Insects

From creepy crawlies to those that buzz and fly, insects are all around.

These invertebrates with exoskeletons represent the most diverse group of animals on the planet - it's estimated there are up to 10 million different species. From pollinating crops to breaking down waste, insects play important roles in ecosystems and provide valuable services, also to humans.

Somidh Saha, Indian forestry expert and head of German research group “Sylvanus” in Karlsruhe DW, Neil King, 7. September 2021 in Karlsruhe

Can non-native trees help save Germany's dying forests? 16.09.2021

As global heating intensifies, the risk that we may lose our forests altogether has never been greater. Indian-born forester Somidh Saha is on a mission to save Germany's dying forests.

Das Spider-Man-Comicheft «Amazing Fantasy No. 15» ist in den USA für 3,6 Millionen Dollar (etwa 3 Millionen Euro) versteigert worden. Das Heft, in dem der Superheld Spider-Man seinen ersten Comic-Auftritt hatte, und das im August 1962 erschienen war, sei damit nun das teuerste jemals bei einer Auktion versteigerte Comicheft, teilte das Auktionshaus Heritage Auctions am 09.09.2021 mit. Das Heft war 1962 für 12 Cent verkauft worden. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Record sum for first Spider-Man comic 10.09.2021

The superhero created by comic author Stan Lee made his debut in 1962. That first Spider-Man comic book has now sold for a record $3.6 million.
On the Green Fence 210311 Podcast Picture Teaser ROAD

How can we save our dying forests? 10.09.2021

Climate change and severe droughts have weakened forests around the globe. In Germany, where many forests are planted monocultures, about 80% of trees are considered unhealthy. What's even more alarming is that the forest dieback is also affecting younger trees now. So what happens if we lose our forests? And is there anything we can do to stop it?
FILE---In this file photo of Thursday Oct.21, 2010, Al-Shabaab fighters display weapons as they conduct military exercises in northern Mogadishu, Somalia. The new al-Shabab video, called The Path to Paradise, promises more in a series spotlighting recruits from Minnesota who abandoned the comforts of home in order to wage jihad against foreign troops in Somalia. The video, which was originally available on YouTube but has since been taken down because it violates the websites policy on violence, features masked men performing military drills in dusty camps as well as what appears to be footage of staged battles among Mogadishus ruined buildings.(AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh-FILE) |

AfricaLink on Air — 17 August 2021 17.08.2021

Uganda agrees to take in 2,000 Afghan refugees +++ Nigeria passes new oil and gas law +++ Mali’s ongoing security crisis +++ Cameroon's Bee Delivery taxi firm thrives amid pandemic gloom +++Taliban takeover of Afghanistan sparks concern in Europe

Cameroon's Bee Delivery taxi firm thrives amid pandemic gloom 05.08.2021

The African country of Cameroon has been hard hit by the pandemic. Many have lost their jobs or at least they are unable to work and receive no money. But taxi firm Bee Delivery sees its chance in the crisis.
The world's tallest sand sculpture is seen in Blokhus, Denmark July 7, 2021. Claus Bjoern Larsen/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. DENMARK OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN DENMARK.

ICYMI: Feel-good stories from around the world 09.07.2021

Black American wins US spelling bee, the largest sandcastle ever made, bee feeders spread seeds of hope, New York pandemic heroes celebrated, and the feats of a child prodigy.
Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from Harvey, Louisiana celebrates with the championship trophy after winning the finals of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee at Disney World Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

US spelling bee: Zaila Avant-garde becomes first African American to win 09.07.2021

Zaila Avant-garde won the Scripps National Spelling Bee, taking home the top prize of $50,000. She also holds several Guinness World Records for her basketball dribbling skills.
June 22, 2021*** A Palestinian demonstrator carries a tire amid preparations for a night protest against Israeli settlements in Beita in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 22, 2021. Picture taken June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Protesting with flags, guns and tires 24.06.2021

Although protesting is serious business, a lighter side can also be found among the most arresting photographs of the past day. From Hong Kong to Afghanistan to the West Bank, have a look through the day in pictures.
A dish made with mealworms and cooked by French chef Laurent Veyet is seen in his restaurant Inoveat serving insect-based food in Paris, France, May 12, 2021. Picture take May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Insects: 6 legs and lots of protein 02.06.2021

The EU has cleared the way for insects to be sold as food. Insect farms and even some bakeries are seizing the moment. Our reporter is checking out Germany's largest mealworm farm.

Copyright: Wolverine Netsuke, George Pratt ©MARVEL Illustration des Superhelden Wolverine aus dem Jahr 2002.

Marvel Comics: Stan Lee, bankruptcy and blockbuster glory 01.06.2021

Stan Lee revolutionized the superhero genre, but Marvel Comics also went bankrupt: An exhibition in Munich celebrates the 60th anniversary of the cult comic book publisher.

Why we're saving the wrong bees 20.05.2021

Think honeybees are disappearing? Or that the more hives we have the better? Think again. Here's why they're considered the bad boys of the bee world, and what we should be focusing on instead.

US construction boom sends European lumber prices soaring 14.05.2021

Massive stimulus packages in the USA have set off a construction boom that has boosted demand for lumber. With Canada, a major supplier, struggling with pest infestations, builders are turning to Europe. German furniture makers are not impressed.
DW Business – Europe

DW Business – Europe 14.05.2021

Market stays volatile amid inflation fears - Toshiba's European business hit by cyberattack - US construction boom boosts German lumber prices
TOPSHOT - A picuture taken on February 10, 2021, shows desert locusts at maize field in Meru, Kenya. - The United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation works with a variety of Kenyan security, logistics and charter companies who have expanded their operations to closely track swarms of locusts in East Africa, before dispatching teams to targeted areas to spray the insects with pesticides to prevent damage to crops and grazing areas.It has been over a year since the worst desert locust infestation in decades hit the region, and while another wave of the insects is spreading through Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya, the use of cutting edge technology and improved co-ordination is helping to crush the ravenous swarms and protect the livelihoods of thousands of farmers. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

Making the best of locusts 19.03.2021

The startup Bug Picture is trying to make the best of the devastating locust plague in East Africa. Instead of using insecticides, the young company harvests the valuable protein contained in the locusts. 
Pine trees in the Giardino degli Aranci (Orange tree garden) Living Planet - Telling environment stories from around the world Angelo van Schaik, DW, 15. Dezember 2020 Schlagworte: pine tree, Rome, Italy, insect

Living Planet: Fighting insect invaders in Rome 18.03.2021

In Italy, trees are under attack from a tiny, round, reddish-brown invader. The pine tortoise scale latches on to its victim, excretes copious amounts of sugary liquid and waits for black sooty mold to take over. The nonnative pest from the Americas first showed up here in 2014, and it's threatening to decimate Rome's 1 million umbrella pine trees. Angelo van Schaik tells us how they can be saved.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 04, 2020, Prince, a member of the hacking group Red Hacker Alliance who refused to give his real name, uses his computer at their office in Dongguan, China's southern Guangdong province. - As the number of online devices surges and super-fast 5G connections roll out, record numbers of companies are offering up to seven-figure rewards to ethical hackers who can successfully attack their cybersecurity systems. (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP) (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images)

Microsoft says China-backed hackers targeted US companies 03.03.2021

Microsoft said hackers exploited a bug in its email server software, which affected organizations rather than private accounts.

