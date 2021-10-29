Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Bonn is a city of roughly 310,000 inhabitants and is located in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. It lies south of Cologne, on the Rhine River.
Founded as a Roman settlement, Bonn has been known more famously in recent memory as the birthplace of composer Ludwig van Beethoven and as the capital of West Germany from 1949-1990. It was the main seat of the German federal government until 1999. This is a collection of DW's latest content on the Federal City of Bonn.
