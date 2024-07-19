  1. Skip to content
Artificial intelligence boosts Kenya’s forestry conservation

Daniel Plafker
July 19, 2024

In central Kenya, university students are developing AI tools, including microphones and tree cameras, to make wildlife population counts faster and more accurate. Their tools also assess the efficacy of costly, high-stakes reforestation efforts.

