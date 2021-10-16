Visit the new DW website

Ebola

Ebola is a virus originating in wild animals in western Africa. It is transmitted through bodily fluids. The 2014-2016 Ebola outbreaks in West Africa's Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia killed more than 11,000 people.

The disease was identified in 1976. Experimental vaccines have been used since 2015. The incubation period can range from two to three days up to three weeks. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea and internal as well as external bleeding; Ebola is not contagious (airborne), but is highly infectious. While the virus is killed easily with soap and water, those who are infected have to be placed in isolation to avoid a spread. DW content with the keyword Ebola is collated below.

FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference organized by Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva Switzerland July 3, 2020. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WHO to deploy experts to prevent sexual abuse after DRC scandal 16.10.2021

The World Health Organization has been under pressure after nearly two dozen of its employees were accused of sexual abuse in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Weltspiegel/Bilder des Tages *** 11.02.21 *** A medical worker checks the quarantine area of the Matanda Hospital in Butembo, where the first case of Ebola died, in the North Kivu province of Congo Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. A second case and death of Ebola has been recorded in Congo's North Kivu province after a 60-year-old woman died Wednesday, according to officials. (AP Photo/Al-hadji Kudra Maliro)

WHO probes new Ebola case in Democratic Republic of Congo 09.10.2021

Health authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo said that 100 people were being monitored after a 3-year-old boy died from the disease this week.
FILE PHOTO: Healthcare workers carry a coffin with a baby, suspected of dying from Ebola, in Beni, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo, December 15, 2018. To match Special Report HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-TEDROS REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic/File Photo

Donors urge WHO's swift action on Congo sexual abuse scandal 01.10.2021

Nearly two dozen WHO employees have been accused of sexual abuse during an Ebola outbreak in Congo. The organization's main donors, including the US and EU, have called for accountability.
Marthe Wandou, Preisträgerin 2021 des Right Livelihood Award (Alternativer Nobelpreis) nach der Bekanntgabe der Preisträger am 29.9.21 Sie zeigen Marthe Wandou, Preisträgerin 2021 des Right Livelihood Award (Alternativer Nobelpreis), Menschenrechtlerin aus Kamerun und Teilnehmer von Projekten ihrer NGO ADELPA

AfricaLink on Air - 29 September 2021 29.09.2021

Cameroon’s Marthe Wandou wins 2021 Right Livelihood award for fighting against sexual violence and promoting women’s rights+++WHO chief vows to punish its staff alleged to have sexually abused women while fighting Ebola in the DRC+++Marking five years of Anglophone crisis in Cameroon.
In this Tuesday, July 16, 2019 photo, health workers wearing protective gear begin their shift at an Ebola treatment center in Beni, Congo. On July 17, the World Health Organization declared the Ebola outbreak an international emergency after it spread to eastern Congo's biggest city, Goma. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay) |

WHO finds 80 alleged sexual abuse cases during Ebola work in Democratic Republic of Congo 28.09.2021

Some 30 women had accused WHO employees of sexual exploitation and abuse. Director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the allegations were "horrific" and launched the independent investigation.
A health worker receives a vaccine against Ebola at a hospital after a case of Ebola was confirmed in Abidjan, Ivory Coast August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Ivory Coast scrambles to vaccinate after Ebola case 17.08.2021

Ivory Coast has started rolling out a vaccination campaign against Ebola after recording its first known case of the disease in more than a quarter of a century.

A doctor checks a man in an isolation room on August 14, 2014 at the district hospital of Biankouma, during a simulation operation organized by the Ivory Coast Health Ministry to train medical staff to treat potential patients with Ebola. US President Barack Obama called his counterparts in Liberia and Sierra Leone on August 14 to discuss the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, the White House said. AFP PHOTO / ISSOUF SANOGO (Photo credit should read ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP/Getty Images)

Ivory Coast reports first Ebola case in decades 14.08.2021

The World Health Organization has expressed "immense concern" about an Ebola outbreak in the country's largest city, Abidjan.
Web-TV-Spezial Bosnisch/Kroatisch/Serbisch zu Corona-Krise via Dunja Dragojevic-Kersten

COVID-19 Special: Could a vegan vaccine save the world? 13.08.2021

Biotech firms are in clinical trials, with plant-based drugs and vaccines awaiting approval from governments to combat COVID-19, Ebola and the Norovirus. If approved, they could be grown all around the world, driving down costs and saving lives.
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 30, 2018 file photo, a healthcare worker from the World Health Organization prepares vaccines to give to front line aid workers, in Mbandaka, Congo. The vaccine alliance GAVI has announced on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 it would invest $178 million to create a global stockpile of about 500,000 Ebola vaccines, in a move health officials say could help prevent future outbreaks from spiraling out of control. GAVI is a public-private partnership that includes the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Bank, among others. (AP Photo/(AP Photo/Sam Mednick, file) |

Ebola outbreak in DR Congo declared to be over 03.05.2021

Six people have died of the Ebola virus in DR Congo's eastern province of North Kivu in recent months. UNICEF is cautiously optimistic that the virus has been brought under control from a vaccine developed by Merck.
Ankunft am internationalen Flughafen Hassane Djamouss in N'Djaména am Montag, 15. Februar 2021, des Präsidenten von Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré. Er wurde von seinem Amtskollegen aus dem Tschad, Idriss Déby Itno, begrüßt. Der burkinische Präsident wird am G5-Sahel-Gipfel teilnehmen, der am 15. und 16. Februar 2021 in N'Djaména stattfinden wird. Copyright: Service der Präsidentschaft der Republik Tschad. Via Eric Topona

AfricaLink on Air - 15 February 2021 15.02.2021

Intv: G5 Sahel leaders meet +++ Guinea declares new outbreak of Ebola virus +++ Nigeria's crytocurrency ban sparks anger and confusion +++ Food shortage in Kenya amid latest locust invasion +++ Zimbabwe receives COVID-19 vaccine from China +++ Sports round-up
A medical worker checks the quarantine area of the Matanda Hospital in Butembo, where the first case of Ebola died, in the North Kivu province of Congo Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. A second case and death of Ebola has been recorded in Congo's North Kivu province after a 60-year-old woman died Wednesday, according to officials. (AP Photo/Al-hadji Kudra Maliro)

Ebola outbreak in Guinea: Four things you need to know 15.02.2021

Five years after the country was heralded as Ebola-free, Guinea has declared an Ebola "epidemic situation." Officials have promised a rapid response. Here is what you need to know.

Feb. 11, 2021*** A medical worker checks a person's temperature at the Matanda Hospital in Butembo, where the first case of Ebola died, in the North Kivu province of Congo, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. A second case and death of Ebola has been recorded in Congo's North Kivu province after a 60-year-old woman died Wednesday, according to officials. (AP Photo/Al-hadji Kudra Maliro)

Guinea officially declares new Ebola outbreak 14.02.2021

Guinea's Health Ministry has now confirmed a new outbreak of the rare but deadly virus that causes fever, aches, diarrhea, and sometimes bleeding. DR Congo has also reported cases.
FILE - In this July 13, 2019 file photo, health workers wearing protective suits tend to an Ebola victim kept in an isolation cube in Beni, Congo. These African stories captured the world's attention in 2019 - and look to influence events on the continent in 2020. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File) |

DR Congo records first Ebola death in three months 07.02.2021

The World Health Organization said researchers were examining samples from the patient for potential links to the previous outbreak. WHO has traced at least 70 contacts to the new case.
13.07.2019, Kongo, Beni: Ein Kind wird am 13.07.2019 in Beni, Kongo, gegen Ebola geimpft. Nach Angaben der Weltgesundheitsorganisation wird der Kongo am Montag, 23.09.2019, einen zweiten experimentellen Impfstoff einsetzen, während die Bemühungen zur Eindämmung des Ausbruchs ins Stocken geraten sind und Ärzte ohne Grenzen die bisherigen Impfmaßnahmen kritisieren. Foto: Jerome Delay/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

2021 Access to Medicine Index: No profit, no pharma? 26.01.2021

A new pharmaceutical company ranking has said the industry is slowly improving access to medicine in low and middle-income countries. But it only mobilized on COVID once the pandemic threatened rich countries.
06.02.2020 TOPSHOT - A Russian-made Ilyushin airlifter aircraft leased to the World Food Programme (WFP) makes a drop of food aid near a village in Ayod county, South Sudan, on February 6, 2020. - The villagers hear the distant roar of jet engines before a cargo plane makes a deafening pass over Mogok, dropping sacks of grain from its hold to the marooned dust bowl below. South Sudan is the last place on earth where food is airdropped, and in Mogok there was little other choice: without the tonnes of grains and cereals, people would have simply perished. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA / AFP) (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)

World in Progress: Forgotten crises 11.11.2020

This week we want to turn our attention to crises that don't get the attention they deserve. Take Neglected Tropical Diseases for instance. 1.5 billion people are affected by NTDs, a large number of those in need of treatment are living in Africa. And the war-torn country of South Sudan is in the grip of a humanitarian crisis.
In mid January 2015, a three day period of excessive rain brought unprecedented floods to the small poor African country of Malawi. It displaced nearly quarter of a million people, devastated 64,000 hectares of land, and killed several hundred people. This shot shows A Medicin Sans Frontieres clinic in Makhanga blood testing local people for malaria, many proving positive for the disease as a result of the drying up flood waters providing ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes. | Verwendung weltweit

World in Progress: The 2020 health emergencies you haven't heard of (yet) 11.11.2020

We are still in the middle of a raging pandemic, fighting the coronavirus outbreak all over the world. But COVID-19 wasn't the only health emergency in 2020. The World Health Organization says they responded to over 60 emergencies, including major outbreaks of the neglected tropical disease chikungunya in Chad, yellow fewer in Togo and Gabon, measles in Mexico, among others.

