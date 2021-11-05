Visit the new DW website

Agriculture

In many parts of the world, agriculture has been marked by increased productivity. And yet, that alone has not been enough to eradicate hunger globally.

There's also been a backlash against the external environmental impact of conventional agriculture, leading to powerful movements in favor of organic and sustainable farming.

Intensive turkey breeding in Vignoc Brittany, north-western France Intensive turkey breeding in Vignoc Brittany, north-western France Brittany Ille et Vilaine 35 Vignoc Europe Western Europe France PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xMochetxM/Andia.frx 374312

Bird flu: France orders poultry 'lockdown' 05.11.2021

Poultry farmers have been ordered to keep flocks indoors in a bid to stop the contagious avian disease from spreading. Europe has seen over 100 outbreaks of bird flu in recent months.

Cape Verde: Turning wastewater into useful energy 04.11.2021

Patrick Gomes has invented a project that filters wastewater and produces cooking gas and electricity. The architecture student believes that the equipment can help Cape Verdeans deal with the country's water shortage.
A farmer drives a truck for maintenance and conditioning of a rice field belonging to the Joan Ferrer's family, after its been harvested in the Ebro Delta, Deltebre, Spain, October 13, 2021. With rising seas threatening to engulf low-lying shores, the government aims to buy 832 hectares of private land in the Ebro Delta in what would be Europe's largest climate-related land buyouts to date. It has prompted strong opposition from farmers in the Ebro Delta - where 62,000 people live and lucrative rice fields account for 65 percent of the area. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Nacho Doce SEARCH DOCE EBRO FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH WIDER IMAGE FOR ALL STORIES TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Spain: Fight for the Ebro Delta 01.11.2021

In the Ebro Delta, the government wants to buy large areas of land — as a natural buffer zone for expected sea level rise. The plan has prompted strong opposition from the local population.

Fruitful farming amid droughts 29.10.2021

Farming in semi-arid regions like Muidabi, Kenya, is tough. But farmer Gabriel Mwangi Kariuki knows how to use his greenhouse to the fullest, even taking care of the irrigation himself.
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe 28.10.2021

Markets await ECB decision on monetary policy - Nutella not so sweet for Turkish farm workers - Sustainable fashions from Pakistan

ILLUSTRATION - Nutella-Gläser stehen am Donnerstag (17.11.2011) in einem Regal in einem Supermarkt in Hamburg. Auf der Schoko-Creme Nutella kleben Etiketten mit irreführenden Angaben zu Vitaminen und Nährwerten. Das Oberlandesgericht Frankfurt trug dem Hersteller Ferrero deshalb am Donnerstag in zweiter Instanz auf, die Angaben zu ändern. Foto: Marcus Brandt dpa/lno

Nutella not so sweet for Turkish farm workers 27.10.2021

For many kids, it's a breakfast passion. But for Turkish farmers the world's number one chocolate-hazelnut spread, Nutella, has turned into a nightmare as conditions offered by manufacturer Ferrero are scandalous.
epa02779437 Seasonal workers harvest turnip cabbage at a farm in Nuremburg, Germany, 14 May 2011. German Agriculture Minister Ilse Aigner and Bavarian Environment Minister Markus Soeder have visited different vegetable farmers in the region, following the recent Escherichia coli, EHEC epidemic. Cucumbers, tomatoes and lettuce have given an official all-clear by German authorities, who said the evidence was strong that sprouts grown from beans or peas have caused the E coli outbreak that has killed 30 people. EPA/DAVID EBENER

Exposed: How big farm lobbies undermine EU's green agriculture plan 19.10.2021

Farmers and lobby groups are split on an EU agricultural reform that may increase farmers' incomes and consumers' prices. A DW joint report reveals a rift between farmers and the groups purporting to represent them.
Nomaden in Nordkenia. Teremukus, Kenia. 03.02.2012. Nomadic people in North Kenia. Songot, Kenia. 03.02.2012 . Teremukus Kenia PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xThomasxTrutschelx Nomads in Northern Kenya Kenya 03 02 2012 NOMADIC Celebrities in North Kenya Kenya 03 02 2012 Kenya PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright xThomasxTrutschelx

Climate change impacts nomadic life in Kenya 18.10.2021

Kenya's Maasai are nomads. They move through the countryside with their cattle herds. But climate change is changing that.

DW Business – Asia

DW Business – Asia 12.10.2021

Oil on the Rise - Growing Pressure - Agriculture Technology
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe 12.10.2021

Oil on the Rise - Growing Pressure - Agriculture Technology
Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Revisiting Berlin's wetlands, the global food agenda and queer inclusion 23.09.2021

As we edge closer to Germany's federal election, we go back in time to experience Berlin as a swampland. We also hear about some of the controversies surrounding the imminent UN World Food Systems Summit, find out how a spaceship-like warehouse in the Netherlands is using fish poo to grow food, and chat about queer inclusion in environmental matters.
Maisernte, Mähdrescher, Häcksler arbeitet sich durch ein Maisfeld, die Silage wird direkt in einen Hänger gepumpt, dient als Viehfutter, Niederrhein, Rees, NRW, Deutschland | Verwendung weltweit

Opinion: Small-scale farmers must control our food system 23.09.2021

The global food system is being hijacked by multinationals, warns farmer Paula Gioia. She says that industrial farming interests marginalize the rights and solutions of small-scale farmers.
11.07.2019, Hessen, Trebur: Erntereifes Getreide steht auf einem Feld vor dem grauen Himmel. Für das Erntejahr zeichnen sich wegen anhaltender Trockenheit geringere Erträge in der hessischen Landwirtschaft ab. Auch mit Blick auf Futtermittel sieht es schlecht aus, befürchtet der Bauernverband. Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

World in Progress: Fighting hunger - How multinational companies take over the global food agenda 15.09.2021

On out of ten people globally suffer from hunger while a third of food is going to waste. Climate change and conflicts exacerbate the crisis. The UN is  proposing a new global food agenda to improve the food systems. Yet critics say that too much of the focus is on big companies and industrial agriculture, instead of also strengthening the role of small farmers in sustainable food production.  
Baltic Pipe. Energinet. Sdr Stenderup. Byggeplads.

Methane: What's the big deal? 14.09.2021

With much of the climate conversation centered around cutting carbon dioxide, less attention is paid to a more potent, less common and sometimes smellier greenhouse gas: methane.
Armin Laschet, chairman of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the party's top candidate for the federal election, addresses the media during a press conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

German election: CDU candidate Armin Laschet presents 100-day program 13.09.2021

Conservative chancellor candidate Armin Laschet has made one of his last rolls of the dice: A program for his first 100 days in office if he should win. Laschet trails the center-left candidate Olaf Scholz in the polls.
(210909) -- RABAT, Sept. 9, 2021 (Xinhua) -- The leader of the National Rally of Independents of Morocco Aziz Akhannouch (C) reacts during a press conference in Rabat, Morocco, on Sept. 9, 2021. The liberal National Rally of Independents has won a big victory in Morocco's lower house elections held on Wednesday, taking 97 of all 395 seats, with 96 percent of votes counted, Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit said early Thursday. (Photo by Chadi/Xinhua)

Morocco's king names Aziz Akhannouch as new PM 10.09.2021

Billionaire businessman and Agriculture Minister Aziz Akhannouch is set to lead a new Moroccan government after his liberal party soared to victory in parliamentary elections.
