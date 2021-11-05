Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
In many parts of the world, agriculture has been marked by increased productivity. And yet, that alone has not been enough to eradicate hunger globally.
There's also been a backlash against the external environmental impact of conventional agriculture, leading to powerful movements in favor of organic and sustainable farming.
As we edge closer to Germany's federal election, we go back in time to experience Berlin as a swampland. We also hear about some of the controversies surrounding the imminent UN World Food Systems Summit, find out how a spaceship-like warehouse in the Netherlands is using fish poo to grow food, and chat about queer inclusion in environmental matters.
On out of ten people globally suffer from hunger while a third of food is going to waste. Climate change and conflicts exacerbate the crisis. The UN is proposing a new global food agenda to improve the food systems. Yet critics say that too much of the focus is on big companies and industrial agriculture, instead of also strengthening the role of small farmers in sustainable food production.
Conservative chancellor candidate Armin Laschet has made one of his last rolls of the dice: A program for his first 100 days in office if he should win. Laschet trails the center-left candidate Olaf Scholz in the polls.