  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Euro 2024Israel-HamasUkraine
Nature and EnvironmentIndonesia

Indonesian island fights to curb impact of toxic nickel mine

Ayu Purwaningsih in Halmahera, Indonesia
July 6, 2024

The remote island of Halmahera is at the center of Indonesia's nickel industry. Local communities are struggling to feed themselves after as the massive mine pollutes water, cuts fish stocks and degrades land.

https://p.dw.com/p/4hbIG

Nickel mining on Indonesia's remote Halmahera island is threatening food production for the Indigenous Sawai tribe. The mining pollutes the water, degrades the land and kills off fish stocks.

Nickel is a critical component for lithium-ion batteries used in renewable energy technology and EVs. Global demand has brought fundamental changes to people's lives here.

The mining site at Weda Bay Industrial Park has damaged coral reefs along the coastline. Many locals have been forced to sell their land due to financial pressure.

And things are likely to get worse. The mining site is set to grow threefold in the coming years, with international companies looking to invest.

"The nickel will eventually run out," said local legislator Sakir Ahmad. "Then we have to develop all the sites to improve people's quality of life. So, using the profit from nickel, there must be a bigger budget for the education sector. Children in our area must receive a better education."

Correction, July 2, 2024: This video has the incorrect spelling of the name of activist Mardani Legayelol. DW apologizes for the error.

Skip next section Similar stories from Indonesia

Similar stories from Indonesia

Indonesian villagers putting sacrificial meat in bamboo baskets

Indonesia explores eco-friendly Eid al-Adha

Indonesians are expected to generate 600 tons of plastic waste during Eid al-Adha. But there is a greener alternative.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 19, 202401:42 min
GREENS, a food startup in Jakarta, Indonesia

Indonesian startup taps AI to combat food waste

GREENS wants to eliminate food loss and decentralize food production by using technologies like artificial intelligence.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 9, 202303:43 min
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from Asia

More on Nature and Environment from Asia

Bhutan Wasserkrise Schülerinnen der Central School in Tsirangtoe

Water worries in Bhutan

Bhutan is feeling the effects of climate change, but is fighting the water crisis with bold ideas.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 1, 202206:35 min
A woman holds a tray of seedlings in a tree nursery

100 million trees for Borneo

On Borneo, many forests have been cut down. The 100 Million Trees project brings woodlands back.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 28, 202206:01 min
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from around the world

More on Nature and Environment from around the world

People plant trees on the outskirts of Khartoum, Sudan

Africa's Great Green Wall struggles to halt desertification

Billions have been poured into the Green Wall project to stop land degradation but little progress has been made.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 29, 202403:11 min
Why Europe and America’s dying forests could be good news

Why Europe and America’s dying forests could be good news

Germany's forests are rapidly declining, but a more resilient and diverse ecosystem is emerging.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 14, 202413:29 min
Graphic depiction of H2 element. "Pipe dream" written in the bottom left-hand corner

The EU's ambitious hydrogen bet

The EU is betting on hydrogen despite a lot of drawbacks. Is the strategy overblown? If so, why? Planet A explores.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 24, 202413:29 min
Show more