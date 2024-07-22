  1. Skip to content
South Africa: Mitigating Seal-Human Conflict

Jason Boswell | Wolf Gebhardt
July 22, 2024

South Africa’s Cape fur seal population is growing - and human-wildlife conflict often results. But now, snorkelers are freeing the seals from plastic waste, scientists are seeking ways to soothe aggression, and visitors are diving with the seals.

Jason Boswell Jason Boswell is a reporter based in Cape Town, South Africa.
