Environment

The environment is all around us, and humans depend on it to live.

Plants and animals, but also soil, water and climate: The environment is all around us, and we depend on it to survive. Environmental topics touch our lives every day, from where the food we eat comes from, to how the energy we consume is made, to what happens with the waste we produce. Here is an automatic compilation of DW content on environmental topics.

A vendor cooks barbecues at the entrance of an industrial park in Houjie, in Dongguan China's southern Guangdong province on September 30, 2021, an area hit by power restrictions. (Photo by Noel Celis / AFP)

China´s path to a greener future faces setbacks 09.11.2021

China wants to become carbon neutral by 2060, but is currently suffering the most severe electricity shortage in more than a decade. Experts are worried that China will fall back on coal and other fossil fuels.
Climate activists protest on the first day of the ExxonMobil trial outside the New York State Supreme Court building on October 22, 2019 in New York City. - Charges that Exxon Mobil misled investors on the financial risks of climate change will be heard in court after a New York judge gave the green light for a trial. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

COP26: Lobbying threat to global climate action 05.11.2021

Lobbyists are pushing the climate to dangerous extremes by blocking or diluting policies that would reduce the burning of fossil fuels.
DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Stadt der Zukunft

What does the city of the future look like for you? 05.11.2021

What will cities in the future look like? Across the globe, scientists and urban planners are working on answers to this question. If you had one wish – what would the city of the future look like for you?
05/11/2021 Cop26 - Glasgow. Demonstrators during the Fridays for Future Scotland march through Glasgow during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Picture date: Friday November 5, 2021. See PA story ENVIRONMENT Cop26. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire URN:63537674

COP26: Fridays for Future protest calls for climate action, not hollow promises 05.11.2021

Young protesters are marching in Glasgow to call for immediate, just, and concrete action from world leaders.

Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Why global climate conferences matter 04.11.2021

This week, we're talking about the biggest environment event of the year – the global climate conference known as COP26. We hear from one of our reporters who's there in Glasgow covering the policy tussles and from an activist who traveled there from Nigeria to make her voice heard, along with many other young people. We also take a look at how climate change is affecting people's lives right now.

Cape Verde: Turning wastewater into useful energy 04.11.2021

Patrick Gomes has invented a project that filters wastewater and produces cooking gas and electricity. The architecture student believes that the equipment can help Cape Verdeans deal with the country's water shortage.
28.07.2021 Entonet, Kenya Team Lioness Rangers Kenya’s first female wildlife rangers unit Copyrightangabe: Thelma Mwadzaya

Kenya's first female wildlife rangers unit 03.11.2021

Team Lioness, created in 2019, is stationed near the community land around Amboseli National Park. Members of the all-female rangers unit are selected based on high school level, fitness and an interest in wildlife conservation.
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders summit, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Rome. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

COP26: Biden accuses China and Russia of failing to lead 02.11.2021

The US president has said China's leader Xi Jinping made a "big mistake" by not attending the COP26 Glasgow climate change summit. He also blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin for failing to turn up.
Greenpeace discovers an illegal logging operation with at least 200km of roads serving the operation. Greenpeace activists paint the loggers barge with the message 'CRIME' then uses it to blockade access to the sort yard. A massive amount of logs has already been transported by barge down river.Greenpeace informed Ibama (Brazilian environmental agents) of the discovery. !! Bildmaterial zur einmaligen, redaktionellen Nutzung im Rahmen der Berichterstattung 50 Jahre Greenpeace !!

Zero deforestation commitment at COP26: Empty promises or a workable plan? 02.11.2021

A pledge to end deforestation by 2030 is the first headline agreement from COP26. But environmentalists say the world's forests will not be saved by a political declaration alone, with one signatory already backtracking.
Rauchschwaden (hohe Schornsteine) und Wasserdampf (große Kühltürme) steigen über dem Kohlekraftwerk Lethabo auf. Dutzende Staats- und Regierungschef präsentieren beim UN-Klimagipfel in New York Pläne zum Klimaschutz. (zu dpa «Klimapolitik in anderen Ländern: Alles fürs Klima - oder doch nicht?») +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany pledges funds to help South Africa ditch coal 02.11.2021

Germany's environment minister says South Africa's coal phase-out "has the potential to become a blueprint for other regions." The US and several European countries pledged billions on clean energy development.

A smart phone shows the home page of Yahoo when accessed inside China in Beijing, China, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Yahoo Inc. on Tuesday said it plans to pull out of China, citing an increasingly challenging business and legal environment. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Yahoo pulls out of China over 'challenging' environment 02.11.2021

Yahoo has said it remains "committed to the rights of our users and a free and open internet.'' The move comes as Chinese censors crack down on politically sensitive content.

FILE PHOTO: Smoke billows from the chimneys of Belchatow Power Station, Europe's biggest coal-fired power plant, in this May 7, 2009, photo. REUTERS/Peter Andrews/File Photo

COP26: 'Not yet where we need to be' on climate, Merkel says — as it happened 01.11.2021

More than 120 world leaders are outlining their countries' plans to tackle climate change at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Follow the day's developments as they happened
TOPSHOT - A boy rides a bike to school amid heavy smog conditions in Lahore on February 12, 2021.  (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)

Why Pakistan has some of the most polluted cities in the world 01.11.2021

Air pollution is a major health challenge affecting millions of people in Pakistan. Experts warn that inadequate action to tackle the problem could prove disastrous for the country.
Wohnsiedlung mit dem Kraftwerk Gersteinwerk, Deutschland, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Ruhrgebiet, Hamm | residential area and Gersteinwerk power station, Germany, North Rhine-Westphalia, Ruhr Area, Hamm | Verwendung weltweit

Will Germany's decarbonization path hurt the economy? 01.11.2021

It's unclear yet whether Germany's intention to drastically reduce its carbon footprint will turn out to be an economic disadvantage, if other nations around the world won't follow suit.
A man wades through floodwaters in a neighbourhood in Ayutthaya on October 4, 2021, after tropical storm Dianmu caused flooding in 31 provinces across the country. (Photo by Jack TAYLOR / AFP)

Are Southeast Asian nations meeting their climate commitments? 30.10.2021

As one of the regions most vulnerable to the effects of climate change, Southeast Asia knows the extent of the risk more than most. But is the region doing enough to take the problem seriously?
23.04.2020 Weitere Pop-Up Radweg am Schöneberger Ufer, Der erste Pop-Up Radeweg in Mitte. Am Donnerstag wurde mit gelben Fahrbahnmarkierungen und Barken ein temporären Radweg am Schöneberger Ufer installiert. Berlin Berlin Deutschland *** More Pop Up Cycle Path at Schöneberger Ufer, The first Pop Up Cycle Path in Mitte On Thursday a temporary cycle path was installed at Schöneberger Ufer with yellow road markings and barks Berlin Berlin Deutschland

Germans and their beloved bike paths 28.10.2021

DW's John Marshall looks at the differences between bike culture in Germany and the US, and why you should never walk on a German bike path.
