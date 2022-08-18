How to help heat-stressed bees and protect global food supply

As summer ends for some and spring blooms for others, bees and butterflies are doing their best to pollinate the flowers that become the food we eat. They, and a host of other animals and insects from bats to beetles and bees, play a vital role in ensuring our supermarket shelves are stocked with nutritious fruit and vegetables.

Meanwhile, plants too are doing their bit to offer these busy pollinators some "floral rewards," meaning flowers filled with a lot of high-energy nectar and precious pollen.

But like us, plants and pollinators are feeling the extreme heat of hotter summers. Flowering crops from canola to blueberries are struggling to create the quality and quantity of nectar and pollen to attract bees, and therefore to reproduce.

And that's a vicious cycle, because vital pollinators from bees to butterflies might also battle to repopulate as they're forced to forage longer for adequate nutrients.

While cutting fossil fuel use is the necessary long-term solution, adaptation measures can, however, help lessen the sting of heat stress.

Keeping bees and crops happy in the heat

Crop shading is one strategy to regulate temperatures during the peak of summer. It has been shown to improve yields in flowering vegetable crops, implying that pollen production has been maintained.

Saving the right bees

Applying layers of mulch to the soil also helps retain water and reduce soil temperatures during extreme heat. The method has helped maintain pollen development in squash, for example, and the attendant health of squash bee populations.

Meanwhile, experts say it is better to limit fertilizer, and hence growth, during extreme heat so energy is directed instead at self-preservation — and providing quality nectar for bees.

Planting genetically diverse crops also helps plants evolve to become more climate resilient,according to researchers. This is an effective strategy for sustaining pollinator diversity, controlling pests and diseases, and maintaining soil health and biodiversity.

Plants affected by heat are struggling to produce enough pollen to go around

How does extreme heat alter nectar and pollen?

Around 80% of crop and wild-flowering plant species in the European Union are highly dependent on animal pollination. Meanwhile, some €3.7 billion ($3.8 billion) of the EU's annual agricultural output is directly dependent on insect pollinators.

"Temperature rise and water stress affect both the quantity and composition of floral resources in a bee-pollinated species," said the authors of a 2021 study on how climate change is shifting bee-crop interactions.

Focused on the impact of heat and water stress on borage, or star flower, a herb grown widely across Europe, the study observed lower sugar concentration and amino acid content in the nectar, but also an 80% reduction in nectar volume.

Less sugary nectar means fewer "flower rewards," meaning pollinators like honeybees are more likely to give the plant a pass.

Bee reproduction is dependent on pollen

Meanwhile, decreased sugar quantity can also negatively impact the flight performance of bees, say the researchers.

Bees tend to favor sugary nectar over protein-rich pollen when foraging as it provides the carbohydrates and energy to fly, notes Jenna Walters, a PhD candidate at Michigan State University, who is studying bee-plant interactions.

Pollen is not only used to fertilize plants, it's also used to feed bee larvae, which is one of the key problems of heat-stressed plants producing less of it.

Limited pollen resources could not only mean fewer offspring; it can also cause an imbalance in the number of males and females that are born, according to Walters.

"When pollen resources are low, there can be a higher number of male brood produced than female brood," she said.

Since females are the "primary pollinators" of plants and crops, subsequent generations are likely to dwindle. Bee population numbers also stand to be affected "as fewer females are present to mate and lay eggs," Walters said. As female "pollination services" are reduced, the cycle of declining crop yields will continue.

Creating heat-resilient agricultural systems

As temperatures continue to rise, there is an urgent need to develop heat-resistant crops and strains of pollen to keep bees busy.

Some flowering plants are simply more resistant to heat than others, one study showing how nectar content is less impacted in specific wildflowers suffering water and temperature stress.

Wildflowers that are more climate resilient can then be planted in the vicinity of crops to attract pollinators, researchers having demonstrated how crop yields can rise when bordering wildflowers promote bee visitation.

Meanwhile, scientists are also developing heat-resistant strains of pollen andstress-tolerant plant genes that maintain reproductive health.

For Walters, better understanding of the impact of heat stress on crop-pollinator interactions is fundamental to creating what she and her co-authors call the "heat-resilient agricultural systems" of the future.

What have insects ever done for us? Planet of the insects From pretty butterflies to pesky mosquitoes — insects are among the most diverse and dominant groups on earth. Nearly 1 million species are known to exist and there are likely many more to be discovered. According to a UN biodiversity study, up to 40% of insects species are threatened with extinction in some parts of the world. Many people do not realize that their loss would be keenly felt.

What have insects ever done for us? Skilled pollinators Crops, such as wheat, are wind pollinated, but many other food crops depend on insects for pollination. Their disappearance would come at great cost to farmers. Some $235 billion of yearly global food production relies on pollinators. In some farms in China, workers are hand-pollinating apple and pear trees because of the lack of bees. Such labor-intensive work pushes up food prices.

What have insects ever done for us? Poorer plates Pollinator disappearance also means we'd lack much of the fruit and vegetables we eat — and we wouldn't be enjoying beloved treats like chocolate and coffee. Apart from food, pollinators also contribute to the fibers, such as cotton, from which we make our clothes, as well as to plants on which certain medicines are based.

What have insects ever done for us? Nature's cleanup crew Many insects, like the dung beetle pictured here, decompose dead plant matter, carrion and feces that would otherwise be left to decay in our environment. Basically, the world would be a smellier and less hygienic place without them.

What have insects ever done for us? A meal for other creatures Insects are the main source of food for many other animals, including amphibians, reptiles, certain mammals, and birds. And as insects disappear, there could be declines in the species that feed on them too. Ornithologists believe sharp declines in bird species in the UK, for instance, are at least partly linked to a drop in insect numbers.

What have insects ever done for us? Difficulties adapting Climate change is also affecting insects that are slow to adapt. Bumblebees for instance are suited to cool and wet climates and may find it difficult in warmer weather. But insects that are pests are already spreading to new habitats. The European corn borer (pictured), which can destroy corn harvests, is among them. That means farmers use more pesticides that kill pollinating insects.

What have insects ever done for us? No place for pollinators Intensive farming is one of the major factors behind insect declines in Europe. Fertilizers, pesticides and insecticides are all driving the decline, as are monocultures — the practise of growing of a single crop or plant. That takes refuge and habitat, like diverse flowering meadows, away from insects.

What have insects ever done for us? A home for insects Experts say a more insect-friendly farming policy that relies less on pesticides and monocultures would boost their numbers. But planting blooming flowers in gardens and urban areas would also provide food and habitat for bumblebees and butterflies. Another option is building more "insect hotels," (pictured) for solitary critters, like leafcutter bees, which like to nest in tunnels. Author: Jennifer Collins



