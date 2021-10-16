Ebola is a virus originating in wild animals in western Africa. It is transmitted through bodily fluids. The 2014-2016 Ebola outbreaks in West Africa's Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia killed more than 11,000 people.

The disease was identified in 1976. Experimental vaccines have been used since 2015. The incubation period can range from two to three days up to three weeks. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea and internal as well as external bleeding; Ebola is not contagious (airborne), but is highly infectious. While the virus is killed easily with soap and water, those who are infected have to be placed in isolation to avoid a spread. DW content with the keyword Ebola is collated below.