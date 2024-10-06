Bug counting in Bonn: Why track insects in cities?
Insects struggle to survive in urban areas. The main challenges they face are a lack of green spaces, noise, pollution and artificial light at night.
The German NGO Bonn Science Shop (WILA Bonn) has launched a pilot insect-counting project to evaluate which species are endangered and which can adapt to city life.
Several people have volunteered to help carry out the tricky and time-consuming research. DW sat in on an outdoor bug-counting workshop in Bonn in western Germany.