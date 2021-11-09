Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Plants and animals, but also soil, water and climate: The environment is all around us, and we depend on it to survive. Environmental topics touch our lives every day, from where the food we eat comes from, to how the energy we consume is made, to what happens with the waste we produce. Here is an automatic compilation of DW content on environmental topics.
This week, we're talking about the biggest environment event of the year – the global climate conference known as COP26. We hear from one of our reporters who's there in Glasgow covering the policy tussles and from an activist who traveled there from Nigeria to make her voice heard, along with many other young people. We also take a look at how climate change is affecting people's lives right now.
A pledge to end deforestation by 2030 is the first headline agreement from COP26. But environmentalists say the world's forests will not be saved by a political declaration alone, with one signatory already backtracking.