Africa's Great Green Wall struggles to halt desertification

Nature and EnvironmentAfricaAfrica's Great Green Wall struggles to halt desertification Silja Fröhlich | Isaac Kaledzi06/29/2024June 29, 2024Billions of dollars have been poured into the African Green Wall project designed to stop land degradation and desertification. But the arid truth is that only 30% of targets have been met.