Bug counting in Bonn: Why track insects in cities?

Counting insects might sound about as frustrating as looking for a needle in a haystack. But according to the German NGO WILA Bonn, the data collected in such counts is valuable because it helps scientists assess how climate change is affecting bug survival. With the help of volunteers, WILA Bonn is trialing a method of insect conservation management in urban areas.

Insects struggle to survive in urban areas. The main challenges they face are a lack of green spaces, noise, pollution and artificial light at night.

The German NGO Bonn Science Shop (WILA Bonn) has launched a pilot insect-counting project to evaluate which species are endangered and which can adapt to city life.

Several people have volunteered to help carry out the tricky and time-consuming research. DW sat in on an outdoor bug-counting workshop in Bonn in western Germany.