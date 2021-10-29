Visit the new DW website

Bonn

Bonn is a city of roughly 310,000 inhabitants and is located in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. It lies south of Cologne, on the Rhine River.

Founded as a Roman settlement, Bonn has been known more famously in recent memory as the birthplace of composer Ludwig van Beethoven and as the capital of West Germany from 1949-1990. It was the main seat of the German federal government until 1999. This is a collection of DW's latest content on the Federal City of Bonn.

Hamburg, 24/09/2021*** Kent Nagano, Generalmusikdirektor der Hamburger Staatsoper und Chefdirigent des Philharmonischen Staatsorchesters Hamburg, lächelt vor einem Poster eines Konzerts aus der Elbphilharmonie am Rande einer Veranstaltung im Musikkindergarten Finkenau.

Kent Nagano conducts 'Missa Solemnis' in Cologne Cathedral 29.10.2021

Rarely is Beethoven's "greatest" work performed in a church. For the final concert of the Beethoven Year, Kent Nagano conducts the Missa Solemnis in the Cologne Cathedral.
Ripened tomatoes grown in a greenhouse for tomato cultivation in Nettetal, Germany on 30 May 2011. The tomato is very close to recover the flavor many yearn and was lost in the mass production process, thanks to a scientific consortium that decoded the DNA of the vegetable and could now find the genes that give its flavor, color and shape, 31 May 2012. Photo: Victoria Bonn-Meuser/dpa /au

Produce box startup focuses on local fruit and vegetables 14.10.2021

Having produce delivered directly to your door is not new for many. But a Bonn-based startup is looking to specialize in regional and seasonal items.

Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi poses at a photocall for 'Panel Internazionale sull'Afghanistan e la situazione dei registi e degli artisti Afghani' (lit.: International Panel on Afghanistan and the situation of Afghan filmmakers and artists) . 78th Venice Film Festival, Italy - 04 Sep 2021, Credit:Maria Laura Antonelli / Avalon

Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi: 'The Taliban do not value art' 13.10.2021

Speaking at an event in Bonn, the Afghan director urged global powers to not negotiate with the Taliban in an attempt to resolve the crisis in Afghanistan.
Der Dirigent Herbert Blomstedt steht am 13.10.2017 im Alten Rathaus in Leipzig (Sachsen). Dort wurde ihm am Freitag (13.10.2017) die Ehrenmedaille der Stadt Leipzig verliehen. Von 1998 bis 2005 war Blomstedt Gewandhauskapellmeister in Leipzig. Foto: Sebastian Willnow/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Herbert Blomstedt: World's oldest conductor energized by music 08.09.2021

At 94, Herbert Blomstedt is as active as ever. He spoke to DW about Beethoven, and about how music "sends light into the depths of the human soul."

HZA-K: Kölner Zoll findet mehr als 2,3 Millionen Cannabissamen mit einem möglichen Ertrag von rund 230 Tonnen Marihuana mit einem geschätztem Straßenverkaufswert von mehr als 2,3 Milliarden Euro Mehr als 2,3 Millionen Cannabissamen fand der Kölner Zoll bei Frachtkontrollen in der Nacht des 30. Mai 2021 am Flughafen Köln/Bonn. Die Sendung aus vier Paketen mit einem Gesamtgewicht von fast 50 Kilogramm, wurde im Zuge der Bekämpfung des internationalen Rauschgiftschmuggels auf ihrem Weg aus den USA nach Litauen über den Köln/Bonner Flughafen kontrolliert. Die Cannabissamen waren ohne Tarnung in großen Plastiksäcken und Transportboxen verpackt. Noch nie hat der deutsche Zoll Cannabissamen in dieser Größenordnung gefunden. Eine Fläche von knapp 336 Fußballfeldern hätte man mit dieser Menge Samen bepflanzen können. Bei einem zurückhaltend gerechneten möglichen Durchschnittsertrag von 100 Gramm pro Cannabispflanze, hätte die Gesamtmenge Marihuana bei rund 230 Tonnen mit einem geschätzten Straßenverkaufswert von mehr als 2,3 Milliarden Euro gelegen, so Jens Ahland, Pressesprecher des Hauptzollamts Köln. Im März gingen dem Kölner Zoll bereits bei Kontrollen des Postverkehrs aus den Niederlanden mehr als 5.800 Briefsendungen mit knapp 70.000 Cannabissamen ins Netz und Anfang Mai gelang bereits ein Großaufgriff von 147.000 Cannabissamen in Frachtsendungen am Flughafen Köln/Bonn. Aus ermittlungstaktischen Gründen konnte der Aufgriff erst jetzt veröffentlicht werden. Hauptzollamt Köln Pressesprecher Jens Ahland Quelle: https://www.presseportal.de/blaulicht/pm/121251/5007873

German customs officers seize record 2.3 million cannabis seeds 31.08.2021

Authorities say more than 300 soccer fields could have been planted with the seeds, generating a crop likely to fetch €2.3 billion at street prices at conservative estimates. The find was made at Cologne/Bonn airport.
Das Bild zeigt den Dirigenten Jordi Savall. Schlagwörter: Beethovenfest, Campus Projekt, Kultur, Jordi Savall Copyright: Beethovenfest Bonn

Beethovenfest 2021 27.08.2021

The Beethovenfest in Bonn celebrates the musical genius of the legendary composer, Ludwig van Beethoven. The annual festival is underway until September 10.
Beethovenfest Campus Indien

Beethovenfest's Campus-Project: 20 years of global music making 26.08.2021

Ukraine, Mexico, India, Brazil, South Africa are all past participants at the Beethovenfest and DW's Campus-Project. Each project was unique.

Beethovenfest Eröffnungskonzert 2021

Beethovenfest 2021 takes off 23.08.2021

This year's festival in Bonn opened with a marathon of the famous composer's symphonies and a benefit concert for flood victims.
Musiker 1001 Takt zwischen Bonn und Babylon ist ein transkulturelles Musikprojekt. Mit 45 verschiedenen Mitmach-Angeboten, Workshops und Veranstaltungen fördert das Projekt über musikalische Brücken zwischen Orient und Okzident interkulturelle Begegnungen und gesellschaftliches Zusammenleben in Vielfalt. DW, Manasi Gopalakrishnan am 4.7.2021 in Bonn

When Oriental music meets Beethoven 05.07.2021

Echoing Beethoven's humanistic spirit, the musical project "1001 Measures between Bonn and Babylon" fosters dialogue between Eastern and Western traditions.
191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 01.07.2021 01.07.2021

Warnings that Islamic State is not a spent force - German soldiers pull out of Afghanistan but what about the local staff who helped them? - Will sport scupper the UK’s roadmap out of lockdown? - The problems providing an education to migrant kids in Greece - Italian army mobilises on the vaccination front - Life gets back to normal in Iceland - Pushing back against street harassment in Germany

Tokio Kumagaï Shoes, Spring/Summer 1986 (left and middle) and Autumn/Winter 1985 (right) Collection of The Kyoto Costume Institute, bequest of Mr. Tokio Kumagai, photo by Takashi Hatakeyama

COVID-19 fashion: Out with the dress code 22.05.2021

Jeans or black tie? Every outfit sends a message, even while working from home during the pandemic. A new exhibition in Bonn delves into the topic.
Employees work at the Amazon logistics centre in Suelzetal near Magdeburg, eastern Germany, on Mai 12, 2021. - The US online sales giant had opened the new warehouse in Saxony-Anhalt in August 2020. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann / AFP) (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

Amazon facing German anti-monopoly probe 18.05.2021

German cartel office chief Andreas Mundt says the probe into Amazon uses a new law allowing his agency to "intervene earlier" and "across markets" against retail giants.

31. März 2021 Bonner Kirschblüte 2021

Bonn's pink cherry blossoms return amid COVID restrictions 04.04.2021

The world-famous cherry blossom in Germany's former capital, Bonn, is coinciding with Easter this year. But visitor numbers will be much lower than usual, as the coronavirus pandemic means restricted access.
0026: Lederjacke von Klaus Meine, Sänger der Scorpions, die mit Wind of Change 1989 den Song der deutschen Wiedervereinigung rausbrachten Ort: Haus der Geschichte, Bonn Anlass: Histor. Ausstellung über Musik, die Geschichte geschrieben hat: Hits & Hymnen. Der Klang der Zeitgeschichte, Dauer: 17.3. - 10.10.2021 Datum: 15.3.2021 Copyright: Haus der Geschichte/DW/Heike Mund (2021)

'Wind of Change': Germany's history in songs 22.03.2021

Music makes people happy, it has the power to move the masses. But some pop and rock songs have also made history, as a new exhibition in Bonn shows.
Auf dem Bild das Grab von Wilhelm Koppe auf dem Friedhof Bonn-Rüngsdorf. Keywords: Wilhelm Koppe, Wilhelm Lohmann, NS, HSSPF, Schuld ohne Sühne Copyright: DW/A. Rycicka

How high-ranking Nazi figure Wilhelm Koppe escaped justice 10.01.2021

Wilhelm Koppe, who headed the SS and police in Nazi-occupied Poland, lies buried near the German city of Bonn. His grave is often marked by a sign telling of his crimes — and his escape from justice.
09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Nordrhein-Westfalen

Germany's 16 states: North Rhine-Westphalia 06.01.2021

North Rhine-Westphalia is a state of contrasts. Cosmopolitan cities like Cologne, a rich industrial heritage, and the spectacular mountain landscapes of the Eifel region make this part of Germany well worth exploring.

