Climate change

Global temperatures are rising, with nearly all scientists agreeing the warming is caused by humans.

Increased levels of carbon dioxide and other human-caused emissions being released into the atmosphere have caused global surface and ocean temperatures to rise at unprecedented speed, triggering more extreme weather events. More than 95% of scientists agree that the warming is caused by human activity. This page is an automatic compilation of DW content on climate change and global warming.

China's climate spokesman Xie Zhenhua speaks at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow has entered its second week as leaders from around the world, are gathering in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

COP26: China agrees 'ambitious' climate action plan with US 10.11.2021

In the surprise announcement, China acknowledged "there is a gap" between current climate efforts and the targets set by the Paris Agreement. The US and China are the world's largest emitters of greenhouse gases.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen exits the West Wing of the White House after meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington, DC, on November 10, 2021. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

EU and US accuse Belarus of 'hybrid attack' at borders 10.11.2021

"It is important that Lukashenko understands that [the regime's] behavior comes with a price," the EU's Ursula von der Leyen said following talks with US President Joe Biden in Washington.

### Verwendung ausschließlich im Zusammenhang der Reportage von Leonie March/Roger Jardine ### Sommer 2021 Hochland von Lesotho, Katse Dam Project Die armen Dörfer im Hochland von Lesotho profitieren wenig von den Staudämmen, die dem Land Einnahmen aus Wasserverkauf und Produktion von hydropower bringen.

World in Progress: Climate Talks and Lesotho Water challenges 10.11.2021

Topics: Poor countries in the global South demand 'loss and damage' compensation for the detrimental impacts of climate change -- Dams for hydropower in Lesotho don't benefit everyone and why that could become a problem in neighboring South Africa, too.   
Dams and water shortages in Lesotho's highlands 10.11.2021

The dams in Lesotho's highlands help the tiny country generate income from water exports and hydropower generation. But there are increasing problems from droughts and villagers who've lost their fields and grazing lands don't feel their situation has improved.

Waiting for the tide to go down in Kiribati Copyright: John Corcoran Kiribati, Mai 2011 Kiribati (IPA gemäß Kiribatisch: ['kiribɛs] (einheimische Aussprache des ehemaligen Namen der Gilberts), deutsch: [kiʁi'ba:ti][3] [4], offiziell auf Kiribatisch Ribaberiki Kiribati, dt. Republik Kiribati) ist ein Inselstaat im Pazifik. Das Staatsterritorium erstreckt sich über eine Vielzahl von Inseln Mikronesiens und Polynesiens, die über ein weites Gebiet nördlich und südlich des Äquators verstreut liegen.

COP 26: Poor countries demand compensation for climate impacts caused by wealthy nations 10.11.2021

As the world is struggling to keep global warming at bay, the issue of who pays for the fallout of climate change is one of the major sticking points in negotiations at the UN climate conference in Glasgow. Sarah Steffen reports.
A vendor cooks barbecues at the entrance of an industrial park in Houjie, in Dongguan China's southern Guangdong province on September 30, 2021, an area hit by power restrictions. (Photo by Noel Celis / AFP)

China´s path to a greener future faces setbacks 09.11.2021

China wants to become carbon neutral by 2060, but is currently suffering the most severe electricity shortage in more than a decade. Experts are worried that China will fall back on coal and other fossil fuels.
Solaranlage und Windrad auf grüner Wiese

Net zero by 2050: 9 charts showing the world's progress 09.11.2021

The pressure is on for leaders attending the 26th climate conference to prevent global warming from accelerating further, but there is still a long way to go.
ARCHIV - Der Energiekonzern Eon betreibt in der Ostsee einen Winpark (Foto vom 12.10.2010. Der größte deutsche Strom- und Gaskonzern Eon will sich von milliardenschweren Beteiligungen trennen und nimmt neue Auslandsmärkte ins Visier. Vor allem auf die Stromerzeugung werde sich das Unternehmen konzentrieren, kündigte Vorstandschef Teyssen am Mittwoch (10.11.2010)in Düsseldorf bei der Vorstellung der neuen Konzernstrategie an. Foto:EPA/JAN KNUDSEN **DENMARK OUT** dpa/lnw +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Climate Change Performance Index: Scandinavians top of the class 09.11.2021

Climate protection in some countries is improving. But the world's 61 biggest emitters are failing to take action needed to stick to 1.5 degrees Celcius warming, according to the latest Climate Change Performance Index.
Elon Musk, Tesla-Chef, steht auf der Baustelle der Tesla Fabrik und grüßt mit dem Schutzhelm. Er hat sich ein Bild vom Baufortschritt der neuen Fabrik in Grünheide bei Berlin gemacht, die wohl mehrere Monate später als ursprünglich geplant die Produktion aufnehmen wird. Der 49-jährige gab am Montag zunächst keine Stellungnahmen ab.

Tesla eases after Twitter poll backs Elon Musk's share sale 08.11.2021

The world's richest man said he plans to follow orders after conducting a Twitter poll that told him to sell 10% of his Tesla shares. Musk has hinted that he could use the money to feed the world's hungry.

Nov 5, 2014 - , , Kiribati - A boy walks from school to his house in Aberao village in South Tarawa. Kiribati is one of the countries most affected by sea level rise. During high tide many villages become inundated making large parts of the villages uninhabitable. A UNICEF report projects that some 600 million children - or 1 in 4 children worldwide - will be living in areas where water demand far outstrips supply by 2040. Climate change is one of the key drivers of water stress, which occurs when more than 80 per cent of the water available for agriculture, industry and domestic use is withdrawn annually. According to the report 'Thirsting for a Future', warmer temperatures, rising sea levels, increased floods, droughts and melting ice affect the quality and availability of water. Population growth, increased water consumption, and an even higher demand for water largely due to industrialization, are also draining water resources worldwide, forcing children to use unsafe water, which exposes them to potentially deadly diseases

COP26: Whom should developing countries bill for climate impacts? 08.11.2021

The countries hit hardest by climate change caused by developed nations want loss and damage to be included in climate finance talks. Will rich polluters finally listen?

+++ Achtung SPERRFRIST 7.11. 18h ++++ DW Interview mit Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel am 5.11.2021 im Bundeskanzleramt, Berlin.

Angela Merkel discusses climate change, refugees and legacy in DW interview 07.11.2021

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reflected on climate change, refugee policy and the coronavirus pandemic in an exclusive DW interview.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks on the stage of a demonstration in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 which is the host city of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit. The protest was taking place as leaders and activists from around the world were gathering in Scotland's biggest city for the U.N. climate summit, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Greta Thunberg slams COP26 as 'greenwashing' failure 05.11.2021

The 18-year-old Fridays For Future mainstay said the world needed "immediate drastic annual emission cuts." She called on world leaders to act instead of "profiting from this destruction."
Climate activists protest on the first day of the ExxonMobil trial outside the New York State Supreme Court building on October 22, 2019 in New York City. - Charges that Exxon Mobil misled investors on the financial risks of climate change will be heard in court after a New York judge gave the green light for a trial. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

COP26: Lobbying threat to global climate action 05.11.2021

Lobbyists are pushing the climate to dangerous extremes by blocking or diluting policies that would reduce the burning of fossil fuels.
On the Green Fence 210311 Podcast Picture Teaser ROAD

Reducing the carbon footprint of houses 05.11.2021

In Germany, nearly 40% of national greenhouse gas emissions are caused by buildings. The housing and construction sector will need to change dramatically if there is to be any hope of achieving climate neutrality by 2045. But where to start? Listen in to find out more about passive houses, sustainable construction materials and the carbon footprint of building a family home from scratch.
Formula One F1 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - July 18, 2021 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during the race REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

How much longer can Formula 1 drive to survive? 05.11.2021

There is much excitement around Formula One at the moment, but behind the new success of the sport lies a troubling impact on the world. How much longer can it justify its cost to the planet?
05/11/2021 Cop26 - Glasgow. Demonstrators during the Fridays for Future Scotland march through Glasgow during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Picture date: Friday November 5, 2021. See PA story ENVIRONMENT Cop26. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire URN:63537674

COP26: Fridays for Future protest calls for climate action, not hollow promises 05.11.2021

Young protesters are marching in Glasgow to call for immediate, just, and concrete action from world leaders.

