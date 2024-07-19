Artificial intelligence boosts Kenya’s forestry conservation

Nature and EnvironmentKenyaArtificial intelligence boosts Kenya’s forestry conservationTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentKenyaDaniel Plafker07/19/2024July 19, 2024In central Kenya, university students are developing AI tools, including microphones and tree cameras, to make wildlife population counts faster and more accurate. Their tools also assess the efficacy of costly, high-stakes reforestation efforts. https://p.dw.com/p/4i6vwAdvertisement