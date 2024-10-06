  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
French electionsEuro 2024Israel-Hamas
Nature and EnvironmentGermany

Bug counting in Bonn: Why track insects in cities?

Adrianna Borowicz
June 10, 2024

Counting insects might sound about as frustrating as looking for a needle in a haystack. But according to the German NGO WILA Bonn, the data collected in such counts is valuable because it helps scientists assess how climate change is affecting bug survival. With the help of volunteers, WILA Bonn is trialing a method of insect conservation management in urban areas.

https://p.dw.com/p/4gspn

Insects struggle to survive in urban areas. The main challenges they face are a lack of green spaces, noise, pollution and artificial light at night.

The German NGO Bonn Science Shop (WILA Bonn) has launched a pilot insect-counting project to evaluate which species are endangered and which can adapt to city life.

Several people have volunteered to help carry out the tricky and time-consuming research. DW sat in on an outdoor bug-counting workshop in Bonn in western Germany.

Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from Europe

More on Nature and Environment from Europe

Graphic depiction of H2 element. "Pipe dream" written in the bottom left-hand corner

The EU's ambitious hydrogen bet

The EU is betting on hydrogen despite a lot of drawbacks. Is the strategy overblown? If so, why? Planet A explores.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 24, 202413:29 min
Two people in a field of crops

Germany's water is running dry

The German state of Brandenburg is renaturalizing rivers and growing heat-resistant crops.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 1, 202205:18 min
Reducing methane in cow manure

Reducing methane in cow manure

A Norwegian company has found a way to stop livestock slurry from releasing methane by zapping it with lightning.
Nature and EnvironmentMarch 4, 202204:05 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from around the world

More on Nature and Environment from around the world

People plant trees on the outskirts of Khartoum, Sudan

Africa's Great Green Wall struggles to halt desertification

Billions have been poured into the Green Wall project to stop land degradation but little progress has been made.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 29, 202403:11 min
Why Europe and America’s dying forests could be good news

Why Europe and America’s dying forests could be good news

Germany's forests are rapidly declining, but a more resilient and diverse ecosystem is emerging.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 14, 202413:29 min
Thumbnail Planet A | Why electric planes may never go big

Why electric planes may never go big

Electric planes are quiet, cost-effective, and could solve pollution. Planet A flew in the first certified e-plane.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 17, 202411:33 min
Show more