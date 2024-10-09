Protecting deer with drones in Switzerland

Nature and EnvironmentSwitzerlandProtecting deer with drones in SwitzerlandTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentSwitzerlandEunice Wanjiru | Mourad El-Touni09/10/2024September 10, 2024Young deer hide in tall grass to avoid predators—but farmers often don’t notice them. Tractors and harvesters kill thousands of fawns each year. Now, volunteers are using drones to protect these wild animals.https://p.dw.com/p/4kFWpAdvertisement