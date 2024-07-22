South Africa: Mitigating Seal-Human Conflict

Nature and EnvironmentAfricaSouth Africa: Mitigating Seal-Human ConflictTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentAfricaJason Boswell | Wolf Gebhardt07/22/2024July 22, 2024South Africa’s Cape fur seal population is growing - and human-wildlife conflict often results. But now, snorkelers are freeing the seals from plastic waste, scientists are seeking ways to soothe aggression, and visitors are diving with the seals.https://p.dw.com/p/4iQrjAdvertisement