zur Eislaufbahn vom 23.01.2019) Foto: Paul Zinken/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

What makes Berlin's Berghain club special 02.10.2021

Closed for 19 months, Berlin's famous techno club Berghain reopened a minute before midnight on Saturday for its first club night since the start of the pandemic.
09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Berlin

Germany's 16 states: Berlin 22.09.2021

Berlin is many things: German capital, seat of government and cultural metropolis. But above all, Berlin is fascinating — a city that is constantly changing. Maybe that's why it's such a tourist hotspot.
ARCHIV - Der US-amerikanische Schauspieler David Hasselhoff zeigt am 12.09.2013 in Berlin auf das Brandenburger Tor. Baywatch»-Star David Hasselhoff geht 30 Jahre nach seinem Superhit «Looking for Freedom» im kommenden Jahr auf Deutschlandtour. (zu «David Hasselhoff 2018 auf Deutschlandtour - Start in Berlin» vom 19.05.2017) Foto: Paul Zinken/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Why Germany loves David Hasselhoff 02.09.2021

After singing for freedom at the Berlin Wall in 1989, the actor turned crooner is back with the album "Party Your Hasselhoff" — reprising German number ones.
Syrian migrants cross under a fence as they enter Hungary at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. Hungary made plans on Wednesday to reinforce its southern border with helicopters, mounted police and dogs, and was also considering using the army as record numbers of migrants, many of them Syrian refugees, passed through coils of razor-wire into Europe. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

As migration is rising, so are border barriers 13.08.2021

To prevent unwanted migration, ever more nations are raising barriers. On the 60th anniversary of the start of Berlin Wall construction, DW looks at where the world is being fenced off — and whether this is effective.
ARCHIV - Arbeiter erhöhen die Sektorensperre an der Bernauer Straße in Berlin im August 1961. Der US-Geheimdienst NSA hatte nach bislang geheimen Dokumenten bereits vorab Informationen über den geplanten Bau der Berliner Mauer. Foto: dpa (zu dpa Geheimdokumente: NSA warnte früh vor Mauerbau in Berlin vom 26.09.2013) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

60 years ago, the Berlin Wall went up, dividing the city — and more 12.08.2021

The former capital of Hitler's Third Reich was divided after World War II. But the people of Berlin were still able to move around freely in the city. That is, until August 13, 1961.

Ein Foto des Soldaten Conrad Schumann, der bei seiner Flucht am 15. August 1961 fotografiert wurde, ist am 13.08.2015 auf dem Gelände der Mauergedenkstätte an der Bernauer Straße in Berlin zusehen. Im Hintergrund ist der Fernsehturm zusehen. Vor 54 Jahren, am 13. August 1961, begann der Bau der Berliner Mauer. Foto: Rainer Jensen/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

The East German secret police and the Berlin Wall 12.08.2021

The Berlin Wall divided Germany for almost three decades, separating families and isolating the city's east. What role did the secret police, the Stasi, play?
Die Berliner Mauer 30 Jahre danach - The Berlin Wall 30 Years Later. This painting depicts a photograph of Leonid Brezhnev and Erich Honecker in a fraternal embrace captured during the 30th anniversary celebration of the foundation of the GDR. Foto: Hallie Rawlinson / DW am 21.9.2019

Berlin before the Wall 12.08.2021

Living in the East, but heading for the cinema and concerts in the West — and vice versa. Before the Wall was built, Berlin was an open city. We revisit significant spaces of cultural exchange.

18/08/2020 Schwerin Der Maler Hans Ticha steht bei der Vorstellung von Neuerwerbungen für die DDR-Kunstsammlung der Staatlichen Schlösser, Gärten und Kunstsammlungen Mecklenburg-Vorpommerns (SSGK) vor seinem Bild Sieger im Radrennen von 1970. Für etwa 150.000 Euro sind sieben Gemälde der beiden Künstler Ticha und Hornig angekauft worden. Der 79 Jahre alte Ticha wird der Kunstrichtung Pop Art zugeordnet.

Underground pop art thrived in East Germany 12.08.2021

In the GDR, art was meant to serve the state. Pressure on creative artists grew after the Berlin Wall was built, but pop art still managed to thrive.
Deutschland | Berliner Mauerweg

Highlights of the Berlin Wall Trail 10.08.2021

August 13th 2021 marks 60 years since the construction of the Berlin Wall. Head down the Mauerweg, a trail tracing the former border that divided the city for 28 years, to learn about Berlin's Cold War past.

III C 8490 Franken.jpg: Memorial head of a motherqueen/ Gedenkkopf einer Königinmutter, 18th century/ 18. Jahrhundert, Nigeria © Staatliche Museen zu Berlin, Ethnologisches Museum / Martin Franken

Is Germany promising to return artefacts looted from Benin? 29.03.2021

A paradigm shift is emerging in the handling of looted colonial art, says historian Benedicte Savoy, comparing the change to the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.
Inbesitznahme der Grenzanlagen auf dem Gelände des Nordbahnhofs durch die Bevölkerung (Bezirk Mitte), April 1990

5,000 photos from the fall of the Berlin Wall 18.03.2021

It stood in the way of his freedom. When the Berlin Wall finally fell, Robert Conrad, an East German photographer, was obsessed with taking pictures of its demolition.
Inbesitznahme der Grenzanlagen vor dem Brandenburger Tor durch die Bevölkerung (Bezirke Mitte / Tiergarten), Februar 1990

Unique photos of the fall of the Berlin Wall 18.03.2021

When the Berlin Wall fell on November 9, 1989, 28 years of division between East and West ended. Robert Conrad took photos of the wall's demolition.
