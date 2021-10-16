Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Ebola is a virus originating in wild animals in western Africa. It is transmitted through bodily fluids. The 2014-2016 Ebola outbreaks in West Africa's Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia killed more than 11,000 people.
The disease was identified in 1976. Experimental vaccines have been used since 2015. The incubation period can range from two to three days up to three weeks. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea and internal as well as external bleeding; Ebola is not contagious (airborne), but is highly infectious. While the virus is killed easily with soap and water, those who are infected have to be placed in isolation to avoid a spread. DW content with the keyword Ebola is collated below.
Cameroon’s Marthe Wandou wins 2021 Right Livelihood award for fighting against sexual violence and promoting women’s rights+++WHO chief vows to punish its staff alleged to have sexually abused women while fighting Ebola in the DRC+++Marking five years of Anglophone crisis in Cameroon.
Biotech firms are in clinical trials, with plant-based drugs and vaccines awaiting approval from governments to combat COVID-19, Ebola and the Norovirus. If approved, they could be grown all around the world, driving down costs and saving lives.
Intv: G5 Sahel leaders meet +++ Guinea declares new outbreak of Ebola virus +++ Nigeria's crytocurrency ban sparks anger and confusion +++ Food shortage in Kenya amid latest locust invasion +++ Zimbabwe receives COVID-19 vaccine from China +++ Sports round-up
This week we want to turn our attention to crises that don't get the attention they deserve. Take Neglected Tropical Diseases for instance. 1.5 billion people are affected by NTDs, a large number of those in need of treatment are living in Africa. And the war-torn country of South Sudan is in the grip of a humanitarian crisis.
We are still in the middle of a raging pandemic, fighting the coronavirus outbreak all over the world. But COVID-19 wasn't the only health emergency in 2020. The World Health Organization says they responded to over 60 emergencies, including major outbreaks of the neglected tropical disease chikungunya in Chad, yellow fewer in Togo and Gabon, measles in Mexico, among others.