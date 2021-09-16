Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
From creepy crawlies to those that buzz and fly, insects are all around.
These invertebrates with exoskeletons represent the most diverse group of animals on the planet - it's estimated there are up to 10 million different species. From pollinating crops to breaking down waste, insects play important roles in ecosystems and provide valuable services, also to humans.
Climate change and severe droughts have weakened forests around the globe. In Germany, where many forests are planted monocultures, about 80% of trees are considered unhealthy. What's even more alarming is that the forest dieback is also affecting younger trees now. So what happens if we lose our forests? And is there anything we can do to stop it?
Massive stimulus packages in the USA have set off a construction boom that has boosted demand for lumber. With Canada, a major supplier, struggling with pest infestations, builders are turning to Europe. German furniture makers are not impressed.
In Italy, trees are under attack from a tiny, round, reddish-brown invader. The pine tortoise scale latches on to its victim, excretes copious amounts of sugary liquid and waits for black sooty mold to take over. The nonnative pest from the Americas first showed up here in 2014, and it's threatening to decimate Rome's 1 million umbrella pine trees. Angelo van Schaik tells us how they can be saved.